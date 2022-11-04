With a 4-2 win over John Jay-East Fishkill and a 1-0 win over New Rochelle, Scarsdale undoubtedly earned its fourth Section 1 boys soccer title in school history last week in dramatic fashion.
Against John Jay in the semifinals, the Raiders led 2-0, were tied 2-2 and won 4-2 after a pair of goals on set pieces by sophomore Lev Stahl. In the finals, sophomore Lorenzo Galeano scored with just under 30 minutes to play as the defense put up its 11th clean sheet and maintained Scarsdale’s perfect record of 18-0.
“It was a big show of character for us,” junior goalie Lucas Kantor said. “We were up 2-0 against John Jay and all of sudden we look around and it’s 2-2. We showed character there and then here it’s not the game we expected to play, but it’s the game we played. We showed character throughout the whole thing, we fought to the very end doing everything we could.”
The defense, led by senior Matthew Choe, and featuring junior Alexander Duval, who was also a master of the long throw-in, sophomore Zachary Grossberg, junior Henry McAllister and junior Zachary Ruback, was under constant pressure, but got the job done after the eventual game-winner was scored.
“The lead was very crucial at that time, so tactically a lot of us stayed a little bit more back,” Choe said. “It was clearances every single time, trying to get it away from our box and we were able to pull through. It was great to see the team work together so well, everyone working 100%, on 50-50s everyone was going for it. It was just amazing work from everybody.”
Coach Marcos Monteagudo knows how strong his defense is and expects them to hold top teams scoreless. “I know we don’t pitch it every single time, but we pitch it more than half the time,” he said. “We’re not surprised by their effort today. It was incredible.”
Kantor made nine saves in the game and dodged one major bullet when he was out of goal, New Ro had an open look and booted it over the crossbar with 16:20 left in the first half, but had one of the most clutch saves in school history with a one-handed punch of a hard shot taken from right in front of him with 4:07 left in the game and the Raiders clinging to avoid overtime.
“That was a beautiful save,” Choe said. “I don’t think any other goalie in the section would have made that other than Lucas.”
Monteagudo called it “the greatest save” he’s seen live as a coach. “Quite literally it’s by far the best I’ve seen,” he said.
Kantor credited every effort his teammates made throughout the game. “It’s not just that — it’s everything we did,” he said. “It’s the nonstop running, the repeated clears. It was a team effort and I just chipped in.”
The Raiders were in the finals last year for the first time since winning the section back in 2010 and lost 1-0 to Mamaroneck.
“We were on the opposite side, so we know exactly how New Rochelle feels now,” Kantor said. “It was really upsetting for us. We didn’t know how we were going to respond, but we said we were going to win the next year and we did.”
Senior Lorenzo Galeano said it was revenge for last year, even though it was a different opponent. “We won it not only for us and our seniors, but for the seniors who graduated last year,” he said. “It’s hard to describe and put into words.”
Junior Jose Alava Marino, Choe, Duval, senior Nico Galeano, sophomore Lorenzo Galeano, Grossberg, Kantor, sophomore Leo Khang, McAllister and Stahl took the field to start the game and got constant help from senior Henry Rifkin off the bench and some late help from senior David Wang.
The Raiders have only two seniors starters. “It shows that age doesn’t matter,” Lorenzo Galeano said. “It’s about skill and it proves we’ll be better in the future. We’ll remain a section-contending team.”
Eight of the starters play on an elite travel soccer team together, so that nucleus gave Scarsdale an edge from the first day of preseason.
“I know the young kids personally because they’re all on my brother’s club team, so I’d always go to tournaments in Connecticut and Maryland with the team, but I never played with them,” Nico Galeano said. “This was the first time I could play with all the people that I grew up watching and being on their sidelines. It’s been great. It’s also been a great two years playing with my brother. I really enjoy playing with my brother. It’s been a dream come true.”
The finals was Scarsdale’s fourth one-goal win of the season, despite having defeated New Rochelle by three goals twice during the regular season, 5-2 and, in the regular season finale, 3-0.
“Our previous two meetings were a lot easier than today, but we knew exactly what we were getting out of New Rochelle today,” Monteagudo said. “They’re coached well, they’re a good team and we happened to get the better of them earlier in the season twice, but we knew exactly what to expect from them today.”
This game was extremely physical on both sides, with Khang getting knocked around the entire match.
“They showed the tenacity and the grit that they’ve shown all year,” Monteagudo said. “I had last year’s captain, Luke Peltz, Zoom with them before the game today, and he said there’s been so many moments they’ve been able to find a way no matter what happens to them and they showed again they’re fully capable of doing it again. They’ve been playing together for a long time and it shows. They might be young, but they’ve been together for 10 years, so it’s fantastic.”
Back in September, the Raiders trailed John Jay 1-0 and ended up walking away with a 2-1 win in double overtime. The semifinals was a different game, but the outcome was the same.
“It was similar to this game how it was loud and a big game,” Lorenzo Galeano said. “We got the job done. They tied it and we were able to keep our heads in the game and stay focused and not let up a third, which was tough, and we just waited for our moment and when it came down to it it was Lev scoring.”
Seniors Nico Galeano and Rifkin scored the first two goals before Stahl was set up to be the hero. “We weren’t surprised when he managed to score those,” Monteagudo said. “That was by far the hardest game we’ve played all year until the finals. They were the best team we played all year, so being able to pull that through was fantastic. There’s no today without that.”
After both the semifinals and the finals Coach Monteagudo was able to say to his team, “See you on Monday.”
“Coach always said the best words you can hear during playoffs is, ‘We have practice tomorrow,’ so we’re going to practice, we’re going to work hard and try to go all the way,” Nico Galeano said. “We just had to work harder than them. Talentwise I think it was very similar, but we just put our heads down, we worked hard and we persevered.”
The Raiders got the message and will play in the state regional final on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Yorktown High School at 11:30 a.m.
“That’s what I tell them all the time, the reason I don’t want it to end this time of year is because I don’t want to stop seeing them,” Monteagudo said. “We want to have a great week of practice and the weather is a blessing. It’s not cold, not windy, not rainy, so we’re thrilled to still be in it.”
