The Scarsdale girls’ lacrosse team was looking to kickstart its playoff run by upsetting second-seeded North Rockland as a seventh seed in the first round of the Section 1 Class A playoffs. North Rockland wasn’t about to be knocked out early, winning 12-4 and ending Scarsdale’s playoff hopes and season.
“North Rockland capitalized on our mistakes and bad decisions,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “They took advantage of dropped balls, had a lot of saves, got turnovers near midfield, won face-offs and they were disciplined with their possession of the ball when they had it.”
Early in the game, North Rockland put up a couple of goals, giving them the early lead and setting the pace for the game. Not to go down without a fight, the Raiders responded, scoring two straight goals.
“It felt like we had some momentum after scoring two in a row,” senior Maddie Greco said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t keep it going and didn’t score much more throughout the remainder of the game.”
North Rockland picked up the pace once again and an onslaught of goals put increasing amounts of pressure on the Raiders.
“Once they got four goals it became a mental game, which is difficult,” Greco said. “I tried my best to make sure everyone stayed positive and tried to encourage everyone, but it was hard to stay positive when they kept scoring.”
Much of the remainder of the game was spent in Scarsdale’s defensive zone as North Rockland continued to control the ball. The Raiders struggled to adapt and respond to North Rockland’s offense. Even when the Raiders were able to gain control of the ball, they still struggled to move the ball into the offensive zone.
“They had a zone ride where their offense would ride and try to get the ball back, which we struggled to adapt to,” Greco said. “We like to take the ball to the sides to clear the ball out, but in zone ride you get doubled-teamed if you do that, so that was definitely a challenge for us.”
Senior Mackenzie Kiley believes that despite the score the Raiders’ defense was still solid. “Even though the score doesn’t reflect it, I think the entire defense played pretty well, actually,” Kiley said. “I think this was one of our better defense games of the season, but [North Rockland] kept winning the ball off the draw and possessed the ball a lot, which gave them more chances to score.”
Draws were a major struggle. “We definitely didn’t do well on draws,” Kiley said. “I think we only won like three draws in the whole game, which really limited our possession of the ball.”
The final buzzer ended what Kiley called a “a very emotional game,” noting that “everyone tried really, really hard.”
Claudia Rosenberg had one goal and one assist, while Sabrina Katz, Skylar Katz and Jane Hoffman each had a goal. Kamila El Moselhy had three saves in goal.
For the returning players on the Raiders’ roster, the disappointing loss to North Rockland is eerily similar to last year’s early playoff exit. “Last season we made it just as far in the playoffs and lost by one to the No. 1 seed [Mamaroneck],” Greco said. “This year was different because we didn’t show our best caliber of playing, which should be motivation for the returning players next season because when we play our best, we can make it really far and do really well.” (Last year the team was also missing many starters due to prom and almost advanced with backups and call-ups in the lineup, including El Moselhy in goal.)
Scarsdale, which finished 6-11, certainly had its share of highlights and memorable moments this spring. Juniors Sabrina Katz and Claudia Rosenberg both scored their 100th career goals. The Raiders also played for causes bigger than themselves this season. The schedule featured games dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, eliminating the stigma around mental health through the Morgan’s Message game, and celebrating the inclusiveness of lacrosse through the Able Lacrosse game.
“Even though we might not have played our best [in these games], playing for a cause bigger than yourself is always really nice,” Greco said. Greco also noted that the Morgan’s Message game led to “talks about mental health [and] highlighted the idea that mental health is important for our team.”
Within the short span of the season, the Raiders certainly saw improvement. “There has been great growth over the course of the season for some players, as athletes, lacrosse players and as individuals,” Nolan said. “Their willingness to work, their attitude and willingness to want to learn and develop as a lacrosse player and as a person has certainly shown.”
With the Raiders being a younger team, it took some time to learn how to play together. “Defensively we worked on being more cohesive and improving our zone defense and offensively they worked on executing their plays,” Greco said. “Once we learned what we need to learn, we performed better.”
The Raiders are graduating their three senior captains: Greco (defense), Kiley (defense) and Riley Iasiello (midfielder). Greco is optimistic about the future of Scarsdale girls’ lacrosse. “We are only losing three seniors and we still have a lot of talent in our juniors and younger players,” she said. “I genuinely believe they will have more successful seasons in the coming years.”
The Raiders are looking to improve in the off-season to have a better outcome next year.
“I think the team needs to work on stick work, transitioning the ball and playing more cohesively,” Kiley said. “We have very good individual players, but we have struggled to play together, as a team.”
Though there is work to be done, Greco believes the best is yet to come for Scarsdale: “We have a lot of talented players and, if they just work on executing, our team can only go up from here.”
