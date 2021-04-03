The senior class owns seven school records — three relays, two diving and two individual swimming events — for Scarsdale girls swim and dive and although the records were set between their freshman and junior years, the team is just heating up through four meets this season. Coach Barney Foltman has high expectations for the second half of the regular season and postseason.
“We haven’t broken any records yet, but most of the records are set by these girls already,” Foltman said. “I think in their heads they will want to go for a record down the line and I would certainly like to see them do that.”
Anya Pabby, Joy Jiang and Megan Lee are all part of all three relay records, with 2018 grad Sydney Vleck joining them on the 200 medley relay and fellow senior Danielle Eforo on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Jiang owns the 100 backstroke record, Lee the 100 breaststroke record and Maddie Seltzer both diving records.
The other six records are held by a trio of swimmers: Jennifer Boyd (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, 1984), Bridget O’Connor (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, 2002 and 2003) and Bebe Thompson (200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, 2013).
When the senior class of Eforo, Amy Hu, Jiang, Lee, Helena Leroy, Pabby and Seltzer joined the team as freshmen they immediately made a mark on the program which had strong diving and depth among some of the older swimmers. In the fall of 2017, there were eight other freshmen who are no longer on the team, but the girls have been joined by three other swimmers who are now seniors to help bolster the program.
“As a class we brought energy to the team that wasn’t just getting times in the pool and setting the school records that we set, but making this team more of a competitive group that actually cares about swimming rather than a group that is here to get the PE exemption,” Eforo said. “These girls actually work hard and their times are dropping. I remember coming in as a freshman and seeing people not care when they’re going in the pool. I think we’re more of a team now.”
Scarsdale has a much smaller team than in past years which impacts the lineup greatly. Instead of trying to get as many swimmers as possible into meets, Foltman has to figure out a strategic lineup to not only play to each swimmer’s strengths, but figure out what will score points, even when it’s not ideal. “We have to be creative sometimes and people have to step up and swim two events back to back or events they might not normally want to do,” Eforo said.
That said, it’s also been somewhat easier for the girls to get to know each other, the new swimmers in particular, despite the social distancing and team bonding restrictions since there are fewer faces.
“We’ve all tried to get to know each other and now that we’re bonding more and they feel comfortable talking to us, they see what it’s like being on this team and some of them are already on their own club teams, so they know what it’s like to race, and they’ve been doing really well,” Lee said.
For the second half the girls are continuing to focus on enjoying themselves.
“We just want to continue what we’re doing and making sure everyone participates, gets their times in and is able to swim whatever they want,” Lee said. “Everyone is just having fun. As long as everyone has fun that’s all that really matters.”
As much as being competitive and placing well within Section 1 — the team was the sixth last year as Jiang won Section 1 titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and qualified all three relays for states — and possibly setting records are important, the team is happy to have a season.
“I think we’re really lucky to have gotten a season and we’re really happy we got to have our senior year, doing this one last time,” Eforo said. “It’s obviously been different with the virtual meets and having to push ourselves to race against an invisible other team, but its good to have the team together. It’s a positive.”
Coach Foltman was able to learn from talking to boys coaches from the winter season to get everything streamlined for the meets this winter and have all safety protocols and processes not serve as a distraction.
“I think the kids here have been very responsible,” Foltman said. “The kids don’t have a lot of practice time. They get here and there’s lots of modifications and considerations they have to take care of while on the deck and they’ve done a marvelous job of making this happen.”
He’s also enjoyed tinkering with the lineup to give the relays and individuals all ample opportunities to hit sectional cut times.
“Our times are competitive,” Foltman said. “On the Section 1 website you’ll see that most of my girls are in the top 5 or our relays are in the top 5. I feel pretty good about that. Hopefully we’re working towards doing well at our virtual sectional meet. That’s the ultimate goal here.”
