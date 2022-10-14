With a narrow win over Tappan Zee, the Scarsdale girls swim team improved to 4-2 with what coach Barney Foltman called “a collective effort.”
“We have a few really good swimmers and then we have a complement of girls that are scoring for us in places that we haven’t had in the past,” Foltman said. “We’re a little more competitive than we have been.”
In the 90-80 win, the Raiders got wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 100 breaststroke, but picked up important points throughout the meet that added up to hold off Tappan Zee.
“When you win meets by eight or 10 points, those points come from the fourth and fifth spots,” Foltman said. “Everybody is contributing and the girls have put forth a really solid effort this year. I’m very pleased.”
The individual wins came from freshman Audrey Li, sophomores Sophia Dugan, Caterina Fogli and Joy Kang, and junior Serena Wu. Many of the team’s other points came from veterans like seniors Abigail Gurden, Anne Jones, Kayla Soto and Andrea Rodriguez and juniors Fiona Kantor and Jade Kraut. Other key swimmers include freshmen Isabella Hove and Devin Topkara.
“They’re all scoring a lot of points for us,” Foltman said. “It’s positive. We’re getting a lot of points from Andrea Rodriguez, who has been on the team for many years. She’s a senior and her skills have improved immensely and she’s scoring points for us. For a girl like Andrea this has been a culmination of her time and she’s getting results. She’s a solid swimmer now.”
Many of the swimmers don’t do club, but are able to make their mark for the high school team.
“It just demonstrates that the kids have a love for the sport and a love for the team and have been committed to improving,” Foltman said. “They may not be committed to a U.S. swim program, they are committed to the Scarsdale team and each year they hone their skills a little bit more.”
Jones knows her role isn’t to go out and score big points. She and her fellow captains enjoy being leaders and swimming their hardest to score points when they can.
“As captains, we’re really trying to make a lot more team bonding this year,” Jones said. “A lot more hanging out outside of practice has happened this year, which is awesome. Prepping for the pep rally has been really fun. As somebody who has been on the team I feel like my job is a lot less just swimming and competing, but a lot more making sure the team is a really fun place to be.”
Jones likes being part of the close meets, where every race matters.
“Just doing some of the hard events, especially like the 500 and the 200 IM, those can be really tough, so a lot of the girls who do those really step up and contribute to the team a lot,” she said. “Every point counts and every person competing is definitely contributing to the team.”
Jones enjoys getting new freshmen each year to help reload the team.
“We got a really good batch of freshmen and underclassmen this year, which is really exciting because we got a lot of really great talent to come onto the team this year,” she said. “I think that’s why we’re doing pretty well this season, especially considering that we lost some really awesome seniors. We’ve had a lot of great additions to the team.”
Against Tappan Zee, Kang, Li, Wu and Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.42, Kantor, Gurden, Dugan and Rodriguez took third in 2:18.02, Julia Sobel, Jones, Paige Harris and Soto fifth in 2:33.87. Fogli won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.79. Kraut placed fourth in 2:36.52, Rodriguez fifth in 2:51.29.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.78. Gurden finished fourth in 2:55.60, Harris fifth in 2:58.99. Dugan was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 26.69, followed by Kantor fourth in 29.18 and Jones sixth in 34.14.
Wu won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.33, with Kantor fourth in 1:19.30, Hove fifth in 1:20.47. Dugan took first in the 100 freestyle in 59.33. Soto was fourth in 1:12.13, Jones sixth in 1:18.19.
In the 500 freestyle, Fogli won in 5:42.98. Li was third in 6:02.84, Hove sixth in 7:54.97. Dugan, Li, Kantor and Fogli won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.73. Madeline Cha, Kraut, Ellen Hu and Sobel took fourth in 2:21.76, Wu, Alice Potack, Grace Cheng and Hannah Kass fifth in 2:29.21.
Kang, Wu and Rodriguez took second through fourth in the 100 backstroke with respective times of 1:03.97, 1:09.47 and 1:22.49. Li won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.03, while Gurden took fourth in 1:27.79, Kraut fifth in 1:29.70. Kang, Gurden, Wu and Harris were the 400 freestyle relay runner-up in 4:21.38. Soto, Jones, Rodriguez and Avery Dickstein placed fourth in 5:06.10, Sarah Kobi, Wu, Cheng and Cha sixth in 5:19.35.
The Raiders had started out 3-0, so Jones hopes to see the team get back on a winning streak.
“We’re really hoping to keep doing well, keep competing well,” Jones said. “We had a pretty good winning streak at the start of the season and then we lost. We’re trying to get that winning streak back. Also at the end of the season there are bigger competitions and we’re going to hope to send people who can do well. We’re excited about that. We want to have a good end to the season.”
With four meets left before divisionals and sectionals, the Raiders have plenty of time to focus on both team and individual success. After the holiday, Foltman plans to focus on his swimmers’ cut times and what events they want to swim.
“I’ve always been a firm believer that it’s difficult to have strong individuals without a strong team,” Foltman said. “The individuals collectively make up the team and give the team strength and the better girls as far as swimming goes are good role models for all the young kids and a good strong team gives the individuals the opportunity to shine when it’s their time. It’s a bit of both. It’s very similar to wrestling and golf. In the end it’s an individual sport when you get to the big high-caliber tournaments, but in order to get there you need to ride on the coattails of your team.”
Raiders win again
With a dominant 99-74 win over Ossining on Oct. 6, the Raiders improved to 5-2.
Kang, Charlotte Aldridge, Dugan and Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.63. Sobel, Gurden, Kraut and Topkara took second in 2:18.39, Rodriguez, Wu, Harris and Potack fifth in 2:29.31. Fogli won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.89, Gurden was third in 2:29.75, Jones sixth in 2:49.19.
The Raiders swept the 200 individual medley with Kang first in 2:18.59, followed by Aldridge in 2:44.94 and Topkara in 2:49.53. Dugan was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 27.12. Kantor took third in 28.05, Potack fifth in 34.17.
The divers went unopposed as Iris Wang was first with 154.50 points, Tessa Leroy second with 151.65, Dickstein third with 144.25.
Kantor was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.51, Hove third in 1:18.24. Fogli won the 100 freestyle in 56.81, with Topkara runner-up in 1:08.11, Gurden sixth in 1:12.57.
Dugan placed first in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.95. Harris was third in 6:54.23, Soto fifth in 8:04.42. In the 200 freestyle relay, Fogli, Kraut, Kantor and Dugan were first in 1:56.19, Cha, Olivia Bercun, Kate Kattan and Sobel third in 2:17.58, Wu, Potack, Cheng and Kass fifth in 2:26.51.
In the 100 backstroke, Kang won in 1:03.75, Rodriguez was fifth in 1:21.92, Sobel sixth in 1:22.68. Aldridge won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.22, while Jones was fifth in 1:43.78. Topkara, Kang, Kantor and Aldridge won the 400 freestyle relay. Potack, Kraut, Rodriguez and Harris were third in 4:58.49, Hove, Dickstein, Cheng and Cha fourth in 5:18.79.
