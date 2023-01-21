After a 6-0 start, the final two meets of the season didn’t go the way the Scarsdale boys swim and dive team had hoped. They were missing key swimmers as they got routed by Horace Greeley and lost by three points to Clarkstown.
Though they didn’t get their undefeated season with a 6-2 finish, the Raiders found plenty to be excited about heading into what promises to be a competitive postseason as AHEDI, whom the Raiders beat earlier in the season when AHEDI was struggling with numbers, went on to beat Greeley. It’s going to be anyone’s league or section title going forward.
“Since we lost it’s going to make us want to beat them more,” freshman Ethan Isacc said. “It’s going to be fuel for us going forward.”
The nice thing about the final meet, though a loss to Clarkstown, was it was the tightest meet Scarsdale had all season, and they even had a chance to win in the final relay. It was a great chance for the large group of solid freshmen to see what the sport is all about at the high school level with everyone up on the deck cheering during close finishes in several key events.
“It’s fun and it’s the first actual close meet we’ve had all season,” freshman Avi Stahl said. “It’s fun to have that. Even though we didn’t get the dub we grew together as a team, it ended a fun regular season.”
Freshmen Aaron He, Isacc, Derrick Kuo, Kieran Lee, Stahl, Dylan Tuckman and Adrian Wang have had strong leadership to follow all season from the team’s seniors, Andre Couto, Oliver de le Fuente, Ryan Jiang, Charlie Kapner, Harrison Lambert, Aidan Lee, Ari Lemisch, Haochen Liu, Gabriel Meiselman and Gregory Peng.
“It was really cool to have a lot of role models on this team that I look up to and they’ve helped me progress,” Tuckman said. “It’s a good environment. As a school team compared to a club team, I like it. It feels more like a community and a family when you’re on a school team. The guys are fighting for the group instead of themselves or their times.”
Isacc enjoyed getting to know the older swimmers and having them as mentors. He also sees where this year’s group of freshmen can be when they’re upperclassmen.
“I think it’s good to know Scarsdale has a bright future ahead of itself,” Isacc said. “Hopefully the incoming freshmen when we’re older are good so we can keep progressing and get better.”
The season and the final meets were a learning experience, and divisionals and sectionals will be the time to show how far the team has come.
“We have to use it to get better and progress,” Tuckman said. “We have to focus on the next meets and beating them next time and next year. I think we can be the best. We have the potential, we have the young players and I think we have lots of future stars.”
Coach Inga DeNunzio likes the attitude of her ninth graders.
“They’re paying attention to what’s going on around them,” she said. “They’re paying attention to Aidan. They’re paying attention to Harrison. They’re paying attention to Bryan and Kevin. They’re seeing these swimmers who used to be idols and now they’re on the same team as them. It’s just a positive experience for them, a learning experience, and I think they now get what they have to live up to.”
Against Greeley on Jan. 12, the Raiders lost 101-77, even with the last two events being exhibition. The team was missing standout Bryan Manheimer for the whole meet, impacting four events, in addition to juniors Vasilla Dragovic, Mason Friedman and Thomas Peng for half the meet.
“The first half of the meet is the 200 free, the 200 IM and the 50 free, so that kind of took us out of it,” DeNunzio said. “A lot of these kids have also been going to USS meets and they were at a full weekend meet and a lot of these kids are working towards other goals, too. There were some kids that didn’t swim in their normal events because I had to flip flop and move them around. We knew it was going to happen, so we took one to the chin.”
The highlight of the meet was the first individual state cut for freshman Kieran Lee in the 100 breaststroke. He joins upperclassmen Aidan Lee, Lambert, Manheimer and junior Kevin Jiang in individual events. The team has also qualified the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Clarkstown never trailed Scarsdale at Westchester Community College on Jan. 17, and with an 89-80 lead heading into the 400 freestyle relay, needed to take first or second to win, while the Raiders needed first and second. Clarkstown took second to secure the 93-90 win.
It was a championship atmosphere at WCC.
“That’s a testament to this team because they truly do enjoy being around each other and competing with each other and being a team,” DeNunzio said. “They wanted to suck in every moment of the meet because it is fun and they do remember this forever. Watching it was fun, but I always have fun watching the kids swim.”
The swimming was also at a championship level. “If we can swim fast in this pool then we can definitely swim fast at Festa and Ithaca,” DeNunzio said.
DeNunzio is looking to bring as many competitive swimmers as possible to divisionals on Jan. 28. Each team is allowed four swimmers per event and two relays per event.
“These kids have the talent,” DeNunzio said. “We have a lot of great numbers. It’s nice to see this many great freshmen and I have an idea of a few freshmen coming in next year. It’s going to be a young team for a couple of years, but you’ve got to go through the cycles.”
