The league championship meets — also known as divisionals — were the last chance for girls swimmers to qualify for sectionals and a good chance to see if they could make state cuts. Edgemont senior Natalie Peng made her first state cut and Scarsdale’s Abigail Gurden, a junior, and Fiona Kantor, a sophomore, made sectional cut times at their respective meets.
For Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington, Peng hit the 200 individual medley state cut time by .49 seconds, placing second in League 1 in 2:12.35. She was also .25 seconds off in the 100 butterfly.
“Being able to make it at divisionals is really a stress reliever,” Peng said. “For other girls that I know on other teams as well as SHEDI, they’re very focused on sectionals. I think this year it’s a really great opportunity to focus on specific events since this year the prelims is split into two days. It really gives each swimmer time to rest and be prepared for each event. It will be an opportunity for everyone to swim fast.”
The relay teams are still hoping to hit cut times at sectionals.
“I know [coach] Tobey [Saracino] has gone through different scenarios with different swimmers and the order because we’ve been working on our relay starts — there are a lot of technical aspects of a relay and you have to trust your teammates and all of your training — but at the end of the day being able to qualify more for states would really mean a lot,” Peng said. “The other girls really want to be able to qualify in the relay.”
Saracino said the team’s regular season wasn’t focused as much on hitting state cut times as it had been in past years.
“We really didn’t put them in fast suits this season,” she said. “We waited for divisionals and that makes them really pumped up.”
While last school year offered a virtual competitive season, everything was back in person this fall.
“Just being back live and actually having meets was huge,” Saracino said. “Our girls thrive on competition. Without having a girl next to you from another team I think it was very difficult to actually swim fast, especially in a pool by yourself. I think this year has definitely lit a fire under some of the girls who are used to real competition.”
For Peng there have been so many changes the last two years and one of the major ones this year was being a team captain, a role she was honored by and embraced.
“Now being a senior I’m definitely seeing things from a different perspective, especially as a captain because it is a lot of responsibility and especially with the SHEDI team there were a lot of girls that did SHEDI last year that I just didn’t get to know because of COVID,” Peng said. “It was hard to make and form a team bond with each girl, but this year with everything in person it’s been a lot more interaction with the girls and I formed a lot of new friendships even with the other seniors from other schools I didn’t get a chance to talk to last year.”
The social aspect is part of what makes SHEDI a special group of four schools. “That’s probably one of the highlights of the season is being able to see my friends from different schools and the bus rides,” Peng said. “It’s always very fun.”
The team had been hit hard by graduation and in a tough league went 1-6, topping Bronxville/Tuckahoe. “That meet showed that when we all really try our best and work as a team we can accomplish things,” Peng said. “When we were at that meet it was very competitive and we were all cheering for each other. It was a good atmosphere to be in with the girls.”
Saracino called the season “a building year” with a “lot of young kids” and a large senior class of nine. Among the seniors, Edgemont graduates Peng, Anna Mello, Florence Millet and Jordie Klein, who have been a collective force for the team for many years.
“They’ve been amazing,” Saracino said. “Anna has continually improved throughout the season, along with Jordie. Florence and Natalie are right exactly where they need to be to try to make states. We’re really excited.”
Ashley Barlow and Sophie Xie also had a chance to experience postseason, which is good for their growth as swimmers.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to see what these championship meets are like when they’re young because they know the expectations for when they get older,” Saracino said.
As individuals, the times have been dropping all season, and that’s the bottom line for Saracino.
“You look at each swimmer with what they’re capable of and that’s what we’re pushing for,” she said. “We’ve had a great season even though it didn’t show in our standings. These girls have dropped times like crazy, so to me that’s winning.”
Raiders make strides
Only two Scarsdale swimmers had sectional cut times heading into divisionals, freshmen Caterina Fogli and Joy Kang. Fogli has cut times in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Kang in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. Gurden hit the cut in the 100 breaststroke, Kantor in the 50 freestyle at the League 2 championship meet.
“It was nice because I took the summer off from swimming and I’ve been trying to get back to the point where I was last varsity and club season, so it’s nice to be able to make [coach Barney] Foltman happy by getting closer to where I was and qualifying like he wanted me to all season,” Gurden said.
Foltman was proud of his veterans for breaking through in their final chance. “It’s difficult to get to sections and in the past we’ve been blessed with having some really amazing swimmers and divers, so I’ve always had six or seven kids in the meet,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kang and Fogli emerged early on as top swimmers on the team.
“We’re a young team and the kids who qualified at first were freshmen, so the future looks bright for them,” Foltman said. “They’re very talented swimmers and have contributed greatly to our success this year. They’ve emerged as leaders in the water. I think the other girls look to their skills as something they would aspire to.”
Scarsdale’s season certainly didn’t go as planned as they didn’t have a home pool for practices and meets until the final week of regular season.
“It’s another symptom of COVID,” Foltman said. “Just when we thought it was resolved it wasn’t resolved, but it is resolved now.”
Gurden said the entire season was “unpredictable” each day between Scarsdale’s facility issue and other teams having the same problem.
“We wouldn’t find out until a couple of hours before about a meet, so we’d always have to be ready to swim and compete,” Gurden said.
Still, the Raiders compiled a 3-4-1 record after a tough start to the season.
“I feel like we definitely took a while to get into the rhythm of everything since it was such an odd season, but I feel like throughout the season we really got better at putting people in the events they do their best in,” Gurden said. “In the end we were winning more in the end of the season because we figured out where everybody belongs in the lineup.”
Foltman did a lot of “shuffling” of the lineup throughout the season.
“Everybody had an opportunity to contribute, which is an important part of being a team,” he said. “It’s not about the best swimmers — it’s about the team — and in the meets we won we won because of swimmers coming in third and fourth and getting us points.
“The meets we lost we definitely could have won. We didn’t have our full complement of swimmers. Times improved throughout the season despite not having a pool and the kids really did a great job considering the odds we were facing.”
In addition to the four individual sectional qualifiers, the Raiders saw strong swims from seniors Claire Kassabian, Claire Kaufman and Kaitlyn Lee, and freshmen Sophia Dugan and Charlotte Aldridge.
Senior Talia Levinson was also a key part of the team as a “versatile” swimmer. “She’s been in a whole contingent of events for us when we’ve needed her,” Foltman said. “She’s been a great senior leader. No matter what I ask her to do she does and she’s a role model for everyone. Sometimes kids don’t want to swim certain events and she’s always willing to contribute and participate any way she can that will help the team.”
Following last school year’s virtual season, the Raiders were just glad to be back together under any circumstances.
“I feel this year like we really created a community on the swim team compared to past years,” Gurden said. “I feel like all the grades mixed really well, which helped us have more team spirit than we have had.”
