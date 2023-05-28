shs girls lax box 5-26 issue.jpg

The Scarsdale girls’ lacrosse team was looking to kickstart its playoff run by upsetting second-seeded North Rockland as a seventh seed in the first round of the Section 1 Class A playoffs. North Rockland wasn’t about to be knocked out early, winning 12-4 and ending Scarsdale’s playoff hopes and season.

“North Rockland capitalized on our mistakes and bad decisions,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “They took advantage of dropped balls, had a lot of saves, got turnovers near midfield, won face-offs and they were disciplined with their possession of the ball when they had it.”

