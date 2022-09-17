Off to a 2-0 start, the Scarsdale girls swim and dive team is using a balanced lineup of young swimmers, veterans and divers to rack up points.

“We’re off to a pretty good start,” coach Barney Foltman said. “We have pretty good balance and we have a couple of very talented swimmers, but I have that balance across the board. I feel like I’m putting quality kids in every event.”

