Competing in its first U.S. High School Squash Championships Feb. 24-26 in Philadelphia, Scarsdale faired well in Division IV, going 3-1 in the tournament, winning the first consolation and placing ninth overall. After a 4-3 opening round of 16 loss to Poly Prep, the Raiders went on to beat Radnor 6-1, Woodberry Forest 5-2, and Moses Brown School 4-3. Zane Kohn at No. 1, Daniel Hochberg at No. 2 and Aryan Dutta-Baruah at No. 4 each went 4-0, while No. 3 Ephram Cukier was 3-1 and No. 5 Daniyal Naeem was 2-2. In Fairwest league play in the regular season Scarsdale was 5-2. The Raiders got swept 7-0 by Bronxville and Darian and beat Rye 6-1, Westport Staples 5-2, Greenwich 4-3, New Canaan 4-3 and Fairfield 6-1. Front row, from left: Cukier (senior captain) and Hochberg (senior captain). Back row: Dutta-Baruah (junior), Kohn (sophomore), Peter He (senior), coach Adham Abou-Taleb, Naeem (sophomore), Nick Apessos (freshman). To read more about the team, see the Inquirer’s article at http://bit.ly/3J2BAm8.
