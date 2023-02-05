The top of Division I is always a dogfight in Section 1 swimming, with everyone trying to unseat Horace Greeley. Despite several inconsistent dual meets wins and losses in the regular season, Greeley came out on top at divisionals, with Clarkstown the runner-up, Scarsdale third and Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington fourth.
Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio and AHEDI coach Tobey Saracino were pleased with the results and are looking forward to faster swims at sectionals and states coming up.
“This is what I wanted them to do and this is what we came to do,” DeNunzio said. “I talked to them in the beginning of the season. They wanted an undefeated record, but that’s a hard thing to do in this division. We wanted top three at divisionals and top three at sectionals.”
The Raiders showed the top swims and dives and the depth needed to place high.
“Those top swims are always great, but it’s the top 16 that gets points, so that eight through 16 that makes a big difference, in addition to the relays,” DeNunzio said.
The Raiders were led by their state qualifiers, seniors Aidan Lee and Harrison Lambert, juniors Bryan Manheimer and Kevin Jiang, freshman Kieran Lee and senior diver Haochen Liu and got scoring swims from freshmen Avi Stahl, Ethan Isacc and Derrick Kuo, junior Thomas Peng and senior Gabriel Meiselman.
“It definitely takes a lot of practice,” junior Alexander Rizk said of competing in the top league. “You can’t just show up. Something that I do personally is a couple of days before the meet I’ll avoid anything too sweet or dairy because I want to have a lot of energy for my races. There’s also the mental aspect. You have to know it matters and you can do well.”
Stahl nearly joined that group with a strong swim in the 500 freestyle, just .26 seconds away the cut with two more chances to qualify at sectionals.
“He swam in a heat by himself basically, so he definitely stepped up,” DeNunzio said. “He’s a freshman so when he came in not knowing what he could do he stepped up in high school. He came here to make the cut and he came so close.”
Liu won the division title and had previously qualified for states at an 11-dive meet in Section 9 at Minisink Valley, an area rich in diving talent.
“Mentally it was huge,” DeNunzio said. “It’s a weight taken off of them that the one meet they have to qualify at sectionals isn’t do-or-die and that if something happens it’s still OK. It’s that peace of mind. He dove great and while it wasn’t his best diving performance that’s what it was leading up to.
“It was great to see other divers, other good divers. Not to say the section doesn’t have its fair share of great divers, but we’re not always all together until divisionals and section also. Seeing good diving like that is good for Haochen and it’s good for me, too, to learn about it.”
The Raiders continue to build for the future, according to freshman Aaron He.
“This was my first season swimming against thee teams and it will help prepare me for what to expect next season,” He said. “I need to keep doing a lot of practice with Wolverines to get ready. We train more with the club because it’s a two-hour practice every day, but it was pretty cool joining this team and I met a bunch of new people. It’s a really supportive group of kids. They always think everyone is going to do well.”
AHEDI had a major setback at divisionals with Edgemont senior star Christian Lee dropping out of the meet due to illness.
“We had some excellent swimming today and then we had some decent swimming today,” Saracino said. “Unfortunately we had Chris Lee under the weather today. He ended up getting disqualified in the 100 fly for wearing a US cap and we were able to get him in for the 200 free relay and then after that we told him to go home because he just wasn’t feeling well.”
Edgemont eighth grader Yuchen Wei, in his first year on the team, had the honor of replacing Lee in the relay.
“I was able to help the team today,” he said. “I was able to help the 400 free relay by subbing in for Chris Lee. It feels good to be there for the team to step up and race against some of the seniors. I’ve done well for high school meets, but there are some times when I mess up badly. It feels great when I am successful.”
Saracino was pleased with her Edgemont swimmers that day for their scoring for the team and their individual efforts.
“We had Mik Barron here today and he did some of his fastest times in his events,” Saracino said. “Yuchen swam unbelievably. This kid is going to be great by the time he’s a senior. I can’t wait to see it. We had Aaron Zhang, a sophomore, who was fabulous today. Nathaniel Coker also swam some of his fastest times. His fly was beautiful today. He really swam very well in that.”
With Lee back at sectionals along with other swimmers from the merge like Finnian Franks, Michael Scholz, Aiden Moy and Philip Thayer.
“The guys really just put together some great swimming,” Saracino said. “I think these boys have a very good chance of making All-American in their 200 fee relay and the 400 free relay. It will be completely dependent on having an on day and going after it. It will be really cool to see them do that. It will be really nice this season to have one meet where everybody is there, everybody is healthy and we really see what the capability of our team is. We really missed that this season. But I’m very proud of the kids. They came out here with class and they just swam unbelievable.”
