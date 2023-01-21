After a 6-0 start, the final two meets of the season didn’t go the way the Scarsdale boys swim and dive team had hoped. They were missing key swimmers as they got routed by Horace Greeley and lost by three points to Clarkstown.

Though they didn’t get their undefeated season with a 6-2 finish, the Raiders found plenty to be excited about heading into what promises to be a competitive postseason as AHEDI, whom the Raiders beat earlier in the season when AHEDI was struggling with numbers, went on to beat Greeley. It’s going to be anyone’s league or section title going forward.

Sc swim Bryan Manheimer.jpg
Bryan Manheimer
Sc swim Harley koch.jpg
Harley Koch
Sc swim Harrison Lambert.jpg
Harrison Lambert
Sc swim Kevin Jiang.jpg
Kevin Jiang

