After graduating a stacked senior class in 2018, the Raiders had a handful of strong swimmers in Inga DeNunzio’s first year as head coach the next year and last winter during the pandemic things really began to pick up with the team’s overall talent level. Despite graduating one of the best swimmers in program history in Justin DiSanto, who holds four individual school records, Scarsdale returned the core of the team and is off to a faster start than expected this winter.
“We did bounce back, but the graduating class of this year is definitely a hit,” DeNunzio said. “I’m hoping we have a few coming up from the middle school next year. We only have two freshmen this year. It’s great for right now and I’m really looking forward to enjoying this season, but it’s going to hurt in the future. We still have a lot of power.”
Through four meets, Scarsdale is 3-1 and four individuals and one relay have already made state cuts. In fact, the Raiders’ first race of the season resulted in a state cut in the 200 medley relay featuring junior Aidan Lee, sophomore Kevin Jiang, senior David Zoota and sophomore Bryan Manheimer.
“Last week was amazing,” DeNunzio said. “I did not think that literally our first swim of the season we’d make a state cut. That definitely started off what I think is going to be a great season. We have our stars, but we have a lot of backups, too. We have top swimmers and divers in half the events, so it’s going to be great to see what the rest of the season holds.”
In that first meet and subsequent meets, Zoota has cuts in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Manheimer in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Lee in the 100 backstroke and senior Drew Hill the 100 butterfly. “Seven cuts is amazing,” DeNunzio said. “I’m still just blown away by that.”
Manheimer was surprised by the immediate success.
“I wasn’t really looking for the state time for the medley relay since I’m not normally a relay swimmer, but when Inga told us we made it I thought it was pretty cool,” Manheimer said. “We were all more focused on our individual events. Me and Drew Hill made state cuts later in the meet and that relay was pretty fast.”
It just shows how far the team has come and can go and that they can again challenge Horace Greeley for the Section 1 team title like some of the seniors did as freshmen when they placed third in 2017-18.
“If we start out the season with state cuts I think if we work on the little things like our starts and our strokes then we’re going to get even faster,” Manheimer said.
Scarsdale has shown very good depth thus far, with other swimmers like sophomore Mason Friedman, junior Harrison Lambert, freshman Cooper Lee, junior Gabriel Meiselman, junior Gregory Peng and sophomore Thomas Peng stepping up.
“Our top swimmers are good and we have a few of them, enough for two relays, and for the people that don’t swim year-round they’re also better than last year,” Manheimer said. “They’ve gotten older and stronger and our average swimmer compared to other teams is more likely to be good. It helps us get points and it’s good for our morale.”
The sprit and camaraderie are also strong. “The whole team is like a big family,” Manheimer said. “We’re all very close, we all like each other and we all have a fun time when we go to meets.”
While the wins are great for the team’s confidence, the real focus will be postseason. As time goes on, DeNunzio will work on maximizing her other relays, too.
“It’s hard in dual meets to get your top swimmers in relays because you’re trying to get your points and all that, so once I can figure out a way to get them in they are going to be very good state contenders,” she said. “Relays are bonuses and if we can kill it in the relays that’s awesome. I think we have the best chance in the medley. If I get the right people together maybe the 400. I’d love to get three relays to states again.”
Last year, junior Haochen Liu and sophomore Harley Koch were very limited as far as diving competitions, but this year expect to dive in almost every dual meet. Liu made sectionals last year and has returned even better. His overall scores for six dives have been extremely consistent and he even received a 10 from a judge on his back dive. “I’ve never seen that in high school” DeNunzio said.
Though he hasn’t competed it in a meet yet, Liu’s reverse 1.5 with a half twist is “Matrix-level,” according to DeNunzio. “You look at it and you swear it’s defying complete gravity,” she said. “It’s insane. He wanted to try it and both me and Harley looked up and I was like, ‘Did that just happen?’ I swear he just stopped in time. It’s great to watch and the guys get so excited seeing that.”
Koch moved from swimming to diving and is still making great strides on the board. “Harley has done so well,” DeNunzio said. “Each meet he’s just gotten so much better. He upped his score 25 points by the end of last week. I’ve known him since he was a little guy and it’s great that he went from swimming and found diving and he’s doing so well with it.”
Meet roundup
On Dec. 6, Scarsdale opened the season with a 103-77 loss to Horace Greeley. Scarsdale narrowly won the 200 medley relay with Aidan Lee, Jiang, Zoota and Manheimer winning in 1:39.35. After getting swept in the 200 freestyle, Lee and Jiang went back to back in the 200 individual medley to take first and second in 2:01.05 and 2:01.57, respectively. Manheimer was second in the 50 freestyle in 22.65. In diving, Liu won with 249.45 points and Koch was second with 120.85. Hill was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 53.35. Manheimer won the 100 freestyle in 48.66. Zoota was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 4:53.48. Jiang, Lee, Hill and Manheimer were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.98. Zoota won the 100 backstroke in 55.12 and Jiang won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.48. Meiselman, Lambert, Zoota and Lee were second in the 40 freestyle relay in 3:37.89.
Two days later the Raiders topped Fox Lane/John Jay/Brewster 98-77. Scarsdale placed first in every event: Zoota, Jiang, Hill and Manheimer 1:41.22 in the 200 medley relay; Manheimer 1:47.53 in the 200 freestyle; Zoota 2:02.07 in the 200 IM; Jiang 23.01 in the 50 freestyle; Liu 270.40 in diving; Hill 53.84 in 100 butterfly; Zoota 51.42 in 100 freestyle; Manheimer 4:59.89 in 500 freestyle; Zoota, Hill, Lambert and Jiang 1:35.54 in the 200 freestyle relay; Lee 54.08 in the 100 backstroke; Jiang 1:07.53 in the 100 breaststroke; Lee, Meiselman, Manheimer and Lee 3:28.21 in the 400 freestyle relay.
On Dec. 10, the Raiders topped Suffern 101-80. Lee, Peng, Hill and Friedman won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.43. Cooper Lee was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 2:06.77. Aidan Lee won the 200 IM in 2:01.38, Hill the 50 freestyle in 23.46. Liu took first in diving with 269.50 points. Hill won the 100 butterfly in 54.49, Friedman the 100 freestyle in 56.87. Lee, Liu, Friedman and Hill won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.86. Aiden Lee won the 100 backstroke in 56.00, Thomas Peng the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.27. In the 400 freestyle relay, Lee, senior Nicholas Peckett, sophomore Vasilla Dragovic and Lee narrowly won in 3:50.77.
On Dec. 15, Scarsdale won 92-83 over Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake. Lee, Jiang, Hill and Manheimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:40.94. Scarsdale swept the 200 freestyle: Manheimer in 1:48.94, Lambert 1:57.90, Meiselman 2:00.78. Zoota was the 200 IM runner-up in 1:59.93. Jiang and Hill went one-two in the 50 freestyle in 22.71 and 23.09, respectively. Liu won diving with 267.25 points. Zoota and Hill took first and second in the 100 butterfly in 53.21 and 54.20. Manheimer won the 100 freestyle in 48.53, Lambert the 500 freestyle in 5:06.57. Manheimer, Zoota, Hill and Jiang won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.02. Aiden Lee was second in the 100 backstroke in 54.67, Jiang first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.63. Lambert, Meiselman, Zoota and Lee won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:20.62, while Friedman, Dragovic, Gregory Peng and Thomas Peng were second in 3:54.60.
