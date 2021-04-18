Despite the last year of her life being completely out of whack — no club diving for three months, high school diving being sandwiched between and overlapping with gymnastics and lacrosse, among other things — Scarsdale senior Maddie Seltzer didn’t let a pandemic keep her from making some more history.
In her first 11-dive high school meet since states in November 2019, on Tuesday, April 13, the senior shattered her school record and may have set a new state record as well. Scoring 589.57 a week before sectionals, which will be the lone postseason meet as there are no divisionals or states, she bested the mark of 521.70 she set in 2019. By a substantial margin.
“I was kind of shocked when [coach Barney] Foltman told me my score and I checked his math. I was like, ‘Let me see that!’” Seltzer said. “It was a crazy score.”
Even Seltzer was surprised. She had competed in a handful of high school six-dive meets last month and this month and last weekend she competed in her first club meet in over a year, representing Greenwich YMCA Marlins in Pennsylvania. She said she was “rusty” in that meet and then she didn’t have a great warmup Tuesday at White Plains High School. None of that mattered once the competition began.
“It was huge and she really had a great day,” coach Barney Foltman said. “Every dive was well executed and she maintained her poise, her concentration and her posture throughout the entire event and it just shows what a champion she is.”
The Section 1 record that currently stands at 533.45 was set by Pelham’s Jennifer Bell in 2017. It is unclear if that list includes only sectionals or other meets, too. Separate New York State and New York State meet records are kept, and Seltzer’s score was better than both of those, too. The state record, according to the New York High School Swimming website is 561.80, set in 1999 by Casandra Cardinell of Section 2 Shaker, while the state meet record from 2007 of 538.35 belongs to Casey Mathews of Section 6 Williamsville North. For any record to count it would have to be officially certified. In the best case scenario for Seltzer, she will surpass all of these marks at sectionals to get her name in the record books without question.
In 2015, Evan Moretti of Scarsdale set the boys Section 1 and Section 1 meet records — unlike the girls there are separate lists for that — at 645.80. The state meet record of 611.85 was set in 2000, while the state record of 661.75 was set in 2017, possibly knocking Moretti out of the top spot there.
As she performed her tougher dives Tuesday, Seltzer knew she was doing well and had a chance to break her record. She just didn’t know she was doing that well. What’s scary — for the competition — is she thinks she can do even better.
“I know I had a great score, but watching the videos of my dives I was critiquing myself and I actually have a pretty busy week to get back to training and really work on my dives to have them even better for sectionals,” Seltzer said. “I am a little nervous because I haven’t competed on the sectional board since last sectionals at SUNY Purchase, but I’m sure I’ll get used to it and be fine.”
For the Section 1 championships Wednesday, April 21, it will be a live meet with nine other divers at Purchase College. “We wanted all of them there because I feel like by having some competition it will help the girls and the judges will be able to see differences between divers to make it more fair for everyone,” Foltman said.
Seltzer had been diving alone for her high school meets and developed a rhythm there.
“I’ve gotten a lot of practice pacing myself because all of the six dive meets were just me,” she said. “I’ve kind of mastered what I have to do. I bring music to play in between the dives and I actually time myself to give myself at least two minutes, if not three. It gives me a break to reset my brain for the next dive.”
Seltzer credited the judges with being generous with their time and not rushing her, as well as others for the opportunity to compete. In order for Seltzer to perform a full routine, that day’s opponent, Tappan Zee, had to agree to have their diver do the same.
“There’s been a lot of logistics this season not having our home pool and even getting to do 11 dives for the dual meet and for sectionals to get the 10 divers at Purchase,” Seltzer said. “I’m excited to see it worked out. Foltman and Ray [Pappalardi], the athletic director, have been on top of it and I’m very grateful.”
Seltzer also has a classmate and teammate to thank for her record-setting day. It would not have happened without classmate Danielle Eforo. After Seltzer had her 30-minute warmup, the judges noticed the lifeguard had left and were not going to let her compete. Foltman asked Seltzer to use a lifeline and they had fellow Scarsdale pool lifeguard Eforo there within 20 minutes.
“It was actually really fun having her,” Seltzer said. “She hasn’t been able to watch me dive in over a year and it was nice to have someone cheering me on and to talk to in between the dives. I was really glad Dani was able to come quickly and save the day.”
Since the uncertainty of the shutdown 13 months ago a lot has changed, but Seltzer never lost her drive.
“I was super busy last year for junior year with everything, but after a couple of weeks I was bored out of my mind itching to get back to doing something,” she said. “I went from a crazy busy schedule to sitting in my house doing nothing.”
Now she’s back to doing something. Something special.
