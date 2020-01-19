Swim and dive coaches love newcomers, whether they will be molded into the future of the team or come in and make an immediate impact. The Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington and Scarsdale boys have seen that come to fruition over the years, especially this season.
For AHEDI, it’s been a slow build into powerhouse status, with this year being the team’s first true show of brilliance with a win over Horace Greeley earlier this month. The team has featured elite swimmers over the years, but this year’s team is more about depth than anything else.
Newcomer Ben Paterson, in his first season on the team as a sophomore, has been a major factor in this year’s leap forward both in and out of the water.
“He’s very light, got a very fun personality and he really adds a lot of depth to the team,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “He’s going to be really good. He has these long arms that just catch all the water. His fly looks flawless. He just looks so smooth in the water. It’s very fun to watch him swim. He’s that bright personality that people want to be around and I love that about him.”
Paterson moved from Canada to Edgemont last year and in addition to competing in club swimming, he represented his high school on the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team as a freshman. This winter he traded in the ice rink for the pool at the behest of both his mother, who isn’t the biggest fan of the potentially brutal sport of hockey, and his club and now high school coach, Ilan Noach.
“They told me if I wanted to take swimming seriously I would probably have to quit hockey,” Paterson said. “It was also a lot, a long day for hockey, so I was kinda done with it. I still want to play hockey and I still play Saturdays and I teach. I just don’t have the time for it anymore.”
Joining the AHEDI conglomerate was a smooth transition as many of the Empire swimmers are on the high school team, too.
“It’s a close team,” Paterson said. “Even though it’s a bunch of different schools, everyone knows each other. It’s a lot of fun. I like it.”
AHEDI wracked up yet another victory over Scarsdale on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 102-83, to improve to 8-0 with one official meet left in the regular season.
“We have a lot of depth and I think I’m adding to the team in a positive way,” Paterson said. “For varsity usually I swim 100 fly, 200 IM and relays. Today I had to make my 100 back sectional cut. I’ll probably do that in sectionals because I think I can place better in that.”
The coaches also set up a scrimmage against the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry because, for the first time in a long time, the focus has been a bit more on the team’s top swimmers as AHEDI chases some team hardware in the postseason.
“We’re adding a meet to get some of the younger kids an opportunity to swim and get in some events, to start feeling what it’s like to go after it with some good competition,” Saracino said. “We’re really excited to do this because the goal really is to build the program and make sure these kids get actual access to the pool so they get that opportunity to see what it feels like to be in a competitive race that counts for points. We want them to have a great experience so they have that positivity and confidence moving forward.”
That philosophy is what has helped AHEDI become a powerhouse.
The final dual meet against Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake won’t be until Jan. 27, which is the Monday before the Saturday divisional meet.
Working on postseason lineups will be the next focus for the coaching staff. The objective is to have as many qualifying sectional times to give the swimmers and the coaches the best choices to maximize points and state cuts.
“We’ve got a lot of kids like Christian [Lee], who has so many different opportunities for sectionals and states as to what he wants to swim,” Saracino said. “Akira [Lomvardas] is in the same boat. We need to figure out where we’re going to put kids and what our best options are in a big field with lots of depth. In the end what we’re looking to do is hopefully take home some titles. We have a good chance. A great chance? We’ll see.”
When it comes to the relays, it’s a domino effect from those individual events.
“I try to make sure I give everyone an opportunity to really see where they are at,” Saracino said. “The relays for the boys we have six or seven different options. We can’t do much with relays until we know individuals. If Christian Lee picks the 200 free we can’t go for the medley relay. We have to narrow all that down.”
Raiders rising
Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio has seen her veterans develop into key point-scorers this season to go along with her newcomers, a large and promising freshman class that hopes to bring the Raiders back to the prominence from the prime years when Tim Callahan was the head coach of the team.
Still, even in a down year last year, Scarsdale was 4-5 in the top division and took fifth in Section 1. Despite the loss to AHEDI, Scarsdale already has five wins as they wracked up three wins over the last week and a half with only Greeley remaining on their schedule for Jan. 16.
The three wins were unique for Scarsdale as Brewster features a four-lane pool — the Raiders won 54-35 — and with scheduling conflicts and a long drive for Arlington, Scarsdale hosted both Arlington and B/B/P/V/W on Monday, with each team taking two lanes in a rare tri-meet. “I added an extra official at the table,” DeNunzio said. “I was so worried about it, but it went so well.”
Scarsdale topped the combined team 53-48 and a struggling Arlington team 54-43 with scoring stopping early on.
“Everyone worked hard and really wanted to win, so it’s good to have a winning season,” freshman Aidan Lee said.
This is Lee’s first year with the team, but he’s no rookie when it comes to Scarsdale varsity. His brother, Brendan, is a senior and his oldest brother Ryan, graduated in 2018. (Kieran is in sixth grade, so he could join Aidan when he’s a senior.)
“I guess I already knew a lot of what was going to happen and I know about the teams and which ones are better,” Lee said. “I just came in and wanted to go as fast as I can.”
Still, the freshman and his classmates have had a lot to learn in the water this year, especially facing AHEDI and Greeley on back-to-back days to end the regular season.
“We know that we have to keep trying even if we’re losing,” Lee said. “We always have to try our best. This will help for postseason against the top swimmers. You have to get as high of a seed as you can going into finals and go as fast as you can.”
With three meets against four teams in a span of four days, DeNunzio feels her team was pushed to be at their best competitively, even though peak time for fast times comes in postseason.
The four-lane meets featured the team’s top tier of swimmers, giving them an early sense of urgency similar to what they will see in two weeks.
“It was a lot more on them,” DeNunzio said. “It wasn’t where we’re usually focusing on third, fourth, fifth places. There you can’t focus on anything but first. It was hard to pay attention to six lanes to know what team was where, so it was just get to the wall and get there first. That mentality kind of helped them and it helped them today, too.
“We didn’t do great, but we had some best times I’m not sure we would have had had we not had some really good pushes on Monday.”
The team will be able to focus on recovery and refining skills prior to postseason. In addition, many of the swimmers have been changing their events because the team as a whole is extremely versatile.
“It’s them figuring out what they can do and doing it,” DeNunzio said. “I tell them all the time the lineup is written the way it is because it’s what they can do. It’s about them following through.
“We knew this was a week we had to focus on because we don’t have too much else after this. Then it’s divisionals and a few days later it’s sectionals. We have two weeks, but we don’t.”
