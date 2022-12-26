The Scarsdale and Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim and dive teams had a classic battle Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Westchester Community College.
The 98-81 win for Scarsdale was a tight meet with leads changing hands until Scarsdale led by three points before finally pulling away in the second to last event, the 100 breaststroke. The Raiders improved to 4-0, while AHEDI fell to 2-2 in the top division.
“It was definitely a huge meet going into it because we lost our first meet last year and then we went undefeated for the rest of the regular season,” Scarsdale senior captain Ari Lemisch said. “Being as we were 3-0 we were definitely feeling the pressure to keep on going strong. We knew this was going to be a really good team and halfway through we saw it was really close. We really tried to amp the team up the rest of the way.”
Fellow senior captain Gabriel Meiselman enjoys meets where the entire team is into it and every race and place matters.
“I think it’s truly a spectacular thing that we have this many kids on the team,” he said. “We have kids at a high level and kids at other levels and I think it’s a great mix of kids. It’s great we have the younger kids to look up to the older kids, but we have some really good young kids here, some good freshmen who are contributing. They’re becoming their own role models and could be captains of the future.”
Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio knew AHEDI was a deep team. “I’ve stressed this with every team that I’ve coached,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. That last race everybody could DQ. You have no idea. You have to race every race the way you need to race it. We were going for a win and you can’t win every race, but second, third and fourth are pretty darn good, too.”
Scarsdale held a six-point lead after each of the first four events. AHEDI cut that to four points in diving and tied the score at 44-44 after the 100 butterfly, taking its first lead at 53-51 after the 100 freestyle. The teams traded the lead until Scarsdale took it back for good after the 100 backstroke, going up 76-73. With a one-two-four finish in the 100 breaststroke, Scarsdale sealed the victory with an 88-77 lead.
Scarsdale’s Aidan Lee, Kevin Jiang, Harrison Lambert and Bryan Manheimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.48, with AHEDI’s Nikita Ambotas, Christian Lee, Taro Yamamota and Michael Scholz second in 1:42.39. Scarsdale’s Kieran Lee, Derrick Kuo, Adrian Wang and Avi Stahl took third in 1:50.44, AHEDI’s Mik Barron, Nathaniel Hwang, Nathaniel Coker and Russell Cheng fourth in 1:56.48, Scarsdale’s Peng, Ethan Isacc, Dylan Tuckman and Alexander Rizk fifth in 1:56.52, AHEDI’s Albert Li, Brody Castellano, Colin Yung and Sam Bass sixth in 2:08.60.
AHEDI’s Philip Thayer won the 200 freestyle in 1:47.73, Scarsdale’s Lambert was second in 1:48.66 and Manheimer third in 1:57.92, AHEDI’s Peter Park fourth in 2:06.31, Scarsdale’s Meiselman fifth in 2:04.56, AHEDI’s Jake Siegel sixth in 2:28.89.
AHEDI’s Christian Lee won the 200 individual medley in 1:55.44, while Scarsdale’s Aidan Lee and Kieran Lee were back to back in second and third in 2:01.95 and 2:04.33, respectively. Ambotas took fourth in 2:14.96 for AHEDI and Scarsdale’s Thomas Peng was fifth in 2:15.03. AHEDI had its first of five disqualifications on the day in the event.
Jiang won the 50 freestyle for Scarsdale in 22.31, AHEDI’s Scholz was second in 22.66 and Yuchen Wei third in 23.90, Scarsdale’s Stahl fourth in 24.02, AHEDI’s Cheng fifth in 24.85, Scarsdale’s Rizk sixth in 24.89.
AHEDI’s Andrew Allen won diving with 173.45 points, while Scarsdale’s Harley Koch was the runner-up with 163.00.
Christian Lee and Yamamota took first and second in the 100 butterfly for AHEDI in 52.29 and 57.74, respectively. Scarsdale went three-four-five with Isacc in 1:00.44, Wang in 1:02.68, Kuo in 1:02.93. AHEDI’s Coker took sixth in 1:06.73.
AHEDI’s Scholz won the 100 freestyle in 48.55, Scarsdale’s Manheimer was second in 49.33, AHEDI’s Wei third in 54.01, Scarsdale’s Meiselman and Tuckman in fourth and fifth in 54.71 and 58.44, AHEDI’s Li sixth in 1:05.77.
AHEDI’s Thayer won the 500 freestyle in 4:44.46, while Aaron Zhang had his second DQ of the day. For Scarsdale, Lambert was second in 4:46.48, Stahl third in 5:14.43, Gregory Peng fourth in 6:25.00.
Lee, Scholz, Wei and Thayer won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.11. Scarsdale took second through fourth: Jiang, Meiselman, Liu and Stahl in 1:34.66, Kuo, Isacc, Tuckman and Rizk in 1:42.03, Mason Friedman, Wang, Tang and Vasilla Dragovic in 1:43.96. Yung, Cheng, Bass and Coker were fifth for AHEDI in 1:46.48, Bowie McNeil, Zhang, Harrison Strassler and Castellano sixth in 1:55.43.
Scarsdale’s Aidan Lee won the 100 backstroke, with Thomas Peng second in 59.43. For AHEDI, Ambotas in 1:02.46, Barron in 1:05.35 and Park in 1:07.96 took third through fifth. Aaron He was sixth for Scarsdale in 1:09.58.
