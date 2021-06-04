Nobody said it would be easy putting 11 freshmen on a varsity softball roster of 16 players, but the payoff could be amazing down the road for Scarsdale.
With a bright, young core to cultivate over the next few years, coach Kevin Carrigan spent the regular season, in which the team was 5-12, getting his first taste of the potential that awaits the program going forward.
With the Raiders headed into the final stretch of the season, two games each against White Plains and New Rochelle, with a 5-8 record, the team knew it would have its hands full against two league powerhouse teams. White Plains shut Scarsdale out on back-to-back days, 15-0 and 19-0, while New Rochelle won 14-2 and 11-1, also on back-to-back days. Over the four games, the Raiders got six hits, getting one-hit twice, and no-hit once.
With a focus on finishing the season off on a positive note against New Rochelle in what continued to be an important development period, the Raiders remained focused.
“The key for us against New Rochelle, as it has been all season long, was to continue to work on becoming more aggressive in all aspects of softball,” Carrigan said. “From swinging at strikes earlier in the count, to attacking the ball on defense on every play, running the bases hard and always trying to get that extra base when we can.”
Not getting on base much made it tougher for the Raiders to work on certain skills, but they got plenty of chances in the field.
“Something that Coach Kevin really emphasized after our game against White Plains was the fact that we were struggling with the simple things,” senior Sam Kefer said. “Many of us lost our sense of the strike zone — myself included — so we are simply trying to be smarter when we go up to bat. We have also been making small changes in where we stand in the batter’s box to help combat the movement we have seen by some pitchers.”
Although the team did endure some struggles, there were plenty of bright spots throughout the season. Excellent plays were made in the field all season long and that was evident this week with shortstop Julia Genin making a great over-the-shoulder catch against New Rochelle, just one of many plays being made by a group who have what it takes to play hard and learn over time as a team.
Coach Carrigan has been pleased with the effort and work put in by his young squad all spring. Considering an overwhelming majority had never played at the high school level prior to this season, this makes their up-and-coming talent all the more impressive and allows Carrigan to be very hopeful for the future of the softball team.
“The young team continues to improve each and every day and that is all we can ask,” Carrigan said. “Softball is a game focused on pitching and we do not have an experienced windmill pitcher this season. Ella Hayes, a slingshot pitcher, has done everything in her power to keep us in games and now we need to help her by playing great defensive and consistent hitting. These things continue to progress and it is great to see the girls rally behind each other.”
Junior Alex McCarthy echoed the positive vision she has for her younger teammates. “I think the freshmen did very well this season,” she said. “I’m excited to see them grow as players and as people. I’ve seen a lot of growth within myself and my teammates, and I expect to have a very strong team next season.”
But first, the No. 14 Raiders have their hands full at No. 3 North Rockland in the opening round of Class AA sectionals on June 4.
