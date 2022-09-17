Off to a 2-0 start, the Scarsdale girls swim and dive team is using a balanced lineup of young swimmers, veterans and divers to rack up points.
“We’re off to a pretty good start,” coach Barney Foltman said. “We have pretty good balance and we have a couple of very talented swimmers, but I have that balance across the board. I feel like I’m putting quality kids in every event.”
The Raiders are in the middle division this year and have early wins over Mamaroneck, 96-90 on Sept. 8, and North Rockland, 106-78 on Sept. 13.
“That’s a good place for us,” Foltman said. “It’s an opportunity for the kids to be competitive. It’s nice to have close meets. Mamaroneck was tight right until the end and North Rockland was pretty tight until the 200 free relay and then we kind of loaded up in the back end and pulled away.”
Sophomores Joy Kang, Caterina Fogli and Sophia Dugan and junior Serena Wu are leading the way along with veterans Fiona Kantor, a junior, and Abigail Gurden, a senior. Newcomers Devin Topkara, a freshman, and Jade Kraut, a junior, are also standouts.
“There are some new faces that are adding to the program and some familiar faces that are continuing to improve on their times,” Foltman said. “They’re great kids to work with. They’ll swim any event we need them to. They’re willing to contribute anywhere, instead of worrying about their own individual preferences.”
Returning diver Avery Dickstein, a sophomore, is joined by freshmen Tess Leroy and Iris Wang. “They are three talented divers and their efforts definitely contributed to our success in the first two meets,” Foltman said. “They’re doing a good job. They have some ability and we’ll have them a few years.”
The Raiders have Bronxville/Tuckahoe as a big test coming up this week and eight meets in total before postseason.
The Raiders started the season with a bang at Westchester Community College, taking a 70-70 deadlock after nine events and turning it into a 94-78 lead with one event to go in a strong 96-90 win over Mamaroneck on Sept. 8.
Kang, Gurden, Wu and Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.87, with Topkara, Andrea Rodriguez, Dugan and Audrey Li third in 2:17.87 and Julia Sobel, Kraut, Isabella Hove and Anne Jones fifth in 2:28.79.
Dugan won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.63, with Charlotte Aldridge fourth in 2:28.09 and Wu sixth in 3:06.13. Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.84, with Li the runner-up in 2:32.93. Gurden took fifth in 2:55.28.
In the 50 freestyle Dugan took first again, winning in 28.10. Topkara was fifth in 29.62, Jones sixth in 32.61. Mamo swept the diving, but the Raiders had three solid scores: Leroy 168.90, Wang 166.15, Dickstein 156.40.
Fogli won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.29, with Serena Wu second in 1:04.70. Hove was fourth in 1:22.05. In the very next event Fogli took first again, winning the 100 freestyle in 1:01.97. Rodriguez was fifth in 1:14.72, Erika Wu sixth in 1:19.72.
Topkara led Scarsdale in the 500 free in third place at 6:36.86. Kraut was fifth in 7:43.72, Kayla Soto sixth in 8:27.40. Dugan, Wu, Kang and Fogli won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.41. Madeline Cha, Olivia Bercun, Ellen Hu and Sobel placed fourth in 2:16.78; Alice Potack, Jones, Cheng and Hannah Kass sixth in 2:26.85.
Kang won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.17, with Serena Wu second in 1:08.94, Rodriguez fifth in 1:19.09. The Raiders put the meet away with a 100 breaststroke sweep: Li in 1:19.09, Aldridge 1:21.44, Gurden 1:27.09.
Scarsdale changed up the 400 freestyle lineup, which Mamo swept. Topkara, Kraut, Li and Gurden finished in 4:33.99; Potack, Sobel, Rodriguez and Soto 5:08.95; Wu, Jones, Cheng and Cha 5:22.79.
Against North Rockland, Kang, Gurden, Wu and Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.38; Topkara, Rodriguez, Dugan and Li took fourth in 2:18.74 and Sobel, Kraut, Isabella Hove and Jones were fifth in 2:25.14. Kantor was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.60, with Topkara not far behind in fourth in 2:20.74. Aldridge took fifth in 2:22.72.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:21.76, with Li the runner-up in 2:32.275. Kraut finished fifth in 2:59.04. Dugan won the 50 freestyle in 26.97. Dickstein placed fifth in 30.27, Gurden sixth in 32.41.
Leroy won the diving with 173.50 points. Wang was second with 164.80, Dickstein fourth with 149.10. Fogli won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.31. Li was second in 1:13.76, Hove fourth in 1:20.87.
Kantor won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.79. Topkara placed fourth in 1:05.56, Rodriguez sixth in 1:16.21. Fogli took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:41.97, with Dugan second in 6:04.34, Harris fifth in 7:01.41.
Kang, Li, Dugan and Kantor won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.40. Cha, Sarah Kobi, Hu and Sobel were fourth in 2:18.45; Soto, Potack, Cheng and Kass fifth in 2:27.27. Kang won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.42, with Wu second in 1:10.67, Rodriguez fourth in 1:20.64.
Wu won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.52. Gurden was third in 1:20.30, Aldridge fourth in 1:20.31. Topkara, Kantor, Wu and Fogli won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:19.66. Soto, Harris, Rodriguez and Potack were fifth in 4:58.25; Wu, Jones, Cheng and Cha sixth in 5:15.47.
