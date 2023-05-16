At 7-10 with three regular season games left, the Scarsdale softball team will fight for a .500 record. Had it not been for some close losses this season, the Raiders would have been riding a little higher heading into sectionals.
“It’s good to be frustrated,” coach Kevin Carrigan said. “You don’t want just game after game of getting beaten. I like that I think we saw them upset after the Croton game and Panas today. Even though they take it in stride, you can tell they really want to win those games, which is good. Wins and losses are one thing, but development is more important for where we are now.”
Without any seniors and having two key seniors leave the team during preseason, the Raiders are hoping the individual and team successes they are having this season can add up to a bright future in years to come as players get into roles that are more familiar to them.
“We haven’t had too many games that have been close one way or the other and that’s unfortunate because at times we lose energy on the bench and when things get bad they immediately start to think how it’s going to go,” Carrigan said. “Then they get a little success and then they get back into the game. It’s shows they’re willing to fight, but they’ve got to get that a little earlier.”
When freshman Emily Baron and sophomore Charlotte Stebich are pitching, junior veteran Ella Hayes is in her natural position behind the plate. When Hayes pitches, sophomores Jordan Kefer and Shea McCarthy put the gear on and do their best as they get used to catching at the varsity level.
“Teams were starting to realize that every single is now a double and then once they realize that because Ella doesn’t throw as hard they are going to get their hits,” Carrigan said.
In a tight 8-7 loss at Panas, Hayes started, but the defense wasn’t backing her up, so Carrigan went to Baron, the team’s top shortstop, to challenge the opposing hitters more.
“No matter who we put at pitcher it weakens other spots and I feel like it’s a work in progress, but right now I feel like I’m pulling all the wrong strings,” Carrigan said. “We get off to a bad start based on a decision that I’ve made and we make a switch and then we fight back. It’s worked the other way where Emily’s gone in or Charlotte has gone in and they walked a few and we get down and then we go to Ella and we come back. It’s unfortunate it seems to backfire and I feel bad.”
It’s been a learning process for the coaches and the players, but Carrigan appreciates the effort and selflessness of his players.
“Emily is a huge part of our future and if she can do what she did today then we can compete in a lot more games,” he said. “With her out there we have most players in their normal spots and it help us. The opportunity is there to strike some batters out or get some weaker balls off the bat vs. when they start to time Ella and hit her hard at-bat after at-bat.”
In that game Baron also hit a home run over the fence, showing her triple threat of defense, pitching and offense.
“My confidence at the plate was there today after my first at-bat hitting the home run,” she said. “I was kind of jumping around, almost shed a tear, screamed a little bit.”
Baron said she was “a little more wild” at the beginning of the year, but has since settled down in the circle.
“I think a lot of the growth has come from support of teammates and them being really encouraging and lifting everyone up throughout the game,” she said.
With three pitching options she knows she, Hayes and Stebich have to be ready at any time.
“There is kind of a lot of pressure, but I like to rise to the occasion and I don’t let the pressure really get to me too much,” Baron said. “I think that pitching well and hitting well does lift up the team and helps me mentally.”
In an extra inning loss to Croton, it was a similar situation to the Panas game.
“Those are good games for us,” Carrigan said. “I wish we had more of those. I tried to schedule it that way and some of the teams I thought weren’t as strong as they were beat up on us a little bit and vice versa. At one point in the year we had been outscored something like 97-96, one run, and outside of the Horace Greeley game, the next closest was 12-2 at that point. We’ve had so many lopsided games one way or the other that we haven’t had the opportunity to fight under pressure. I think if we had more of those games it would be much better for us overall.”
The team’s offensive leader has been junior Sammy Fenigstein, who has had a string of two-hit games down the stretch.
“Sammy had been hitting really well game after game after game,” Carrigan said. “She’s been our consistent hitter probably over the past number of games.”
Anna Henry, a junior, has also been swinging a hot bat. In her third year on the team, Henry sees a closer group as the veterans have learned from past experiences.
“This year I think is different because we also got to experience the team together in the fitness center because we worked out together in the offseason and we really grew as a team through that,” she said. “The encouragement has also definitely gotten a lot better since my freshman year.”
Bringing the underclassmen along has been a welcome challenge as the juniors were underclassmen last year. “We try to reinforce that you have to get out of your head, let the mistakes go and move on and try to improve,” Henry said.
Another key freshman to build around is Laura Chestnut, whom Carrigan moves around the field based on what the team needs, including shortstop and second base.
With many bright spots and plenty of season left, the Raiders have high hopes to finish with a bang.
“I hope we make it to sectionals, get enough wins, and I really hope the freshmen do grow confidence because most of us will be here next year,” Henry said. “We won’t be as young of a team, we’ll be stronger and hopefully more confident and play better.”
Raiders roundup
After a 5-4 start to the season, the Raiders lost five games before winning 2 of 3 with three games remaining in the regular season.
The losing streak began on April 26 when they were no-hit by Ursuline’s Emily Duhaney in a 21-0 defeat.
The Raiders nearly rallied the next day down 7-3, but lost 10-8 to Croton in eight innings. Scarsdale scored five runs in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead with several walks that led to a game-tying RBI single by Fenigstein. Scarsdale had the winning run on third base with one out in the seventh, but couldn’t get her home.
Fenigstein was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Hayes pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing only two earned runs.
New Rochelle beat Scarsdale 10-1 on April 28. Fenigstein was 2 for 4. Hayes was the losing pitcher, but pitched a complete game and gave up only four earned runs.
The Raiders had another tight loss on May 1, falling 8-7 to Panas. Scarsdale trailed 6-4 after two innings and nearly pulled off the comeback as Hayes had an RBI double in the sixth inning and Henry drove in a run in the seventh.
Baron pitched well in relief, going four innings and giving up only two runs, one earned. She was also 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs.
Henry was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Mamaroneck dominated 21-5 on May 3. Henry was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Chestnut was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
The Raiders got revenge on Croton with a 17-11 win in their annual Pink and Teal fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer research. Scarsdale trailed 8-3 after five innings and exploded for 12 runs, including a two-run single by Kefer to put the team up 9-8.
In the inning Fenigstein had an RBI double, Carly Kauffman a two-run single and Emily Levine an RBI single.
Stebich got her first career win, pitching the first five innings. Baron pitched the final two innings.
Baron was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Fenigstein 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Levine 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Henry 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
In a 13-1 loss to Ursuline on May 8, Hayes and McKinley Conlan each had a hit.
The Raiders then beat Lincoln 22-2 in five innings on May 9. Hayes pitched a complete game and didn’t allow any earned runs. Fenigstein was 2 for 2 with a triple, McCarthy 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Grace Henry 2 for 2.
