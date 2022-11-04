Sc boys final Lucas Kantor 1.jpg
Lucas Kantor

With a 4-2 win over John Jay-East Fishkill and a 1-0 win over New Rochelle, Scarsdale undoubtedly earned its fourth Section 1 boys soccer title in school history last week in dramatic fashion.

Against John Jay in the semifinals, the Raiders led 2-0, were tied 2-2 and won 4-2 after a pair of goals on set pieces by sophomore Lev Stahl. In the finals, sophomore Lorenzo Galeano scored with just under 30 minutes to play as the defense put up its 11th clean sheet and maintained Scarsdale’s perfect record of 18-0.

SHS boys soccer 11-4 box

