Just based on the makeup of his roster, it’s hard for Scarsdale softball coach Kevin Carrigan to keep the word “sophomores” out of his vocabulary. Last year it was “freshmen” and no doubt next year it will be “juniors.”
The Raiders, who have three seniors and nine sophomores, plus any call-ups they have had to use, are piecing things together.
“The challenge is to try and find some way to have a more consistent lineup,” Carrigan said. “Between a concussion and a COVID case here or there or other issues, every day we seem to come out with a different lineup and the positions change. That hurts us a little. If we could get everyone here and get them in the spots they belong then we could be getting a lot better.”
The most consistent mainstays have been sophomore Samantha Fenigstein at first base and sophomore Katerina Rvacheva in center field.
“We don’t have a lot of consistency,” Carrigan said. “It’s easy that Sam is the tall left-handed player and she plays first. The rest have been musical chairs.”
Sophomore Ella Hayes was supposed to be the team’s shortstop, but moved to catcher with senior Alexandra McCarthy out of the lineup and then when she’s pitching sophomore Kay Fitzgerald has volunteered to catch, despite being a right fielder and a pitcher and not having experience behind the dish. Carrigan called sophomore Abby Feuerstein “like a yo-yo” between second base, shortstop, left field, center field — wherever she is needed.
“I give them credit that they adapt every day,” Carrigan said. “They don’t know where they’re going to play and they come in and never complain about it. We were struggling the other day and I needed Ella to pitch and Kay was like, ‘I’ll catch.’ She went out there and did it willingly. Everyone is moving around and understanding the dilemma we’re all in and they accept it. That’s a positive for us.”
Defensively and in the circle the Raiders still have the greatest amount of work to do, but it takes years to get a pitcher up to the speed needed to compete and keep games from being slugfests.
“The team has gotten a lot better at hitting the last few games, which we’ve definitely talked about,” sophomore Annika Fuehrer said. “We still have work to do in the field, but hitting we’ve learned to time the ball. As a team we’re doing a good job of once someone starts hitting the bats go on fire and we bring the energy up.”
The Raiders are 4-10 heading into the final stretch of the season.
“For Scarsdale we’re all super close and softball definitely brings us closer,” Anna Henry said. “You don’t really see that many other teams that have as many sophomores as we do, so the level varies and the difficulty we face also varies. Us being sophomores doesn’t deteriorate the amount of potential we have. In fact I think it increases the determination of all the players.”
On May 3, the Raiders fell 21-4 to Tuckahoe. Junior varsity pitcher Ilana Paris went the first 4.1 innings, allowing 21 runs, 15 earned. Fitzgerald closed out the final two outs.
Fenigstein, Fitzgerald and sophomore Emily Levin each had two hits, Hayes and Feuerstein one each. Fenigstein, senior Julia Genin, Levin and Fuehrer each drove in a run. Hayes, Fitzgerald, Fuehrer and Henry each scored.
Two days later Scarsdale topped Mount Vernon 27-4.
“Mount Vernon was on the other side of the game like we were today [against White Plains] where they walked way too many batters and our hitting was able to hit their pitching well,” Carrigan said. “I pitched Ella and she threw strikes and they had trouble making real solid contact. Everything was pretty smooth in that game. We want to get a little smoother in some of these more challenging games. That’s our goal.”
Hayes pitched three innings and allowed two runs, none earned. She let up four hits, didn’t walk any batters and struck out two. Paris pitched a scoreless inning, striking out the side, and Fitzgerald allowed two earned runs in one inning.
Hayes was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, three runs and two walks; Fenigstein was 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, five runs and three walks; Fitzgerald had two RBIs, four runs and three walks; Genin 3 for 5 with six RBIs and a run; Feuerstein was 2 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs, two runs and two walks; Fuehrer 2 for 2 with a triple, six RBIs, five runs and three walks; senior Lindsay Smith had two RBIs, two runs and three walks; Rvacheva 1 for 2 with two RBIs; Henry 1 for 2 with three RBIs, four runs and two walks.
On May 9, White Plains topped Scarsdale 26-4 as the visiting team did most of its damage in the second inning with 14 runs.
“In a game like today you want to pick up on some positives and I think the idea of us getting more base runners than we did in certain other games in the season shows our improvement,” Carrigan said. “I like getting the bases loaded and bringing in three or four runs against a team like White Plains. They just beat Carmel, who was undefeated. I know how good White Plains is, but I think us scoring a few runs today shows our improvement.”
Despite the lopsided loss to White Plains, Carrigan was pleased with the bats, which have been the team’s biggest improvement as the season has progressed. The team spent a lot of time in the gym working on mechanics and it’s paying off.
“That’s probably the best pitching core we’ve seen,” Carrigan said of the two White Plains pitchers, including a seventh grader who will only get better. “They both threw pretty well and we’re making a lot more contact, hitting the ball hard and that’s our biggest area of improvement. A lot of it is our sophomores. We really don’t have a lot of seniors playing.”
Hayes was 1 for 3 with a run; Genin 1 for 1 with two walks; Fuehrer 1 for 2 with a double that just missed clearing the fence; Smith had an RBI; Rvacheva 1 for 3 with a run; Henry 1 for 2 with a bases loaded double to drive in three runs. Paris pitched five innings, allowing 18 earned runs, 13 walks and 20 hits.
“As a team our goal is always to keep energy up and be positive even if you’re down,” Henry said. “Energy is contagious, so if the energy is up it means people will not be afraid to hit the ball and play more aggressively. If you come out confident you’re more likely to play that way.”
With only a handful of games left before postseason, the Raiders are hopeful they can narrow the gap with the top teams.
“Definitely keep our heads up, score runs, play aggressively, swing the bats,” Henry said. “We don’t want to strike out looking at the ball. That’s been a challenge vs. faster pitchers, but we’re working on the hitting even though we don’t have as many practices as last year.”
The spring schedule is always challenging between the weather and a tight schedule.
“We really don’t have that many practices,” Fuehrer said. “We have to learn to work better in games, which can be inhibiting because you’re in the moment and can’t really focus on it directly because you’re in the game. You’re not getting those constant drills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.