The other big focus for DeNunzio is qualifying Liu for states in diving. The only 11-dive meet that has happened so far was at Horace Greeley on the very day the Raiders were challenging Clarkstown and they needed Liu’s points. She’s hoping to set up her own 11-dive meet prior to sectionals. Even if Liu doesn’t qualify there, he’d at least have the experience heading into postseason.
“The thing with diving is you don’t see 11 dives, so the score is so unimaginable at this point only seeing six dives,” DeNunzio said. “It’s five more dives and a panel of five judges. There’s so many factors. He absolutely has the talent to make it. I’m hoping to get him at least one outside of sectionals because I don’t think it’s fair to the divers. The swimmers have 10 chances to make it, a diver has one. I feel like the divers need that.”
Swim and dive roundup
Against Greeley, Aidan Lee, Kieran Lee, Lambert and Stahl were the 200 medley relay runner-up team in 1:40.51. Isacc, Lemisch, Kuo and Meiselman took fourth in 1:51.36, Tuckman, Liu, Wang and Jayden Tang sixth in 1:55.45. Lambert placed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.39, with Meiselman fifth in 2:02.45, Isacc sixth in 2:03.69.
Aidan Lee won the 200 individual medley in 1:55.64. Kieran Lee took fifth in 2:03.99, Kuo sixth in 2:12.05. Stahl was third in the 50 freestyle in 23.15, Liu fifth in 23.99, Alexander Rizk sixth in 25.53.
Liu won diving with 258.25 points, with Harley Koch third at 160.60. Greeley swept the 100 butterfly, with Isacc fourth in 58.91, Tuckman fifth in 1:01.51, Kuo sixth in 1:05.97. Kevin Jiang was the 100 freestyle runner-up in 48.84. Stahl was fifth in 51.75, Meiselman sixth in 54.11.
In the 500 freestyle, Lambert took second in 4:47.06, He fifth in 5:37.16, Gregory Peng sixth in 6:21.20. Jiang, Stahl, Liu and Lee were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.25. Rizk, Dragovic, Kuo and Meiselman took fourth in 1:41.21, Tuckman, Wang, Friedman and de la Fuente sixth in 1:44.66.
Aidan Lee won the 100 backstroke in 53.18, with Wang fourth in 1:09.80, Christian Camaj fifth in 1:15.22. Kieran Lee was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.55, with Jiang third in 1:04.15. Thomas Peng placed fifth in 1:05.85. Lambert, Isacc, Lee and Jiang placed third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.83. He, Dragovic, Rizk and Tuckman took fourth in 3:52.77, Peng, Tang, Wang and de la Fuente sixth in 4:07.16.
Against Clarkstown, Lee, Lee, Lambert and Jiang were second in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.55, Peng, Kuo, Isacc and Stahl fourth in 1:49.97, Wang, Lemisch, Tuckman and Meiselman fifth in 1:55.55. Manheimer was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 1:44.98, with Lambert third in 1:46.20, Kieran Lee fifth in 1:55.56.
Aidan Lee won the 200 individual medley in 1:53.51. Jiang was fourth in 2:03.65, Thomas Peng sixth in 2:14.15. Stahl led the Raiders in the 50 freestyle, taking third in 23.11. Meiselman was fourth in 23.64, Liu sixth in 24.16.
Liu and Koch took the top two spots in diving with 282.25 and 146.30 points, respectively. Isacc was third in the 100 butterfly in 58.01, with Tuckman fourth in 58.38, Kuo fifth in 1:03.25
Jiang and Manheimer had a big one-two finish in the 100 freestyle in 48.38 and 48.53, respectively. Rizk took sixth in 55.91. Lambert won the 500 freestyle in 4:42.99. He was fifth in 5:27.34, Gregory Peng sixth in 6:17.90.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Stahl, Liu, Meiselman and Manheimer took second in 1:33.33, Lee, Kuo, Rizk and Isacc fourth in 1:40.25, Wang, Tuckman, Tang and Dragovic fifth in 1:45.45. Aidan Lee was second in the 100 backstroke in 50.54, Thomas Peng third in 58.28, Wang sixth in 1:08.23.
Down 84-69, the Raiders made their way back into the meet with a one-three-four finish in the 100 breaststroke. Kieran Lee was first in 59.60, Kuo third in 1:08.16, Lemisch fourth in 1:09.79.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Jiang, Lambert, Manheimer and Lee won in 3:19.15. The team’s next relay team of Meiselman, Tuckman, Isacc and Stahl placed third in 3:33.31, 11 seconds behind Clarkstown’s top relay. Rizk, Tang, Peng and Dragovic took sixth in 3:51.11.
