The hits just kept coming, and it was just what the Scarsdale High varsity softball team needed as the Raiders pulled away from Edgemont for a 19-6 victory Monday, April 25, at Supply Field.
Up and down the lineup the Scarsdale girls were hitting the ball into the outfield as the Raiders pounded out the hits, with first baseman Samantha Fenigstein leading the way as she went 5 for 5 with a triple, a double, scored five runs and had five runs batted in.
“I was just trying to hit line drives, just watch the ball and time it right,” Fenigstein said. “Hitting is contagious and the whole team was hitting, everyone was cheering and it was nice to have all that support going up to bat. We’ve been working on hitting and it was nice to see it pay off. Having this game, knowing we can hit the ball like this is exciting for all our games coming up.”
She wasn’t the only one having a good day in the Scarsdale lineup as Kat Rvacheva was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI total. Kay Fitzgerald also hit a two-run homer to spark the Raiders’ five-run rally in the fifth inning.
“That was our best hitting game in two years,” Scarsdale coach Kevin Carrigan said. “We were hitting, they seemed to feel very comfortable in this game. We have struggled with hitting, but today we went out and hit the ball. Everybody all the way through the lineup, we were really hitting the ball well.”
While the Raiders were hitting, Ella Hayes was getting the job done on the mound as she had a solid outing to record the win with Fitzgerald coming on in relief to pitch the final two innings for the Raiders.
“Ella does what Ella does,” Carrigan said. “She throws strikes, and if we field and hit like that, we’ll have some fun games this year. All we ask Ella to do is let them hit it and, if we can make the plays behind her, things will fall into place.”
Edgemont actually took an early lead as the Panthers scored twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, but Scarsdale answered back in the bottom of the first with four runs to take the lead.
The Panthers scored again in the second to cut the lead down to 4-3, but once again the Raiders answered with two more runs to make it 6-3.
Scarsdale then turned it up as the Raiders scored four more in the fourth inning, followed by five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to make it 19-3 before the Panthers scored three more runs in the last two innings to make the final score 19-6.
Becca Friedman started on the mound for the Panthers as she went four innings and had five strikeouts. Keaton Tavel came on in relief to pitch the final two innings for the Panthers. Friedman also had a good game at the plate as she went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Erin Donahue went 2 for 3 and she scored a pair of runs for Edgemont.
Despite the loss, Edgemont coach Larry Giustianini felt it was a good game overall for the Panthers despite some early nerves.
“Scarsdale did a great job, they were hitting the ball and made good contact,” Giustiniani said. “I felt Becca pitched well, she did a good job. We were a little inconsistent and sloppy today. They tend to be a little tight, and it took four innings for us to start hitting the ball. We have to stop squeezing the bat looking more like the prey in the box instead of the predator. They just need to calm down, which they did but it was too late.”
He continued, “They have a good attitude, they’re a tight group with nothing but support for each other, a good dynamic, and that makes it frustrating as a coach to see them tight and nervous because they’re capable of more.”
Both teams suffered losses in their ensuing games. Scarsdale had the tables turned as Mamaroneck pulled away for a 24-3 victory over the Raiders on April 26, while Edgemont hosted Hastings and endured a 23-2 loss on April 27.
Scarsdale fell to Carmel (April 21) and Suffern (April 22), both by 15-0 scores last week. Edgemont also suffered losses to Albertus Magnus (21-0, April 20) and Tuckahoe (14-5, April 23).
Both teams will face a busy end to the regular season with several makeup games from bad weather earlier in the season as Scarsdale has five games and Edgemont has four. Scarsdale was set to hit the road for three-straight away games before returning home to host two more games. The Raiders were scheduled to travel to New Rochelle on April 27, and then Croton-Harmon on Friday, April 29, and Horace Greeley the next day before the Raiders return home to host Tuckahoe on Tuesday, May 3, and they then hit the road again to face Mount Vernon the next day.
With the victory over Edgemont and the loss to Mamaroneck, Scarsdale now stands at 2-5 overall on the season. The Panthers fell to 2-6 after the loss to Hastings.
