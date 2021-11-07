A 1-0 quarterfinal win over rival Mamaroneck was an exhilarating victory for Scarsdale’s girls soccer team but it came at a cost as the game left the Raiders bruised and battered.
The battle-weary Raiders limped into a Section 1 Class AA semifinal at John Jay-East Fishkill and they suffered a 3-0 defeat Thursday, Oct. 28, to end their season.
“While John Jay has a strong team, I think the quarterfinal game against Mamaroneck took a toll on our bodies, which made it hard to perform at the level we are capable of during our semifinal game,” Scarsdale coach Mindy Genovese said.
Third-seeded John Jay-EF took a 1-0 lead when Ava Jordan finished on a rebound opportunity in front with 11:40 left in the first half. The Patriots took that 1-0 advantage into halftime.
The Patriots increased their lead to 2-0 on a goal from Kari Horos on a header off a corner sent in by Delaney Mohl with 17:36 to play. John Jay added an insurance goal on another corner about four minutes later to go up 3-0 and squash the Raiders’ hopes of a comeback.
No. 7-seeded Scarsdale had limited scoring opportunities throughout the game as John Jay goalie Lizzy Lennane only had to make five saves for the shutout.
“It was difficult to score because we weren’t at full strength, which impacted our ability to press their defenders and create turnovers, as well as transition quicker, and win or control the ball in the midfield,” Genovese said.
Sophomore goalie Jordan Harpster stopped eight shots in net for the Raiders.
John Jay went on to fall to top-seeded Arlington, 2-0, in the championship game on Oct. 31 at Nyack High School.
Despite the loss, it was still a memorable season and playoff run for the Raiders as they cruised past Carmel 6-0 in the first round and upset rival Mamaroneck 1-0 in the quarterfinals. A difficult regular season slate helped prepare Scarsdale for the playoffs.
“This year was all about rebuilding after losing such a huge senior class and a sophomore starter,” Genovese said. “This team worked so hard on and off the field that they came together and quickly grew so much as the season progressed. We started off our season with a tough schedule to see the areas we needed to work on, which helped us prepare for the amazing playoff run this team had this season. Winning the first round decisively, then holding onto a 1-0 lead in a tough quarterfinal match, and getting to the semifinals was an incredible feat for this group of players who only played together for two months.”
Scarsdale, a young team overall, graduates five seniors in Emily Shawn, Audrey Gendel, Justine Karp, Izzy Laing and Sam Medvinsky.
“Our seniors will be missed tremendously,” Genovese said. “While small in numbers with only five seniors, they did such an amazing job filling such huge shoes left by last year’s senior class. It’s a special group of seniors that led by example and helped create wonderful memories for their teammates.”
Shawn, Karp and Gendel were team captains along with junior Alessia Schettino.
“They deserve so much credit for bringing the team together through multiple bonding events,” Genovese said of the four captains. “They created such a nurturing and inviting environment for 11 new players this season, which is not easy to do.”
She continued, “I am so proud of everyone for such a successful season. We talk a lot about the importance of everyone understanding and fulfilling roles to be successful as a team as not everyone is going to start every game or play every minute, but that everyone plays an important role on the team to make it the best it can be. I feel this season we were able to come together to do this, which in turn helped to carry our team to the semifinals.”
And with so many key players returning, Genovese is already excited for the 2022 season.
“We can’t wait,” she said. “We are looking forward to building off what was created this season and will look forward to challenging ourselves with a tough schedule to prepare us for another deep run into sectional play.”
