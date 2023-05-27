SHS softball box 5-26 issue

Entering the Section 1 tournament as the 11th seed, Scarsdale’s softball team was looking to beat the odds early on, with hopes of upsetting the sixth-seeded Ossining, a team they had competed with the previous year. For the first half of the game, the Raiders were on their way to victory.

Leading 6-4 going into the fifth inning things fell apart for the Raiders and they let up six unanswered runs to fall behind 10-6 by the end of the fifth. In the end, that was the final score, ending Scarsdale’s season and bringing their final record to 8-13.

