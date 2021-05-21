It’s not often that the Scarsdale and Edgemont softball teams have a ton of similarities. This year, however, neither has a junior varsity team and both are working hard to develop pitching from the ground up.
While the Panthers have senior veteran Shivani Weber for one final season, the Raiders lost their top two pitchers — the Hausman sisters — over the last couple of years and are going with brand new arms.
With junior Alexandra McCarthy and freshman Kay Fitzgerald working on their windmill style, freshman Ella Hayes has stepped up in the circle with her simpler delivery and ability to throw strikes and let the defense get the outs.
Through 10 games, Hayes is now 4-4. She picked up her first varsity win, going the distance in an 18-12 win over Port Chester on May 6, and the next day she earned her second in a 19-2 win over Edgemont, with Fitzgerald pitching in relief.
The other two wins came in an 8-7 walk-off vs. Port Chester on May 10 and 18-3 over Mount Vernon in the team’s most recent game on May 18 as she pitched a one-hitter.
“Sometimes the most important thing for us is to throw strikes and Ella Hayes, even though it’s a slingshot, she’s proven over the last two days that she can get the ball over the plate,” Scarsdale coach Kevin Carrigan said following the win over Edgemont. “We’re still going to get Alex and Kay a lot of innings because there’s going to be a lot of games against teams that are really good and they’re going to hit a slingshot pitcher very hard and games like this and yesterday with Port Chester we really want to try to get those wins when we can. If we can limit the base runners of the other team our fielders are doing OK, so I’d rather leave it up to our defenders than have people walking around the bases.”
Walks have been driving up scores in some of the more lopsided games, so that’s something Carrigan and his pitchers have been trying to limit. Hayes throws strikes and at times with a slower pitcher it can really throw off the timing of the opposing hitters.
“You see a lot of bloops to the infielders and stuff like that,” Carrigan said. “Port Chester had two stars who combined for four home runs — they were legit players — but other than that they really struggled. And our outfielders had to play well today.”
Hayes said she’s pitched “very little, to be honest” prior to the season, the last time being 10-and-under travel ball.
“I wanted to help out my team in any way I could and I figured if I could get it over the plate and throw strikes, that’s what I was gonna do,” she said. “At first it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I really find that when people are cheering me on and they start to make the plays I get in a zone and I don’t worry as much. It takes those nerves away.”
Pitching aside, with one player with any major varsity fielding experience — junior Julia Genin at shortstop — and none with any meaningful batting experience after not having a season last spring, Carrigan sets reasonable expectations for his team each day. That means winning the winnable games and battling as hard as you can in the others.
“If we’re playing better teams who are really good and we’re still at that learning stage that’s fine as long as we keep learning and then when we go out and play teams we can and should beat, let’s do it,” Carrigan said.
The growth Genin has shown since her freshman year when she struggled at times at shortstop and didn’t bat to now is remarkable. She’s sure-handed in the field and leading the team with a batting average over .400. “She’s been rock solid,” Carrigan said.
Genin loves getting the chance to play both the field and get up to bat and she’s learning on the job just like her younger teammates.
“It’s great because I really didn’t get to hit my freshman year and now even though we have a young team everyone is super supportive and they give their best on the field,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to play with younger girls who are into it. It’s a lot less stressful and nice to have a good time with a team that’s really dedicated.”
Inexperience is a challenge for Scarsdale, but the bigger issue is the shortened, compacted format of the season.
“Overall for 11 freshmen every day we get better and better,” Carrigan said of his 16-player roster. “I just wish it was the full 12-week season instead of a shorter one because we’re missing out on so many things we could learn. Today we must have missed eight signs, those things you just need time to remind them to do we were struggling with. Physically on the field we’re very good for a mostly freshman team.”
Having 11 freshmen may mean more time for the team to develop, but the upside in a year or two is promising. Of course that will also mean a large graduating class in 2024, but that’s not on anyone’s mind right now.
“We’ve been playing together for a very long time as a grade, so it’s great to be able to continue that into high school and mix in with other players from different grades,” Hayes said. “We get to grow and improve as a team. We’re all friends. My favorite part is the people on the team.”
Edgemont coming along
With 22 players, Edgemont is also working through growing pains after a year off from softball and turnover on the roster. Edgemont coach Larry Giustiniani has Weber to turn to when he needs to, in addition to last year’s emergency pitcher, junior Jill Zolot, and more recently freshman Keaton Tavel has been getting starts and relief appearances, too.
The Panthers had several games leading up to the Scarsdale game canceled for various reasons, so while the week of practice can be good it might have been detrimental because it was unexpected. Giustiniani believes the competition would have further fueled the girls during the stretch.
“We played last weekend and then we thought we had three more games this week, so we struggled going back to practices,” he said. “Our practices kinda weren’t the best and today showed that. I think they just need to get out there. That’s the toughest part of no games and a lot of practices at first, but coming up that’s not going to be a problem. They’re going to come fast and furious.”
It also didn’t help that the team’s two expected catchers got hurt. Valentina Russo, who learned the position two years ago and sharpened her skills for this season, and Juliet Agoglia, who learned the position over the winter, were out for the Edgemont game, which put Zolot behind the plate, with the knowledge that if she had to pitch, she and Weber would switch spots.
“Last night at the end of practice we had to run Jill back there so Shivani could pitch to her,” Giustiniani said after the Scarsdale game. “Jill is our shortstop and she caught for the first time in her life. We needed a shortstop, so we moved Becca Freidman, the eighth grader, from first to short. And Ava Filippone went to first for the first time.”
Giustiniani just told everyone to do their best since everyone knew they were doing something brand new to them. “I thought they did pretty good. I told them after I thought Jill and Becca and Ava did a great job today,” Giustiniani said.
The Panthers remain focused on the nuances of the game while they work to improve their defense and hitting.
“We’re going to see some good pitching this year in our schedule and they might struggle with that, but we don’t have to struggle with our cuts, where the ball goes, stuff like that,” Giustiniani said. “Routine stuff. That’s under our control. I’m hoping to see them show a little bit better with that. They’ve worked on it diligently for four weeks. I want to see them in the game.”
For Alexa Filippone, it was about the team getting into a rhythm in practices and in games to help further the cause. There was a long stretch between their opening win over Port Chester and their second game against Scarsdale.
“I just feel like we’re working on communication and picking each other up more,” Filippone said. “Everyone is hesitant and more scared. It’s knowing what you’re doing in the moment instead of freaking out. I know I have to remind myself that everybody is coming from a different sport right into it. Also with COVID everyone is rusty.”
That said, having a season is No. 1 for the team right now.
“I think it’s great having a season because I was scared it wasn’t gonna happen — for any of the sports in general — but this is great since it’s outside, it’s really enjoyable with the weather and everything,” she said. “My year is almost over. I just want to enjoy it before it’s gone.”
