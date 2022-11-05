Sc girls 1029 Lilly Tessler 2.jpg
Lilly Tessler

Despite being one of the most competitive teams in Section 1 each year, the Scarsdale girls soccer team played in its first full fall Section 1 tournament finals in school history since soccer moved from spring in 2005. Though the Raiders fell short with a 3-0 win as Arlington won its sixth Class AA title in seven years, Scarsdale was proud to take such a monumental step in reaching the finals.

“It’s a very big thing to happen and a great experience, something that will live with everyone forever, win or lose,” junior Ivy Boockvar said. “We all worked so hard to get here and I think we really deserved to be here. It’s unfortunate we didn’t win, but we still all worked very hard.”

