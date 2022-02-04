Scarsdale started with a bang and saved its best for last with a lot of big performances in between, but it wasn’t enough for the Raiders to overcome Horace Greeley as the two powerhouse teams competed in the Section 1 Conference 1 swim championships Sunday, Jan. 30 at Felix Festa Middle School.
In the end Horace Greeley had too much depth and pulled away for the team title with 488 points, but Scarsdale turned in an impressive second-place finish with 345 points. The combined team from Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington (AHEDI) compiled 186 points to finish fifth overall in the 10-team field.
To earn that second-place finish it took a real team effort, according to Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio, as the Raiders compiled points with impressive swims up and down the lineup in each race.
“A great day,” DeNunzio said. “Pretty much expected to come in second to Greeley, but our guys did great. This team does so well when they’re all together. This was the first time I’ve had our entire team together at divisionals, where everybody could swim and finish the season well. This is where the team really happens. Sectionals we lose half of them, so right now this was the full team and the full team collectively earned second place here — that’s their win.”
Scarsdale got off to a great start two days before the swim meet at the Conference 1 diving championships Friday, Jan. 28 at SUNY Purchase. Scarsdale junior Haochen Liu won the diving competition as he compiled a score of 298.75 to take first place, and sophomore Harley Koch was in seventh place overall for the Raiders with a score of 135.52.
After the snowstorm pushed the swim meet back from Saturday to Sunday, the Raiders got off to a fast start as Scarsdale swam to a first-place finish in the first event of the day. Scarsdale won the 200-yard medley relay with Aidan Lee, Kevin Jiang, David Zoota and Bryan Manheimer finishing in a time of 1:38.21 to win the event.
Jiang helped the Raiders end the meet with a flurry as well as he won the final individual event of the day in the 100-yard breaststroke. The sophomore Jiang touched the wall at 58.98 to take first place. He led a quartet of Raiders who placed among the top 16 in the event to earn points toward the team score, as Thomas Peng was ninth at 1:06.53, Ari Lemisch 12th at 1:10.07 and Liu 14th at 1:10.35.
Earlier in the meet Jiang had sped to a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle sprint race with a time of 22.32, and Drew Hill was in seventh place with a time of 22.98 for Scarsdale.
Immediately after the breaststroke race, Jiang was back on the starting blocks for the final event of the meet; the 400-freestyle relay. He teamed up with Harrison Lambert, Manheimer and Lee to finish second with a time of 3:13.28.
“Kevin’s breaststroke swim was unbelievable,” DeNunzio said. “I was really happy we made the 400-free relay state cut, so we’ve qualified for 11 of the 12 events for states. We might have had a school record in the 400-free relay. I have to check that. Aidan, David, Drew, Bryan, Harrison, all of them, the entire team really stepped up their game and went for it. They would not leave that pool without a fight.”
Zoota and Lee provided some other highlight moments of the day for the Raiders as they both competed in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke events.
In the 200 IM, Zoota finished second at 1:56.22 with Lee right behind in third at 1:56.50 with both swimmers qualifying to compete in the state championships. Peng was 11th overall with a time of 2:14.04.
Zoota followed that up with another second-place finish in the backstroke as he touched the wall at 52.12, while Lee was fourth with a time of 52.45.
“I’m really happy with how we swam. It’s good to get some practice with fast races, a good opportunity to prepare for sectionals and states coming up,” Zoota said. “Our relays did very well. We have a good shot at some of the events against Greeley and we’ll do what we can. We’ve got plenty of kids who can perform and give us a chance at sectionals.”
Manheimer had a big day for the Raiders in the freestyle races as he earned a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1:45.52. He then took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.05, with Scarsdale teammate Gabe Meiselman in 14th at 52.57.
Hill led the way for Scarsdale in the 100-yard butterfly as he finished in third place with a time of 53.93, with Lambert in sixth place at 54.45.
In the 200-freestyle relay, Hill, Lee, Meiselman and Zoota teamed up to finish sixth with a time of 1:34.35.
It adds up to an impressive performance top to bottom for the Raiders, and they will need to do it again as the team prepares for another showdown with Greeley in the Section 1 championships on Feb. 8-9 back at Felix Festa Middle School.
“We’ve been working so hard and it’s amazing how we are doing at the end,” senior captain Hunter Koch said. “We’re all trying our best to get as many points as possible, to improve our times and perform our best going into sectionals.”
Edgemont’s Zhang, Barron shine for AHEDI
Edgemont had six swimmers qualify to compete in the conference meet as part of the AHEDI team that would finish fifth overall on the day.
All the Edgemont swimmers at the meet are young underclassmen and coach Tobey-Anne Saracino feels it was a good experience for them as they all have the chance to return again next year.
“Overall, they did a great job today,” Saracino said. “Wonderful to see these kids come in here and drop so that they’re all doing their best personal times. It’s great to see that at the end of the season. We don’t have anybody going to sectionals, but that’s our goal for next year. We saw definite progress and time drops all the way to the end and that’s what I’m proud of. They did exactly what we asked them to do.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Michael Barron, Aaron Zhang, Albert Li and Russell Cheng teamed up for an eighth-place finish with a time of 1:58.92.
Zhang had an impressive day as the freshman finished 14th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.72, and he was 16th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.81.
Barron also had a pair of top 20 finishes for Edgemont as he was 16th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.88 and 19th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.98.
Li was 19th for the Panthers in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.88.
“I’m a very pleased coach today,” said Saracino. “Aaron Zhang had an excellent meet today. He really did well, and Michael Barron, those two really stood out and swam some of their best times. Aaron dropped seven seconds off his 500-free for his best time ever, and Michael in the backstroke dropped a second. You can’t ask anything more of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.