At 7-10 with three regular season games left, the Scarsdale softball team will fight for a .500 record. Had it not been for some close losses this season, the Raiders would have been riding a little higher heading into sectionals.

“It’s good to be frustrated,” coach Kevin Carrigan said. “You don’t want just game after game of getting beaten. I like that I think we saw them upset after the Croton game and Panas today. Even though they take it in stride, you can tell they really want to win those games, which is good. Wins and losses are one thing, but development is more important for where we are now.”

