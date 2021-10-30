She didn’t show it, but Scarsdale girls’ soccer goalie Jordan Harpster admitted she was feeling the pressure with the clock winding down Monday, Oct. 25, at Mamaroneck.
There is always pressure on the road in the playoffs against your biggest rival, especially when the score is close. It was the third time this season the Raiders faced off against Mamaroneck. The Raiders lost in overtime the first time they played each other, then the second time they battled to a 0-0 tie. This time they were determined to come out with the victory in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals.
Clinging to a one-goal lead, Harpster and the Scarsdale defense were up to the challenge as it kept the host Tigers in check and the Raiders held on for a 1-0 victory to advance to the semifinals.
“It’s our sixth shutout in a row, but this is the biggest one so far,” Harpster said. “There was so much pressure. I was counting down the minutes. At first, just get to halftime. Then let’s get to 10 minutes, eight minutes, then five minutes. It was crazy.”
Scarsdale was the underdog coming in as the Raiders were the seventh seed in the tournament and Mamaroneck had earned the second seed with an impressive 12-1-1 record, but both teams knew this was going to be a tight battle and goals were going to be hard to come by. The last time they played it went through double overtime and neither team scored in a 0-0 tie.
This time the Raiders took care of business early with a goal and they made it hold up. Lizzie Wachs was able to drill a shot into the back of the net off an assist from Alessia Schettino at the 31:54 mark of the first half. On a long cross into the box, Schettino played it through to Wachs and she buried it.
“Yes, for sure, the biggest goal of my career,” Wachs said. “I couldn’t believe it. Alessia let it through and I was just there and swung at it and it went in. Mamo is one of our biggest rivals, so this was a really huge game for us.”
Taking an early lead was important, but it also meant there was plenty of time left and Scarsdale was up to the challenge as the Raiders’ defense shut the door and the offense continued to apply the pressure for the win.
“Mamaroneck is an incredible team. They have a lot of seniors, a lot of pace, they can transition so quickly, so we had to be very diligent,” Scarsdale coach Mindy Genovese said. “Taking them into double overtime twice definitely made the girls hungry. They had to really keep up, there were a lot of foot races out there and they did a fantastic job. For them to step up and be poised, I’m really proud of all the girls.”
Scarsdale almost made it 2-0 but the ball banged off the cross bar. With just three minutes left in the half Emily Shawn had a long throw in and Ivy Boockvar was able to head the ball past the goalie but it hit the bar.
Trailing by a goal, Mamaroneck tried to attack and force the play, but the Raider defense denied them. At the 22-minute mark of the second half, Lexi Kiley came through for the Raiders as she cleared the ball away from in front of the net with two Mamaroneck girls ready to pounce on the loose ball.
The Tigers then had a free kick outside the box and a couple of corner kick opportunities, but Harpster and the Raider defense were determined to keep the ball out of the net and they got the job done. The defensive performance is even more incredible when you realize the Raiders start two sophomores and two freshmen in the back. Shawn is the only starting senior on the back line, while Harpster and Elahe Sherrell are both sophomores, and Naomi Fischer and Kiley are only freshmen. Harpster was credited with eight saves overall to close out yet another shutout.
“Our defense was incredible,” Genovese said. “Jordan had such great hands and didn’t allow any rebounds. Our defenders were so organized. They’re all underclassmen, except Emily Shawn, and they played together and did an awesome job. For them to step up and be poised like that, I’m really proud of all the girls.”
To get to the quarterfinals against Mamaroneck, Scarsdale had to take care of business in the first round as the Raiders hosted Carmel on Friday, Oct. 22.
And Alessia Schettino put on a show for the home crowd. After Mia Laboy scored a goal to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead, Schettino took over as she scored three goals in a span of about four minutes to make it a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Schettino’s final goal came off a corner kick from senior captain Justine Karp as Schettino was able to head it in for the goal.
“We’ve been working on that in practice, just trying to work on our timing, Justine hit a beautiful cross and I just headed it home,” Schettino said. “Not only did I score but we shared the ball all around the field and had six goals. It was a whole team effort, which was amazing.”
In addition to Schettino and Laboy, the other goal scorers for the Raiders were Boockvar and Molly Klein. Brady Silberfein, Shawn, Karp, Cami Brosgol and Izzy Laing each recorded an assist.
With the two playoff victories over Carmel and Mamaroneck, Scarsdale improved to 8-5-2 overall and advanced to the semifinals at John Jay-East Fishkill (Oct. 28).
“After losing 13 seniors to graduation last year, we were rebuilding,” Genovese said. “More than half the team is new, so they really needed some time to gel, and it was a puzzle to figure out where all the pieces should go. It’s amazing how far they have come in one season. And they’re having fun and enjoying themselves both on and off the field.”