Jiang and Kieran Lee went one-two in the 100 breaststroke for Scarsdale with respective times of 1:02.33 and 1:03.16. Yamamoto was third for AHEDI in 1:09.26, Ari Lemisch fourth for Scarsdale in 1:12.80, Hwang fifth in 1:13.05 for AHEDI, which had another DQ.
Manheimer, Lambert, Lee and Lee won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.11 for Scarsdale, while Thayer, Ambotas, Wei and Cheng took second for AHEDI in 3:35.02. Peng, Tuckman, Kuo and He were third in 3:49.87, Friedman, Christian Camaj, Dragovic and Tang fourth in 3:55.53. AHEDI had two relay teams DQed.
DeNunzio knew she had “a lot of strong swimmers, we have a lot of strong personalities” returning to the team this year, and she knew the talent level would be high, but the team has exceeded her already high expectations.
“There’s so much here and there’s so much that will be in the future,” she said. “We’ve got a great freshman class, not as much of a sophomore class, but our juniors are there and our seniors are doing a great job with it.”
Aidan Lee and Haochen Liu will compete at Williams next year, Harrison Lambert at Binghamton. Lee already has two state cut times, Lambert one, junior Kevin Jiang one and the 200 medley relay. On Dec. 15, Lee, Jiang, Lambert and Bryan Manheimer touched in 1:40.04, with over a half second to spare, to make the cut.
“The relay I didn’t know until I looked up at the timing system,” DeNunzio said. “That was the other day. There were pads, so it counted. We got that one down and Bryan will get his at some point and hopefully we’ll get a bunch more.”
Scarsdale has four more meets, three at home, and will face Horace Greeley, Clarkstown and Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake, three more extremely tough teams.
“I know their goal as a team is to go undefeated and to win the section,” DeNunzio said.
At 2-2, AHEDI’s other loss is to Clarkstown, but coach Tobey Saracino said the team has yet to field a full roster. She’s looking forward to being at full strength in January and February.
“We’re doing great,” Saracino said. “We’ve got a lot of fast swimmers, but we’ve got to get them all in the water at the same time. We’re just constantly chasing the eight ball when it comes to healthy kids. It will be interesting to see what happens when we get them here, hopefully for Horace Greeley, but we’ll see what happens.”
Edgemont senior Christian Lee has returned to the team and is putting up state cuts along with junior Thayer of Dobbs Ferry, senior Scholz of Hastings and junior Finnian Franks of Irvington. The relays have also come close to cuts, so Saracino expects them to come later in the season.
“It’s really fun watching these kids swim so fast so early in the season,” Saracino said. “I just hope they have more to come when it comes to championship meets. Divisionals are the end of January, sectionals in February and then the beginning of March is states. Hopefully we take a good bunch to states this year.”
Saracino likes what she sees from Edgemont sophomores Coker, Siegel, Zhang and Yung. Junior Barron is stepping up. Newcomer eighth grader Wei has been “hella fast for how old he is,” according to Saracino.
Barron said the meet against Scarsdale was “pretty exhilarating” and the way his team stuck in it to the end showed how much everyone cares about each other.
“I didn’t think I’d be the kind of person who likes a competitive environment — in fact, usually I try to stay as far away as I can from it — but it just brought out something in me where I feel energized, I feel excited,” he said. “Right now I can’t really raise my arms, can’t feel my legs and I’d do it all again. It’s pretty awesome.”
Sophomore Coker has a better understanding of the team aspect of the sport this year in his second year on the team.
“I was not as much a team player and I think this year I’m more thinking about the team as a whole, doing things with my teammates and not just focusing on myself as much,” he said. “It feels more like a team effort this year, which is important because although we swim events individually we are representing the entire team as a whole. I think while it’s good to focus on ourselves, we are all swimming together and we have good team energy.”
Raiders roundup
Scarsdale topped Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley at Copper Beach on Dec. 15, 94-77.
Aidan Lee, Jiang, Lambert and Manheimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:40.04, with Kieran Lee, Kuo, Wang and Liu second in 1:48.27. Peng, Isacc, Dragovic and Rizk were fourth in 1:55.42.
Lambert was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 1:50.67, with Stahl third in 1:53.76, Meiselman fourth in 2:01.83. Aiden Lee won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.07. Kieran Lee was third in 2:05.04, Thomas Peng fifth in 2:16.96. Jiang won the 50 freestyle in 22.13, with Liu second in 24.12, Rizk fourth in 25.17.
Lambert won the 100 butterfly in 54.14, leading a sweep with Isacc second in 1:03.07, Wang third in 1:03.25. Manheimer was second in the 100 freestyle in 50.20, Meiselman took third in 54.15, Stahl fourth in 54.24. Kuo and He took second and third in the 500 freestyle in 5:27.88 and 5:33.73, respectively.
Liu, Manheimer, Stahl and Jiang won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.78. Meiselman, Isacc, Rizk and Dragovic placed third in 1:41.36, Friedman, Tang, Wang and Oliver de la Fuente fifth in 1:46.67. Aidan Lee won the 100 backstroke in 53.62, with Thomas Peng second in 1:00.49, Wang fourth in 1:08.77.
Jiang won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.15, Kieran Lee was second in 1:02.45, Isacc fourth in 1:15.15. Manheimer, Lambert, Lee and Lee won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:28.02. Rizk, Peng, Meiselman and Peng took third in 3:49.24, Dragovic, Friedman, He and Camaj fourth in 3:58.81.
