Last winter, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim and dive team won the virtual meet Section 1 championship over runner-up Scarsdale. While both teams added to their arsenal of swimmers with newcomers this year after not being hit hard by graduation — Scarsdale did lose record-setter Justin DiSanto — AHEDI was taken down several notches as three key Edgemont swimmers did not return to the team this winter.
Scarsdale has been one of the dominant teams in Section 1 with a 6-1 record, while AHEDI is 2-3. Both teams lost to Horace Greeley, and Scarsdale dominated AHEDI on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by an 86-69 score, with scoring stopped with Scarsdale up 86-38 with three events left to swim.
Scarsdale had opened the new year with a 95-82 win over White Plains on Jan. 6, with the scoring stopped with three events to go, while AHEDI topped Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley 86-84 that same day.
When this year’s Scarsdale seniors were freshmen, the team had been hit hard by graduation and it was a struggle in Inga DeNunzio’s first year as head coach. Each year the team has added key pieces and reloaded to become a powerhouse once again.
“Even if we’re down at some point we can get back,” senior captain Hunter Koch said. “Inga has been amazing. I’ve known her a lot of my life swimming for the town and we’ve gotten really good swimmers that have helped make this program amazing.”
The Raiders are in search of their second-ever Section 1 team title, the first coming in 2015.
“We had very high expectations from the beginning,” Koch said. “We were second last year. We were hoping to be first. We knew AHEDI was one of our major challengers last year and we were looking to beat them this year and to continue swimming well.”
The Raiders continue making state cuts, adding Harrison Lambert and Kevin Jiang to the early-season list of qualifiers.
“Our first meet we had multiple state cuts and you saw the light just kind of being beamed, starting with the 200 medley relay in the very first race,” DeNunzio said. “I told them they have two meets left to make a sectional cut, to make it to the divisional team, so a lot of these kids are really wanting to go to that next level.”
Scarsdale relies both on its year-round swimmers and those who no longer or never did swim year-round. Among that second group is senior captain Nicholas Peckett, who has impressed DeNunzio in and out of the pool.
“He’s a summer swimmer since he’s 4 and this year he’s subbed in the 100, 26 or better in the 50, all of a sudden just throwing down times,” DeNunzio said. “He doesn’t swim year-round and we have some kids like that.”
Peckett said the first few weeks of the season are a challenge getting back into the pool, but soon enough he’s ready to help the team.
“It feels good because it makes me feel good and others who don’t swim year-round feel good,” he said. “They see they don’t have to swim year-round and if you’re a freshman you can get to that level by the time you’re a sophomore or an upperclassman.”
Scarsdale’s Aiden Lee, Lambert, Drew Hill and Jiang won the 200 medley relay in 1:44.43, with AHEDI’s Philip Thayer, Finnian Franks, Taro Yamamota and Michael Barron the runner-up in 1:52.40. Scarsdale built a lead it would never give up with a sweep of the 200 freestyle: Bryan Manheimer first in 1:48.46, Lambert second in 1:52.40, Gabriel Meiselman third in 2:02.22. Scarsdale went one-two in the 200 individual medley with Lee and Thomas Peng in 2:08.26 and 2:14.55, respectively. Scarsdale’s Jiang won the 50 freestyle in 22.94, with AHEDI’s Thayer the runner-up in 23.75.
Hill won the 100 butterfly for Scarsdale in 54.83, with AHEDI’s Thayer second in 58.26. Jiang and Meiselman were first and second in the 100 freestyle in 49.29 and 55.28, respectively. Scarsdale swept the 500 freestyle with Lambert winning in 4:59.16, followed by Gregory Peng in 5:47.88 and Ari Lemisch third in 6:12.97.
Scarsdale’s Manheimer, David Zoota, Hill and Jiang won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.44, with AHEDI’s Franks, Yamamota, Thayer and Russell Cheng second in 1:40.28. Zoota and Lee went one-two for Scarsdale in the 100 backstroke with respective times of 53.40 and 57.75. Scarsdale swept the 100 breaststroke: Thomas Peng in 1:06.41, Manheimer in 1:07.70, Haochen Liu 1:11.56.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Lambert, Lee, Manheimer and Zoota won for Scarsdale in 3:35.37, with Alexander Rizk, Vasilla Dragovic, Peckett and Meiselman second in 3:56.37.
“We’ve all been pushing ourselves,” senior captain Patrick Kantor said. “We started off with a tough loss, so we switched our mindset to see if we can go undefeated the rest of the season. I think [winning dual meets] shows we work together as a team. Even though each of us are swimming individual events we have to come together and get the points we need to win.”
In AHEDI’s second tight win of the season, LPPV took the top two spots in the 200 medley relay for a 12-2 overall lead. AHEDI bounced back with a one-two finish in the 200 freestyle, with Thayer winning in 1:51.15 and Yamamota runner-up in 2:01.74. Franks and Aaron Zhang took second and third in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.54 and 2:24.22, respectively. Michael Scholz won the 50 freestyle in 23.55. Yamamota won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.33.
AHEDI finally tied the meet at 47-47 with a 1-4-5 finish in the 100 freestyle, led by Scholz winning in 52.00. With Thayer winning the 500 freestyle in 4:457.14 and Zhang placing third in 5:40.85, AHEDI took its first lead at 56-54.
Scholz, Yamamota, Thayer and Franks won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.53. Franks won the 100 backstroke in 57.47 and AHEDI led 73-67.
With a big sweep in the 100 breaststroke, LPPV grabbed the lead back at 80-76.
Thayer, Yamamota, Franks and Scholz won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.82 and Zhang, Harrison Strassler, Connor Kwon and Andrew Roman took third in 4:17.71 to secure the victory.
“It was a lot of fun to get these guys into a tight meet where every single race meant a point,” AHEDI coach Tobey Saracino said. “It was really cool to see them and how they reacted to it because when it’s a lopsided meet like today it really is hard to get really excited about it.
“We knew it would be close, but we didn’t know exactly where we would be when it all shook out. We knew it would be close one way or the other. To win by two points, every single person that stepped up there made the difference.”
Saracino has been impressed with Edgemont newcomers like sophomore Barron and freshman Zhang.
“Aaron really has been putting in some solid times, earning solid points,” Saracino said. “I’m really excited to see how he does. He’s young, ninth grade, and he has so much more ahead of him. I’m excited to see how he does throughout the years. He’s putting in solid times now and he has a deep love for the sport.”
Barron swims for Empire, but wanted more of a competitive team concept.
“I was really curious to try a team like this that is really tight-knit,” he said. “I wanted to try something new and maybe I can use my experience here later on as a team player and maybe when I’m older as a leader. It is really fun to get to know everyone on the team who were total strangers to me before. It’s also surprisingly competitive. There’s a meet at least once a week and I’m not used to that at all.”
Whether it’s a competitive meet or a blowout, Barron knows that every swim and every ounce of effort counts.
“He is doing fantastic,” Saracino said. “He’s putting in solid times, really enjoying what he’s doing and right now he’s really showing some of his strengths. We really have to keep him moving so we can see where he’s going to fall for divisionals and sectionals.”
AHEDI has three meets left and they know postseason is fast approaching.
“Now we start juggling to see if they have done an event in a meet for us and where they are,” Saracino said. “For the last couple of meets we can maneuver what they’re swimming to make sure they make the cuts in the events they actually want to swim.”
