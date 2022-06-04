With a roster loaded with sophomores, many of whom were on varsity last year, Scarsdale’s softball team is a young squad with more experience than it appears on the surface. While the Raiders have showed promise, they still have some hurdles to get over before becoming a contender in an always-stacked Class AA.
No. 12-seeded Scarsdale’s season came to a close in an 18-1 five-inning loss to fifth-seeded White Plains on the road Thursday, May 19. The Tigers built a 13-0 lead through three innings.
Despite the lopsided loss, Scarsdale coach Kevin Carrigan was pleased with the effort his Raiders gave against a dominant Tigers team.
“I was very pleased with the energy and effort our team gave throughout the game,” Carrigan said. “I like how we battled to the end even though we were down by so much. Both our hits and only run came in the last inning and the team was really cheering each other on right until the last out.”
He continued, “White Plains is really good all around the field. They hit for average, hit for power, have speed and their defense is really solid at every position. Plus, they have a great pitcher on the mound.”
White Plains pitcher Serena Gillen kept the Raiders off balance, allowing just two hits while striking out 11. Sophomores Ella Hayes and Emily Levin recorded the two Raiders’ hits.
“She threw hard and that is something we have struggled with all year,” Carrigan said of GIllen. “She kept us off balance. She would work away, away and then come inside or vice versa. With using the whole plate, she had our hitters unsure of what was coming next.”
Hayes drove in sophomore Katerina Rvacheva with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to break up the shutout.
Ilana Paris got the start for Scarsdale, allowing 11 earned runs and 11 hits while walking eight. Kay Fitzgerald (5 earned runs, 6 walks) and Annika Feuhrer (0 earned runs, 0 walks) combined to pitch the fourth inning.
Carrigan said he saw “a lot of growth” with the team, “especially at the plate with our underclassmen.” Hayes led the Raiders with a .460 batting average and received all-section honorable mention while Feuhrer hit .371 and was also all-section honorable mention. Sophomore Samantha Fenigstein also sported a .371 average.
Carrigan knows the Raiders need to find a true ace pitcher to be competitive in future seasons.
“I think that having such a young team was great as the playing time that they received should help them to be better prepared for next season but, as everyone knows, softball revolves around your pitcher,” Carrigan said. “Without a lot of experience at that position, we struggled against the good teams. I am hopeful that someone really wants to put the time in and take over this role for us. I think we have great pieces all around the field and if we could develop a pitcher, our team would enjoy some of the success they deserve.”
The Raiders will return a large group of soon-to-be juniors while only losing three seniors to graduation in Julia Genin, Alexandra McCarthy and Lindsey Smith.
“While we do return a lot of key players, for us to compete, finding a true ace is goal No. 1,” Carrigan said. “If we can do that and get more players into their natural positions, our ability should help us to be more competitive next season.”
