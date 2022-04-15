Errors in the third inning and walks in the seventh inning proved costly as an 8-1 Scarsdale softball lead turned into a 10-9 walk-off win for host Ossining on Wednesday, April 13.
“We need to definitely keep our energy up after scoring a lot of runs early and hitting well,” senior captain Lindsay Smith said. “We were hyped up, but as some errors and walks started to happen we started to settle down and we weren’t as focused and ready.”
The good news for the Raiders was they were much more competitive than their 15-0 season-opening loss to John Jay-East Fishkill.
“Coming off the John Jay-East Fishkill game was hard because we didn’t hit well and we got mercied, so today was good to be in a competitive game and we had some nice hits,” Smith said. “We were up early, so it felt good at the beginning.”
The Raiders only made one error against John Jay, but a series of miscues were their undoing against Ossining, helping shift the momentum.
“I think a lot of our errors were just physical, so practice is coming up and we’re going to keep the focus up,” senior captain Alex McCarthy said. “Mentally we were pretty focused for the first half of the game at least, so I think it’s keeping the energy up and fixing those physical errors.”
For Scarsdale — or any softball team for that matter — it all comes down to pitching. Again this year, coach Kevin Carrigan is limited on the mound and is adjusting to the constraints before him.
Kay Fitzgerald is the team’s main varsity pitcher, while Ilana Paris, with junior varsity playing 14 games, is available to pitch six times on varsity. His third option is Ella Hayes, a slingshot pitcher who saw action last year. There are pros and cons for each pitcher taking the ball in the circle based on their own strengths and the situation at hand.
“To us it’s about strikes,” Carrigan said. “Speed isn’t necessarily the key at this point. It’s whoever can throw strikes and today it went back and forth on who was throwing strikes and we tried to ride whichever one it was. The last inning we ended up with both struggling.”
Against Ossining, Carrigan platooned Fitzgerald and Paris, with Fitzgerald going 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, walking 11 and striking out five, Parris 2.2 innings, giving up four runs and seven walks.
“Kay has a little bit more speed,” Carrigan said. “Ilana doesn’t have that much speed but throws strikes. And if we need Ella it’s strike, strike, strike, strike. We don’t have a pitcher with a lot of spin — no riseball, dropball — so for us it’s just get it over. Kay is faster than Ilana, but Ella is probably the most accurate of the three.”
Carrigan had the pitchers platooning in right field to keep them in the game and had his main defensive lineup of McCarthy catching, Samantha Fenigstein at first base, Abby Feuerstein at second, Hayes at shortstop, Annika Fuehrer at third, Katerina Rvacheva in left field and Emily Levin in center.
“If Ella has to pitch it throws everything off,” Carrigan said. “Everything. And that’s kind of why I didn’t go to her today just because I feel bad for her in a way that she’s sacrificing herself to do something that’s not going to help her softball career. She can do it and she’s more than willing to do it, but we also have to figure out that long-term solution. Maybe we get Kay all these innings and build that up and next year she’s much better.”
McCarthy had the challenge of catching, pitch-calling and running the defense with two types of pitchers switching off.
“It’s definitely different where the ball goes, but also how aggressive I need to be behind the plate, knowing which batter is more likely to hit where and knowing where I want to place the pitches,” McCarthy said. “It’s also a little bit more pressure when the slower pitcher comes on to make the plays behind her because we know they are going to put the ball in play.”
McCarthy said Fitzgerald was good at keeping the ball up, but a low strike zone proved challenging. Fitzgerald also kept the count in her favor when she was up and didn’t lose focus if she was behind. Paris, McCarthy said, “did what she needed to do” as a reliever going back and forth.
Fitzgerald had the team’s lone hit against John Jay and pitched five innings. The team hit against Ossining. Hayes was 2 for 4 with a double, a sacrifice, two RBI and a run; Fenigstein 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs; Fitzgerald 1 for 3, with a walk and a run; McCarthy walked three times and scored twice; Feuerstein walked; Levin and Fuehrer each walked twice and scored a run; Rvacheva 2 for 3 with a walk and a run; and Anna Henry was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
“The bats were alive today,” Carrigan said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time on our hitting and the bats did put the ball in play with some hard hits. They did make two good plays on hard-hit balls, but the bats were here today.”
The Raiders were largely a freshman team last year and this year there are seven sophomores starting for the young team.
“It’s an interesting dynamic because Lindsey and I are captains — our other captain Julia [Genin] is not here right now — and it’s our responsibility to lead the team, keep them together and make them bond,” McCarthy said. “Next year they will vote for new captains, so you have to allow them to take some leadership themselves so they can get in the habit of not having us there. They need to develop a team dynamic where they trust each other to make decisions.”
Scarsdale will face a mix of teams this spring from top tier to games they can compete in, so Carrigan expects the team not only to be challenged, but also to be able to “have some fun.”
