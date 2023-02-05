Scarsdale AHEDI swim box 2-3 issue

The top of Division I is always a dogfight in Section 1 swimming, with everyone trying to unseat Horace Greeley. Despite several inconsistent dual meets wins and losses in the regular season, Greeley came out on top at divisionals, with Clarkstown the runner-up, Scarsdale third and Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington fourth.

Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio and AHEDI coach Tobey Saracino were pleased with the results and are looking forward to faster swims at sectionals and states coming up.

