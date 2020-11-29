The season that almost never happened turned into a most memorable one for the Scarsdale girls soccer team. For the first time since the spring of 2005, the Raiders found themselves in a championships game.
Sure, it wasn’t a traditional Section 1 tournament, but it was a competitive Southern Westchester Large Schools region that saw Rye come away with a 2-1 victory in double overtime against the previously undefeated Raiders.
And believe it or not, in 2005 the Raiders were undefeated heading into the finals and lost by one goal in overtime.
This year’s team finished up 8-0-2 in the regular season and 10-1-2 overall.
“There was a lot of emotion going into the game,” senior captain Emily Yacoub said of the finals. “Everyone was really excited. We were so grateful to have come that far. We knew the season could have been shut down at any moment, so to get that far was really exciting.”
The host Raiders got out to a 1-0 lead that stood up at halftime as senior Riena Parent Ribeiro, playing her lone season of high school soccer, sent a perfect ball to fellow senior Sasha Fischer for a goal. It was memorable for Fischer as she had only scored against Mount Vernon previously this season.
“That was really special, specifically for me,” Fischer said, adding, “This goal was a great way to end the season because it felt like all my hard work paid off. And the pass from Riena was so amazing.”
The Raiders had more chances in the first half, but things weren’t going their way.
“I think that in the first half we were able to execute our plan and we definitely had more control than Rye,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “We had some missed opportunities and for sure Alessia [Schettino] was tackled inside the box, so it should have been a PK, but they gave us a direct kick outside the box.
“They had one of their freshmen save a ball that was right on the goal line that could have easily gone in, but that was a great play by her.
“And a little bit later Riena was taken down in the box, too, and that could have easily been a PK. But unfortunately the calls didn’t go our way and that’s the way sometimes it goes.”
While the lead pumped the Raiders up, Rye came out in the second half more energetic and began to take over the flow of the game, eventually tying things up and sending the game into two 10-minute overtime periods, with Rye scoring in the second one and then holding on defensively for the win.
“I think what happened was Rye just came out in the second half and wanted it so badly… I don’t think we had as much grit as we had at the beginning of the game,” Fischer said. “I think that’s why we ultimately didn’t finish the game the way we started it.”
The Raiders played the semifinals and finals without senior defensive center-mid Ani Stefanou, who got injured in the quarterfinals against Ardsley. They beat New Rochelle 4-2 without her and rallied to fill her spot in the finals once again.
“Ani is definitely a key player, but the special thing about us is that everyone really comes together for every goal and every win that we get,” Yacoub said. “Everyone is always playing as a team, so we can fill those holes. But Ani is definitely a key, key player and we missed her out there.”
Despite the disappointment of coming so close to Scarsdale’s first girls soccer title since the spring of 2000 when the team did go undefeated, the Raiders took pride in their achievement.
“I think they took away a great experience and they could hold their heads up high that they played hard and more than anything that they created such great memories, especially during this pandemic,” Genovese said.
For many players it was a break from reality, to the point where even the protocols for COVID-19, including mask-wearing, were second nature.
“It’s crazy the season happened in general because it feels like the only aspect of normalcy in my life right now and the fact that it’s over is a little bit sad that I have to go back to this reality of virtual school and not having outside soccer since that might be canceled,” Fischer said. “I really appreciated this season and it was a bittersweet ending.”
The uncertainty throughout the season led to urgency for Scarsdale.
“With the circumstances everyone just really raised their level of game,” Genovese said. “Everyone wanted to be there this year and play and enjoy the moment and be part of the team. That’s something that was expressed consistently throughout our last huddle together.”
Said senior Abigail Talish, “I think because we were all so nervous it would end so soon we were all sure to cherish every single practice and every single game and play like it was our last chance to ever step onto the field. I think that raised our intensity as a team and it’s helped us be as successful as we have been this season. As challenging as it’s been I think it’s been a bit to our advantage.”
Beating Ardsley 6-2 in the quarterfinals and rival New Ro 4-2 in the semifinals allowed Scarsdale’s season to go the distance.
Against Ardsley, the Raiders started off with several chances, but didn’t put in a goal until after the first mask break, though that led to another and a 2-0 lead at halftime “that kind of settled us down a little bit,” Genovese said.
Though the Raiders did give up a pair of goals, they scored enough — sophomore Alessia Schettino and Parente Ribeiro had two each, sophomore Lizzie Wachs and senior Jojo Denion one each, with four assists from freshman Lola Tirabassi — to give everyone on the roster a chance to get playoff experience.
The Raiders knew New Ro would not go down quietly in the semis, especially with Teresa Deda challenging Scarsdale during the regular season. The Raiders decided not to mark her to start the game and feel it out, but it became clear early on they needed to shadow her.
“Right away she had a shot within the first five minutes and Dylan [Gross] had a huge kick save for us,” Genovese said. “That save alone I think could have been a game-changer had she not saved that. We were able to go and attack and score after that.”
Scarsdale rotated in three players, juniors Emily Shawn and Izzy Laing and sophomore Molly Klein to stay on Deda. “They did a fantastic job,” Genovese said. “They have pace and they were able to keep up with her as best they could. And we had to double whenever we had the opportunity, sometimes triple.”
Scarsdale was up 2-0 at the half and junior Audrey Gendel put Scarsdale up 3-1 after Deda scored. Deda scored again, but with seconds left in the game Tirabassi scored her second goal to “put the dagger in,” according to Genovese.
“That game was definitely intense,” senior Abigail Talish said. “We came in there knowing we had to start off as strong as possible and I think we did that, scoring two goals before the first mask break. That was huge for us, but there were 60 minutes left in the game where you have to hold the lead.”
Scarsdale took a larger roster not only in case they lost players due to quarantine, but also because they knew they would be graduating a senior class of 13 that featured Stefanou, Kate Braverman, Parente Ribeiro, Ryan Silberfein, Fischer, Abigail Talish, Denion, Tori Von Redden, Yacoub, Eve Braverman, Olivia Surin, Kate Leffler and Dylan Gross.
“This season was definitely the one to remember and having 13 seniors on the team was really great,” Yacoub said. “Getting this far we made a little bit of history I feel like.”
Genovese credited captains Yacoub, Stefanou and Von Redden for keep things together when the going got rough.
“It’s not easy to lead a team where you had to at the last minute have virtual practices on Zoom,” Genovese said. “Or a game was rescheduled last minute. Or a practice was canceled. There were just a lot of times we had to pivot and everybody was flexible and able to do that. A lot of times with little notice.”
What the team returns is also quite remarkable with players like freshmen Tirabassi and Elahe Sherrell serving as building blocks for the next three years.
“We had a crazy amount of new talent and also juniors and sophomores that had already been on the team, so leaving it with these girls I’m super excited to come back and watch one or two games next season,” Yacoub said. “I feel really good about the future for them.”
While Scarsdale had standout players, what stood out was that it was a team environment and a team mentality with different heroes stepping up throughout the season.
“I think everyone really enjoyed being part of this special team and enjoyed the journey that they were on this fall,” Genovese said. “With all the chaos going on it was just something positive we all looked forward to every day, whether it was live in person or virtually. No one took it for granted.”
Despite having a fraction of the bonding they would have during a normal season, the Raiders weren’t just close to winning a championship, but they were closer than ever as a group.
“I made some amazing friendships last year, but this year really stood out because we played so amazingly on the field, which is something I didn’t really get to experience last year,” Fischer said. “Because no one was expecting the season to happen, the fact that we were able to have such an amazing season was really special.
“We were so passionate about making this season special because it was our last season.”
