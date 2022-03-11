The unofficial individual school standings from the New York State Swim and Dive Championship meet were the most exciting takeaway for the Scarsdale Raiders.
With 131.5 points, the Raiders finished only behind Horace Greeley (194) and Huntington/Harborfields/Walt Whitman (155), while also helping the Section 1 team win the official team title at states.
“It was such a fun atmosphere and the thing I was most excited about was coming in third as a team at the meet,” senior captain David Zoota. “That was the best finish I think Scarsdale has had as a team and it was fun because swimming is generally seen as individual. Third in state as a team shows how we all have to work together to build up our points and the relays are a big contributor.”
Coach Inga DeNunzio didn’t even know the meet app tracked individual schools’ point totals and was taken aback when she heard the news after the meet ended.
“One, I didn’t know about it, and two, when I was told about it I was like, ‘Third in what?’” DeNunzio said. “It was right after the 400 free relay and we got first. When they explained it I couldn’t believe it.”
One of her coach friends said he didn’t want to say anything to her during the meet because he assumed DeNunzio didn’t want to talk about it. “No, I had no freaking clue — I didn’t know,” she said. “My heart sunk, my stomach got butterflies, I got goosebumps. Just to be part of it with these seven individuals up there, and six that scored, I’m really proud.”
Both relay teams, the 200 medley relay of junior Aidan Lee, sophomore Kevin Jiang, Zoota and sophomore Bryan Manheimer, and the 400 freestyle relay of Jiang, Manheimer, junior Harrison Lambert and Lee took fifth place, with the 400 team narrowly beating its own school record in a new best time of 3:13.11 in the state finals.
Individually, Lee was the team’s biggest points contributor. In addition to being in both relays, he was fourth in the 200 IM, the event he won the Section 1 title in, and eighth in the 100 backstroke, a finalist in four events.
“I was really proud of how I performed,” Lee said. “My goal was pretty much to get to the A finals, so I was proud to get fourth in the 200 IM and I was really proud of how well our relays did. It was also great to improve on our 400 relay school record. We improved a little bit on it from divisionals or sectionals when we broke the record.”
DeNunzio said she is “blessed” to have Lee another year, and noted there is yet another younger brother coming up.
“He was by far the most decorated Raider at states, and the relays, you can count on his swim,” DeNunzio said. “There was not a doubt ever when he was on the block and ready to go when he was starting in the medley and anchoring in the free. He absolutely delivers when it counts.”
Zoota ended his career on a high note at states in the 200 medley relay and by taking eighth in the 200 IM and 15th in the 100 backstroke.
“One of my goals coming in was to make an A final in an individual event to get me in the display case at the high school,” Zoota said. “I was really happy to be able to do that in the 200 IM. I was pretty close to my best in the 200 IM. My 100 back not so much, but I had a really good time in the relay, where we placed very well. To have both be top five was fun.”
Zoota was thrilled to have a normal season to end his career on a high note.
“It’s kind of sad it’s over,” Zoota said. “It will probably hit me a little more at the team dinner. It was a really fun four years even though 1.5 of those years was COVID. I’m just happy it was able to end the way it did at states. We had a really good final meet. I went to states as a sophomore on Long Island and it was basically run the exact same way. It was good to be able to experience that again and it was great for everyone else, too.”
Out of the pool the Raiders lose leadership, dedication, humor, understanding and knowledge, all of which Zoota passed along to his teammates over the years. In the pool they lose just as much versatility.
“He would go anywhere and he could do anything,” DeNunzio said. “And that’s hard to find in high school swimmers. Guys we have outside of David are very particular and have their specialties. David was such a utility swimmer that he could do anything and he could do it very well.
Senior Drew Hill also competed in the 100 butterfly, closing his strong career in preliminaries.
“He’s a fun, fun athlete in any sport that he does,” DeNunzio said. “He brings a lot of humor and he’s so chill and so fun to be around. I’m not going to miss looking up to him and hurting my neck, but that’s it.”
Lambert made the 500 freestyle finals and placed ninth in 4:42.79. After coming in with a seed time of 4:45.50, he had a best time of 4:41.34 in preliminaries.
“He did amazing, best swim ever for him,” DeNunzio said. “He’s a distance freestyler and a butterflier and can handle his own in the breaststroke, which would make him a decent IMer. Hopefully, maybe he can step up in the medley relay next year.”
Junior diver Haochen Liu, the Section 1 champion, took ninth at his first state meet.
“He was just very comfortable, really showing his confidence and his strength,” DeNunzio said. “I think he played his dives very well and executed. There were some amazing, amazing divers there, so for Section 1 to score top 10 with all three divers is amazing. Taking ninth for his first meet at this level at such an amazing complex was impressive.”
Sophomores Jiang and Manheimer made the B finals in their events in what was their first normal high school swim season.
“They were blown away I think,” DeNunzio said. “I definitely think it was a little bit more than they expected, but both of them are experienced swimmers at that level. I don’t think they thought high school swimming was as big as it was.”
DeNunzio said it was as if COVID-19 never happened.
“It was 100% pre-COVID,” she said of the meet. “It was standing room only at Ithaca. It was packed. It was maskless. It was amazing to watch these kids get what they didn’t get last year and just embrace it. We were all just jazzed.”
The Raiders hope to reload with Zoota and Hill graduating.
“Over the past few years we’ve definitely improved a lot as a team and hopefully we can continue that over the next few years,” Lee said. “ I want to go undefeated senior year and win the sectional team title. We definitely lost two big competitive swimmers. That’s a third of our swim team for states, so that’s going to be a big loss, but we’re also gaining people, so we should still be able to do well next year.”
DeNunzio said she was proud of everyone who swam for the team this winter. “These guys, looking back on it, just kept getting better,” she said. “After getting our butts kicked by Greeley in the first meet I think it was just an amazing battle the rest of the way to states. Now to sit here third in the state, that is well deserved amongst all of them.”
