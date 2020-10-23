With 15 minutes left to play and trailing league rival New Rochelle 1-0, the Scarsdale girls soccer team pushed Emily Yacoub up from the back and shifted Riena Parente Ribeiro higher in order to increase the team’s chance of scoring.
It was time to sacrifice defensively in order to give themselves a better chance to put the ball in the back of the net.
“That created our offensive pressure on them and then Alessia [Schettino] was able to get that goal,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “Then we went back to four in the back for overtime.”
The overtime was back and forth and was scoreless, but Schettino’s goal from about 20 yards out with under 10 minutes to play stole a victory from New Rochelle.
“That was just such a rush,” senior Ryan Silberfein said of the game-tying goal. “We knew we could score and we brought the intensity from halftime. Knowing we were down, knowing this game could have been our last, Alessia just converted all of that energy into that goal and everyone was so happy. The sideline erupted and everyone on the field jumped into her.”
The pieces fell into place and the Raiders finally broke the shutout.
“It felt amazing to tie the game against New Ro,” Schettino said. “The goal that I scored was a great personal goal for me, but it never would have happened without my teammates’ hard work and support during the game.”
The Raiders were content with the 1-1 tie after two 10-minute overtime periods, having come back from a deficit.
“To come back from being down with 10 minutes to go really shows they had a lot of fight in them,” Genovese said. “They weren’t giving up. It’s great because sometimes in the past it’s been more challenging. It seems to have resonated that this season is really special and we need to make it last. You never know when it’s going to be over. Whenever you’re out there play your heart out with no regrets.”
The Raiders had defeated Ursuline 5-0 the previous day, showing their depth with five scorers and five assists.
“We were very dominant,” Genovese said. “Ursuline is always a solid team in our league, but we definitely took control from the start. The girls were having so much fun out there, which means the world right now. To see them smile and enjoy each other is really great.
“We were solid defensively and finishing on the other end. We were definitely maintaining possession of the ball with our short game, so that was really nice for all of their hard work to translate onto the field.”
Senior Parente Ribeiro, in her first year playing for the high school after having played Academy ball in previous years, has made a big impact immediately and scored two goals in the season opener.
“She’s been an amazing addition to the team,” Genovese said.
Tori Von Redden, Annie Stefanou and Yacoub are senior captains. “It’s nice to have really solid leadership, especially during this most unusual year,” Genovese said.
Coaches Genovese and Kiera Fox took a large team of 24 this year, including six newcomers, to make sure the team has a deep bench since mask breaks with the COVID-19 pandemic will be necessary and in order to prepare for the future as there are 13 seniors on the team.
“You can see that it really translates onto the field with our leadership and our communication is better,” Genovese said. “We’re not starting totally fresh. Our two key central defenders are the same, one of our central midfielders is the same and we have a lot of veterans and they were great in welcoming our new players and taking them under their wings and getting them acclimated to playing at the varsity level.”
As always, Genovese likes to keep a versatile roster in case she has to make changes on the fly. Against New Ro, Emily Shawn stepped up to mark an opposing player and “did a phenomenal job,” according toe Genovese.
New starting goalie Dylan Gross, a senior, has also stepped up, most notably when she was tested against New Ro, where she had four key saves.
“Dylan was tested much more against New Rochelle,” Genovese said. “She really rose to the occasion, had some really great saves for us, quick distributions, which helped our transition. She was real great as a vocal leader back there.”
Two freshmen who have made an immediate impact are Elahe Sherrell and Lola Tirabassi. Sherrell helps solidify the defense led by centerbacks Von Redden and Yacoub, while Tirabassi is a midfielder.
“Having those freshman step up and already make an impact has been well received by everybody,” Genovese said.
As an athletic program, Scarsdale started preseason Sept. 29, but didn’t break cohorts in practice until Oct. 14, so the team only had a few days to gel before the competitive season began.
The “laser focus” and strong work ethic in cohorts made it easier to come together to work on defensive strategies, shape and communication terms so the team is always on the same page.
“It’s definitely a little weird breathing and sweating on each other, but we started out practicing in cohorts and then it was a little weird because cohort A had less people than cohort B and it didn’t feel like soccer season,” Silberfein said. “Since we combined it’s been nothing but good.”
Wearing masks has also been a challenge, as was finally playing games.
“It’s a little anxiety inducing to be playing soccer against other teams from other towns in the current state that we’re in, but our team’s been as careful as we possibly can sanitizing, wearing our masks, not sharing water, just following the guidelines,” Silberfein said.
The girls have plenty of spare masks because they “sweat right through them,” according to Genovese.
“They’re playing through this and it’s not easy,” Genovese said. “I wanted to see what it was like, so I went on a run with a mask, which doesn’t simulate playing a soccer game, but my goodness it was hard.”
As a senior class and as a program, the girls saw athletes not have a season last spring and they know this season could end at any moment.
“We’re all just so grateful to have the opportunity to play and we’re playing every game as if it’s our last because we don’t know when the season could get shut down,” Silberfein said. “The team has been super supportive and hyping up the seniors. We play every practice as hard as we play if not harder than we do in the games because we’re making the most of our season, which is already shortened.”
The Raiders lost two players who took the PSAT over the weekend and are quarantined until Oct. 31, so they understand just how fragile the situation is.
“Because of COVID our season has been shorter so we really need to make sure we give it our all in every single game that we play,” Schettino said. “Mindy and Fox have strengthened our endurance so we’re prepared for back-to-back games like these. It felt good to maintain the tie because New Ro is a team we always struggle to beat so we came prepared to not lose to them this season.”
The two games weren’t easy as the visiting team wasn’t allowed fans, so Fox used Twitter to give updates and stream some of the action.
“It was a little weird that we couldn’t have fans because both games were away games, but we brought the energy from the win on Monday to New Rochelle on Tuesday,” Silberfein said.
The senior class of Eve Braverman, Kara Braverman, Jojo Denion, Sasha Fischer, Gross, Kate Leffler, Parente Ribeiro, Silberfein, Stefanou, Olivia Surin, Abigail Talish, Von Redden and Yacoub look forward to the next challenge.
“It definitely helps to have veterans on the team, but our expectations have always been very high despite our grades because we have some key upper and underclassman players,” Schettino said. “And our coaches and captains have helped instill these expectations throughout this season.”
The Raiders have their sights set on winning the league, but they are taking it one day at a time.
“Right now it’s a gift to play,” Genovese said.
