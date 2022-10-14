With a narrow win over Tappan Zee, the Scarsdale girls swim team improved to 4-2 with what coach Barney Foltman called “a collective effort.”

“We have a few really good swimmers and then we have a complement of girls that are scoring for us in places that we haven’t had in the past,” Foltman said. “We’re a little more competitive than we have been.”

