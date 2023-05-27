Entering the Section 1 tournament as the 11th seed, Scarsdale’s softball team was looking to beat the odds early on, with hopes of upsetting the sixth-seeded Ossining, a team they had competed with the previous year. For the first half of the game, the Raiders were on their way to victory.
Leading 6-4 going into the fifth inning things fell apart for the Raiders and they let up six unanswered runs to fall behind 10-6 by the end of the fifth. In the end, that was the final score, ending Scarsdale’s season and bringing their final record to 8-13.
Early in the game, the Raiders had a strong offensive output, which was kickstarted by freshman Laura Chestnut stealing third and then scoring the first run. Furthermore, the Raiders’ discipline at the plate allowed them to draw a couple of walks in the first few innings, aiding their early offensive surge.
Ella Hayes, Sammy Fenigstein, McKinley Conlan, Shea McCarthy and Elena Sannicandro contributed hits to the Raiders’ offense. Chestnut finished the game going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and had the initial go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning.
Standout freshman Emily Baron pitched exceptionally well in the high-pressure playoff game, allowing just three hits and conceding only one earned run.
“[Emily] being a freshman and pitching in a playoff game and [pitching so well] is really impressive,” Chestnut said. “It just shows how committed she is and how much effort she puts in.”
Baron also received praise from one of her upperclassman teammates: “She has improved tremendously by working hard to throw more strikes and throw fewer wild pitches,” junior McKinley Conlan said. “She’s a great player and a very hard worker. Next year, she will have more control and continue to improve.”
Despite riding high with a two-run lead, Scarsdale’s defense collapsed — they made eight errors in the game — and Ossining made its comeback.
“They were all simple, physical errors, and while errors do happen, it was unfortunate that about four of them happened in about an inning and a half,” coach Kevin Carrigan said.
Freshman Laura Chestnut added, “We know we could’ve done better, but, still, everyone makes mistakes and we need to move on [from them].”
Despite the disappointing loss, the Raiders still battled against a higher-ranked seed. “We were the 11th seed playing the sixth seed, and we were able to compete,” Conlan said. “We played six and a half innings where it was a close game, so I think this will make us more confident next year.”
This game was the second time that Scarsdale and Ossining played this season. They had lost 12-2 the first time around.
“This time, we were winning for part of the game, and the final score was closer, which proves that we got better throughout the season,” Chestnut said.
Luckily for the softball team, they aren’t losing any key players, or any players at all for that matter. Unlike most other varsity teams, the softball team isn’t graduating any seniors, so every player will be returning next year, allowing the Raiders to grow together from this experience.
“We have been expecting [a team of all returning players] and [have] spent the last three years just trying to get better so we can be the best we can possibly be during our senior year,” Conlan said. “Next season, we are going to have the best season yet because we have been playing together for three years and [have been] working hard to improve ourselves and as a team.”
Even though she has only been on the team for a year, Chestnut acknowledged that “everyone will know how to play together, and we will be more cohesive and comfortable playing with each other.”
The Raiders’ roster filled with returning players next season also includes three award-winning players. All-Section honorable mention Fenigstein is “just a really good all-around softball player who hit .424 this season, which really solidified our batting order,” Carrigan said. All-League Hayes “is our catcher, and I receive compliments almost every game from the other team and the other parents about how good she is back there,” Carrigan said. Anna Henry, who was also All-League, has “hit in the mid-.300s and is one of our best hitters and is really good to have on our team,” Carrigan said.
Baron hit .436 in 39 at bats, with 17 hits, 19 runs, 12 RBIs and nine steals. Fenigstein hit .424 in 59 at bats with 25 hits, 26 runs and 21 RBIs. Conlan hit .412 in 34 at bats with 14 hits, 19 runs and 13 RBIs. Hayes hit .368 in 68 at bats with 25 hits, 26 runs and 18 RBIs. Henry hit .323 in 62 at bats with 20 hits, 22 runs and 22 RBIs. Chestnut scored 20 runs and drove in 18 and Emily Levine scored 19 runs.
The team’s three pitchers logged a nearly even inning count. Hayes was 6-4 in 45 innings with a 5.44 earned run average. She allowed 34 earned runs and 81 hits, but only walked eight batters. She struck out 13. In 34 innings, Baron was 1-4, allowing 41 earned runs and striking out 27. Charlotte Stebich pitched 4-1 innings and was 1-4 with 16 strikeouts.
Next season, the Raiders are hoping to have a more balanced schedule.
“This season, we lost a bunch of games by a lot of runs, and then we won a bunch of games by a lot of runs, so I think if we find a more balanced schedule where there are more competitive games, we will be more prepared to play in close games,” Carrigan said.
With a team filled with returning players, Conlan hopes the team “can continue to improve and win more and more games and play more competitive games.”
