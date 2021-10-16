It wasn’t a victory on the score sheet, but the result on the field was a good indicator of how far the Scarsdale girls varsity soccer team has come this fall.
The Raiders went on the road to face archrival Mamaroneck on Saturday, Oct. 9, and the Raiders made it clear from the start that they came to play. Mamaroneck is considered to be one of the best teams in the section with a veteran lineup, while the Raiders have a young team with a lot of new faces, but the action went back and forth all night as Scarsdale pushed the Tigers to the limit throughout regulation and two overtime periods before the teams settled for a 0-0 tie.
You could see the determination on their faces. You could feel the energy and intensity as they hustled after every ball. This was a game where the Raiders were out to make a statement about what kind of team they have become.
“It’s like the biggest game of the year,” senior captain Emily Shawn said. “We’re big rivals, so coming out as a senior playing them, the pressure is on to play your best. We’re a new team just getting to know each other on the field this year, so our spirit really showed in how we played as a team, connecting passes, staying focused, keeping up the intensity. Our spirit really uplifted everybody today and this was our biggest team effort we’ve seen so far.”
Scarsdale coach Mindy Genovese had to agree with her captain that this was an impressive performance by the Raiders against a very good Mamaroneck team.
The Raiders had their chances as they applied pressure throughout the game, but they just couldn’t put one in the back of the net.
“That was a great fight our girls brought tonight so we’re super proud of them,” Genovese said. “They were able to execute our plan. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t finish, but they played a great game.”
Both teams really wanted it and came out strong. Mamaroneck understands with this rivalry anything is possible, and the Tigers knew the Raiders would give them a good test since the two teams had battled into overtime earlier in the season at Scarsdale before the Tigers prevailed for a 3-2 win.
This time Scarsdale appeared to be determined to reverse that final outcome as the Raiders kept the ball in the Mamaroneck end of the field. The Raiders began to see the results of their hustle with some quality scoring chances.
With about seven minutes left in the first half, Scarsdale earned a pair of corner kick opportunities, and then a couple of chances on long throw-ins by Shawn. A few minutes later, the Raiders were still controlling the play and attacking as they earned two more corner kick chances, but they were unable to capitalize as the teams headed into halftime locked in a scoreless tie.
The second half was more of the same as Scarsdale kept the pressure on. The Raiders were subbing players in and out to keep fresh legs on the field, and it paid off as Scarsdale had the Mamaroneck defense on its heels with scoring opportunities.
“We have a rotation going to try and keep some fresh legs in, especially at our 7-11 positions,” Genovese said. “We knew they are very dangerous on the flank, so we wanted to make sure we were fresh.”
Goals were hard to come by for both teams as the two defensive units proved to be up to the challenge.
It certainly put stress on the defenses, but the Raiders stood tall with a young unit that includes two sophomores and two freshmen starters. Shawn is the senior leader of the group, and she admits the pressure was on as both teams tried to score a goal. She teamed up with sophomore goalie Jordan Harpster, sophomore Elahe Sherrell, and ninth graders Naomi Fischer and Lexi Kiley to earn the shutout.
“There was a lot of pressure,” Shawn said. “Especially having a small backline is hard when you have really tall forwards coming at you, but Elahe, Naomi and Lexi all played really well. We’re playing well together as a team, getting comfortable together in the back. We have a really good dynamic back there together and that helps.”
That defense proved what it is capable of against a veteran offense that has put up a lot of goals on the season.
“Our defense was stellar,” Genovese said. “Our keeper [Harpster] was giving explicit directions, and our two center backs — Elahe and Naomi — did a phenomenal job. Naomi is only a freshman, so for her to be that poised back there was amazing under so much pressure. And our 2 and 3, Shawn and Lexi, also played an incredible game out wide for us. Overall, our communication was great out on the field.”
Two days earlier the Raiders had both the offense and defense working strong as Scarsdale hosted Mount Vernon and cruised to a 5-0 shutout victory.
Leading the way on attack for Scarsdale was freshman Allison Kahn as she got the hat trick. Brady Silberfein and Kiley had scored a goal and added an assist for the Raiders as they cruised to the victory.
With the dominant win over Mount Vernon and the tie against Mamaroneck, Scarsdale appears to be ready for a big finish as the Raiders have grown together on the field.
“It gives us momentum going forward,” said Genovese, whose team was 4-5-2 after the tie with the Tigers. “Mamaroneck is an amazing team. They’re very strong in the section, and for us to be able to take them to overtime for the second time this year, that shows how resilient the girls are and it helps us prepare for sectionals and we’re looking to finish it out strong. For a rebuilding team, to go from where we were the first game to what we are now, we are a totally different team.”
