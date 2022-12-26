The Scarsdale and Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim and dive teams had a classic battle Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Westchester Community College.

The 98-81 win for Scarsdale was a tight meet with leads changing hands until Scarsdale led by three points before finally pulling away in the second to last event, the 100 breaststroke. The Raiders improved to 4-0, while AHEDI fell to 2-2 in the top division.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.