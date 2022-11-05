Despite being one of the most competitive teams in Section 1 each year, the Scarsdale girls soccer team played in its first full fall Section 1 tournament finals in school history since soccer moved from spring in 2005. Though the Raiders fell short with a 3-0 win as Arlington won its sixth Class AA title in seven years, Scarsdale was proud to take such a monumental step in reaching the finals.
“It’s a very big thing to happen and a great experience, something that will live with everyone forever, win or lose,” junior Ivy Boockvar said. “We all worked so hard to get here and I think we really deserved to be here. It’s unfortunate we didn’t win, but we still all worked very hard.”
Arlington is a powerhouse, which is why the Raiders typically play them early in the season. It just so happened they weren’t on the regular season schedule this fall.
“They’re always going to be solid, they’re always going to be tough,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “They’re a great team and we take nothing away from them. We have a pretty young squad, so it only is going to continue to grow for us.”
To get to the finals, the Raiders beat Mamaroneck 2-1 and John Jay-East Fishkill 1-0.
“It’s amazing,” sophomore Lexie Kiley said. “Last year going from losing to John Jay to beating them in semis is just a huge step for our team and I’m so proud of everyone. Last year was my first year and we had a really good season last year, but compared to that this was such a step up. I’m proud to be part of such an amazing group of people.”
Scarsdale won 10 spring Section 1 titles under Art Resnick (1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1989, 1990, 1992) and Bob Zayac (1997, 2000), last appearing in the spring finals in 2005 — a 1-0 sudden death overtime loss to Arlington — before the switch to fall.
“It was really special to get here and see how far our work pushed us,” senior Olivia Lee said. “I think it sets precedent for the future, especially the young girls who have so much talent. They have a lot of potential.”
The Raiders trailed Arlington 2-0 at the half and never recovered. Sophomore Riley Pettigrew completed her hat trick in the second half.
“It’s obviously not ideal to go down two goals like that,” Genovese said. “You’re climbing up a hill the rest of the game, but they fought hard and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s unfortunate we had that first half, but I think the girls’ takeaway is that having this experience for the first time is going to help them in later seasons. We needed this experience.”
Still, the Raiders continued to battle on both sides of the ball until the final buzzer.
“I think one of the things that makes us such a good team is our mentality and the way we can bounce back from things like that,” Lee said. “We’ve seen it in the past when we’ve gone down against John Jay and we’ve been able to bounce back. Our mentality is one of the things that drives us to be a good team. Just being able to have those opportunities just pushes us to be able to want it more and more.”
Genovese was proud of the way her team fought. “The second half was a totally different team,” she said. “They came out, they were super intense, they were focused. Unfortunately we just couldn’t find the back of the net, but we created a lot more opportunities, which was the purpose of changing some things around.”
Lee credited longtime coaches Genovese and Kiera Fox for their leadership this season.
“I think the coaches, with all their history with the team, they have so much knowledge about the game,” Lee said. “I think they make decisions that are best for the team and I think they’ve pushed us. They know when to talk to the team and communicate with the captains about what we see.”
Scarsdale graduates seniors Molly Klein, Lee, Mykaela Madoff, who was injured late in the season, Lizzie Wachs and backup goalie Mackenzie Kiley.
“Last year and this year and this year even moreso the seniors were great leaders,” Lexie Kiley said. “They always made sure everyone was included. They lead everyone on and off the field and I just love them so much.”
Genovese said the team will miss its small senior class with Klein as a tough winger, Lee a “target and threat wherever she is,” Wachs and her ability to hold the ball and “hold off defenders really well,” Madoff’s “high level of intensity” and Mackenzie Kiley’s support and intensity.
Lee was impressed with the young players on the team.
“There aren’t that many seniors, so they were able to step up as leaders,” Lee said. “Usually there’s a tradition where the underclassmen have kind of a smaller role on the team, but I think this year there wasn’t any of that. Everyone really stepped up and we really meshed well between the grades.”
Genovese said the “best 11” were on the field and age was never a factor. “Fortunately we have a young crew,” she said. “We’re just super proud of the girls and all their efforts today. Even though it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to we’re going to be reflective and bring out our journals next season and start off with that to create the drive and have another solid season.”
Last year the boys soccer and field hockey teams lost in the finals. This year they won. The girls soccer team hopes to follow suit.
“It makes me really excited for next year because I hope we can get to this place again and win,” Boockvar said. “We’re definitely losing a lot of seniors, so we’re all going to work hard and do it for them.”
Lexie Kiley said, “Next year I hope to make it even further by wining the finals and going to states. I think we’ll just keep going up from here.”
