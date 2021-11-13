For a team in a rebuild, Scarsdale girls swim and dive coach Barney Foltman was pleased to see two freshmen and a relay make the Section 1 finals.
Freshmen Joy Kang in the 200 individual medley and Caterina Fogli in the 500 freestyle competed in the B finals, as did the 400 freestyle relay team.
Kang placed 16th in the 200 individual medley. “She had a great year,” Foltman said. “She was a solid swimmer for us and her future is really bright. Just to make top 16 is pretty big.”
For Kang, this season was all about “the environment” and “the people” all being positive. She liked the “balance” between school and swimming. “It’s a great after-school activity and I enjoy the meets,” she said.
Kang knew she had a strong season, but knows that the best is yet to come. “I wouldn’t really call it success, but it feels really good to do well at a meet,” she said. “It feels good when people say you did well. It brings happiness to people.”
In the 500 freestyle, Fogli took 15th. “She beat her time in a 5:24 in the 500,” Foltman said. “She’s one of the top kids we have on our team right now and we kind of build the lineup around her and Joy. For her to qualify for the finals is a great feat and top 15 is special.”
For the 400 freestyle relay team of freshman Sophia Dugan, senior Claire Kassabian, junior Abigail Gurden and sophomore Serena Wu in the prelims and then sophomore Fiona Kantor swapping in for Gurden in the finals, making finals and dropping from 4:04.14 to 3:55.76 was a major surprise and a boost for the team’s confidence.
“Our 400 free relay made the top 16, which was a little unexpected, but they had a really good swim,” Foltman said. “I was really happy to see that and we got a bunch of people in there. For Claire to be a part of that as a senior was special.”
Kassabian was also part of the 200 freestyle relay with Fogli, Kang and Kantor.
“Claire gives a lot of stability,” Foltman said. “She’s been part of the program for a long time. We’re a young team this year and last year we were a COVID team, so she kind of helped all the young kids acclimate and become part of it. She also is a great swimmer for our program in the 500, 200, backstroke. I could always count on her for leadership and skills in the water.”
Kassabian swam at sectionals all four years — albeit last year virtually — and was thrilled to be back for senior year for an in-person meet. Being in two relays to close out her career was “more fun.”
“I’ve done the individual events and that’s where you’re trying to improve yourself, but with the relay it’s better because you’re with a team,” she said. “You’ll swim and then you’ll cheer on the next person and you feel more accomplished because you did it together.”
She enjoyed being there to mentor so many first-timers. “It’s exciting because they’ve done really well so they can improve a lot more,” Kassabian said.
The girls were inspired by their relay performance, which has sparked their drive to improve next year.
“We make goals for ourselves,” Kang said. “Fiona wants to make states. Our relay wants to work harder so we can make states next year. Seeing ourselves compared to all these other fast girls we’re making our own goals like how much time we want to drop. We need to work hard and never give up. If you’re in a race and someone is beating you, you have to work harder to try to catch them. We have to work hard and work our starts and turns.”
Foltman was pleased to see contributions from every grade level at sectionals and it shows the returning swimmers what goals they can chase beginning next year.
“I think they have a chance to build towards some cut times,” Foltman said. “We have underclassmen Joy, Katerina, Sophie, Fiona and Serena and a couple of new kids are going to be coming our way who are going to add to it. It kind of reminds me of the team we had last year. I had a core of kids and then other people added to it. We had depth and were able to build the program around it, so that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Sophomores Wu and Kantor have already come a long way.
“Fiona is a solid kid who is going to add more to our program in the future,” Foltman said. “She’s only a sophomore and with that core of freshmen, that’s a big part of the team. In the relay yesterday she went below 26, a 25.92, which is her best time in that. She’s going to be a real bright spot for us.
“Serena is also one of our premier swimmers. She was a great backstroker this year, butterfly, IM, but she’s another one in the core who could do something for us down the line.”
Wu said sectionals was “even better than I imagined,” and that was because she had her teammates with her.
“It’s a great way to end the season,” she said. “There’s a lot of friendly competition because everyone knows each other from the club teams and it’s a lot of fun seeing everyone here and competing against each other. Seeing it for the first time I definitely want to be back here next year and hopefully in some individual events, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.