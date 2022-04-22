Each coming off a post-vacation win Monday, April 18, the Scarsdale and Edgemont softball teams were set to play the next day until overnight rain took Supply Field out of commission. The Raiders will host the Panthers on April 25 instead, as both teams will have a packed scheduled in the final weeks of the season.
Edgemont’s April 18 win was impressive in that it came against a team they had lost 18-15 to earlier in the season, nearly coming back to win after trailing 11-3 after the first inning. This time around, Edgemont won 26-19, holding off a late Pleasantville comeback attempt with a big fifth inning to put the game away.
“It’s good to win it and I’m glad they hung with it, kept scoring and didn’t stop,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “The first game we didn’t score before we finally kicked in.”
The Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season. “Especially after they were off for a week I was pleased to see everyone played well,” Giustiniani said. “We went over whatever mistakes had to be reviewed and I was happy to see after a week off they were ready to play.”
Keaton Tavel pitched for the Panthers again and only walked four batters. Three of them came in the fifth inning, right before Pleasantville hit a big grand slam. Her defense stepped up, only making one error in the victory. Tavel allowed 18 hits, 13 earned runs and struck out three batters.
“Keaton doesn’t really walk people,” Giustiniani said. “She keeps the ball in play. Anyone in Little League or higher knows it’s easier to be one of the eight people around and behind that kind of pitcher than it is to be behind somebody who is walking everyone. It makes a lot of kids choose lacrosse when that’s happening in Little League.”
Edgemont continues to hit the ball well, striking out only once in the game, though they were aided by 22 walks and three batters were hit by pitches. Still, they had 13 timely hits.
The return of Brielle Suissa to the top of the order and center field has been a boost to the team all around. She was 2 for 2 with four walks, two RBIs, three runs, two steals and a couple of big catches in the outfield.
“Brielle is an outstanding, competitive, coachable, completely locked-in student-athlete as a junior,” Giustiniani said. “She’s rarely distracted, never not paying attention, always tries to sponge up stuff. There’s still stuff she’s learning, like baserunning, but she brings a model of what you want your kids to be all about for the two hours. As a captain she leads by example, never being off that diligence of doing things the right way, the best way and the only way you’re supposed to.”
Alyssa Klein was 2 for 3 with a double, three walks, five RBIs, three runs and a steal; Jillian Zolot 2 for 5 with four runs; Becca Friedman 2 for 3 with a triple, three walks, five RBIs, three runs and a steal; Tavel walked once, scored three runs and had a steal; Juliet Agoglia 3 for 3 with a triple, two walks, two RBIs and four runs; Erin Donahue 1 for 2 with three walks, two RBIs and a run; Madi Glotzer 1 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and four runs; and Gabby Schneider had four walks, two RBIs and a run.
Giustiniani likes the way the defense is shaping up. Agoglia is still a relative newcomer to the sport and to catching, but is handling her duties behind the plate well. Friedman has improved a lot all around from eighth grade to ninth grade and is holding her own at shortstop. Schneider has taken to playing first base after working on footwork for a week. That frees up Val Russo to contribute to the depth of the outfield, which includes Suissa, Donahue, Glotzer and Charlotte Mizerik.
Janice Lin has also stepped up as a pinch runner for catcher Agoglia.
“For a girl who knew absolutely nothing about the sport she’s picked up every little piece of it,” Giustiniani said. “We’re going to try to get her some time in the outfield, but right now she’s pinch running for Juliet and doing a good job.”
Raiders top Port Chester
In its third game, Scarsdale picked up its first win of the season against Port Chester, 15-12, holding off Port Chester’s comeback attempt in the top of the seventh after the Rams scored six runs.
Ella Hayes pitched her first game of the season, going 6.2 innings, allowing 13 hits, 11 earned runs, two walks and striking out four. Kay Fitzgerald pitched a third of an inning, allowing a hit and an earned run.
“Over the last two years Port Chester has become a bit of a rival for us,” Scarsdale coach Kevin Carrigan said. “We’ve had some close games and I guess I’ve done some things that have been a little bit nonconventional which have bothered Port Chester a little bit and our team has rallied around that. I brought Kay in to face one batter every time she was up because Ella, who is a slingshot pitcher, kept giving up home runs to her, so their coach was mad I wasn’t letting her hit more home runs.”
The 1-2 Raiders were thrilled to get their first win, though they are about to go through a tough stretch being even more short-handed than they had been between injuries and COVID-19. Carrigan said he is calling up junior varsity players to fill in until the regulars return.
One of the big losses is catcher Alex McCarthy, who got hurt against Ossining, a game the Raiders felt they would have won during vacation if they weren’t short-handed on that day, too. Now Hayes, who started the season at shortstop, has to move to catcher as she has experience at the position. The team hopes to have shortstop Julia Genin back soon as she’s only played on opening day so far this year. When Abby Feuerstein returns she will also be an asset at short.
For the second straight game the team’s bats were alive as Scarsdale never trailed Port Chester after a full inning. Heading into the third inning tied 4-4, the Raiders put up 10 runs over the next three innings for a 14-5 lead.
Hayes was 2 for 5 with a triple and a run; Samantha Fenigstein 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs, two runs and a steal; Fitzgerald 1 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs and a run; McCarthy 2 for 3 with a double, a sacrifice, two RBIs and two runs; Feuerstein 1 for 1 with a double, three walks, an RBI and two runs; Emily Levin had four walks and four runs; Lindsay Smith 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI, three runs and a steal; Katerina Rvacheva had two walks, an RBI, a run and a steal; and Anna Henry 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.
“We made a lot of contact,” Carrigan said. “We hit some balls really hard and I think our sophomores are starting to come together. They’re very young. To count on that many kids, last year as freshmen playing every day and this year as sophomores, I think our hitting is going to be one of our stronger points when this group is all said and done. I like the way they’re hitting.”
Fitzgerald had a long double that would have been a home run had the fence been up at Supply Field.
“Kay Fitzgerald hit a ball that was probably 240 feet and got a double,” Carrigan said. “Kay has been hitting seventh and she’s had a hit in every game. Our lineup seems to be getting deeper as we go.”
Hayes has been hitting well as has senior captain Smith. “She hasn’t played all that much and she was batting eighth and ended up with two hits and they were hard hit balls,” Carrigan said.
After facing a tough John Jay-East Fishkill pitcher on opening day, the Raiders have seen some pitchers they can hang with.
“We’re getting some hitting from all parts of the lineup and hopefully we’ll get healthier and we’ll get better,” Carrigan said. “The unfortunate thing about our health is that we’ve got a schedule where we can compete in probably half the games, but if we’re playing with half of a roster it’s going to be difficult. But hopefully they’re going to keep growing and fighting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.