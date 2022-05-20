The Edgemont and Scarsdale softball teams both qualified for sectionals in Class B and AA, respectively.
Edgemont received the No. 12 seed in Class B and opens up sectionals when it travels to fifth-seeded Hastings for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday, May 20.
The Panthers, who ended the regular season with a 6-13 record, had a busy stretch to close out the regular season, losing to Hastings (19-4, May 12), Yonkers (17-1, May 13) and North Salem (15-0, May 15) while defeating Yonkers Montessori (21-12, May 14).
In Edgemont’s victory over Yonkers Montessori, Juliet Agoglia had a monster game, going 4 for 6 with a home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Erin Donahue had two hits including a double, three RBIs and scored two runs. Keaton Tavel went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lindsay Jaffe was 4 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs.
Alyssa Klein (3 for 6, double, 2 runs, RBI), Brielle Suissa (2 hits, RBI, 3 runs), Becca Friedman (2 hits, RBI, 3 runs), Madison Glotzer (hit, RBI) and Gabrielle Schneider (run) all contributed offensively.
Friedman earned the win on the hill with a complete game. She struck out 14 and allowed five hits and four earned runs.
In the loss to Yonkers, Schneider and Friedman each had two hits while Friedman scored the lone run and swiped two bags. Klein walked twice and stole two bases. Avery Balkin roped a double.
Scarsdale also received the No. 12 seed and was scheduled to travel to fifth-seeded White Plains for the opening round of the Class AA sectionals Thursday, May 19.
The Raiders went 2-2 over their final four games to finish the regular season at 6-12. They defeated Mount Vernon (18-0, May 12) and Putnam Valley (8-6, May 14) while losing to Nyack (13-5, May 11) and Mamaroneck (17-1, May 13).
In the victory over Mount Vernon, Samantha Fenigstein went 3 for 6 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Ella Hayes was 3 for 4 with a double.
Lindsay Smith led the Raiders against Putnam Valley as she went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Hayes was 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Against Nyack, Annika Feuhrer had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Katerina Rvacheva added an RBI. Hayes and Fenigstein each had two hits and a run scored.
