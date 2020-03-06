Heading into the New York State swimming championships this weekend, Edgemont and Scarsdale swimmers are pumped up based on the stellar seasons they had individually and as teams.
Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington went undefeated during the regular season and took second at divisionals and sectionals to Horace Greeley, while Edgemont freshman Christian Lee won a pair of Section 1 titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
“We were excited going into it because we lost in divisionals and we wanted to show what we could do here,” Edgemont junior Ben Paterson said. “Being the underdog we had less pressure, so it was a little more fun. Everyone was less stressed. It was fun and everyone was into it.”
Paterson moved from Canada to Edgemont last year. After playing ice hockey as a sophomore, Paterson joined the swim team at the behest of his club coach, Ilan Noach, who is also one of AHEDI’s three coaches.
“Now I know what it’s like and I’ll know what to expect, try to help more and do a better job next year,” Paterson said.
Lee is a third-year AHEDI swimmer, so he’s had an edge on growing into the competition.
“I think it’s very significant for me, kind of a benchmark for me,” he said. “I really do feel like it does take a lot of work. There’s a lot of physical preparation and mental preparation that goes into this to perform how you want to perform. I dropped a lot of time today and hopefully I can place high at states.”
Lee was a surprise contender for sectional titles last year with strong prelims and finals and made enough gains to win this winter.
“I was close, but not quite there last year,” Lee said. “It was pretty exciting. I thought it would be more exciting after, a little more blood bubbling. Before the race I wasn’t that nervous, so I feel like that made it not as much of a big deal for me, but it’s a pleasure to win titles at sectionals.”
AHEDI coach Tobey Saracino was excited about Lee’s achievements, but knows he has even higher goals he’d like to reach in the water.
“He just missed All-America Consideration in the 200 IM and the 200 free he’s off by two seconds,” she said. “We’ll see what he does at states because that’s one of his goals to reach All-American status. I’m excited to see where he goes with that. Will he swim the 200 IM and 200 free? Who knows. He made states in almost every event, so he’s in a very good position to sit back and pick.”
As a sophomore Akira Lomvardas is a second-year AHEDI swimmer who made one event for states last year. This year he made it in two individual events and two relays. “He’s putting in great times to achieve that,” Saracino said.
Junior Justin Wong will make his states debut in the relays.
“He’s been stellar and swimming flawlessly and dropping time in little chunks and bits and pieces,” Saracino said. “I know he’s dying to get under a 23 in a flat start in the 50 and under 50 in a flat start in the 100. He’s gonna do it. He’s gonna get there. I hope he focuses and finds that at states.”
Wong will have a major impact senior year. “This is great for him to see before he turns to senior year because he gets to see what the whole big show is about,” Saracino said. “Then he sees he needs to make it in individual events for himself and his goals. That will be great going into senior year.”
This was AHEDI’s second straight runner-up finish at sectionals.
“It really is exciting,” Saracino said. “The goal is to improve every year and it may not show in the numbers when it comes to final scores, but when you look at these kids’ times you can see a shift of them all dropping. Akira is making finals in events where he’s now a beast in the water. He looks like he’s going after it every time he swims. You’ve got Christian, who doesn’t take prisoners.”
Raiders are rockin’
The Raiders had a winning record at 5-4 and placed third at divisionals and fourth at sectionals. In addition, after sending only two individuals to states last year, they qualified all three relays and two as individuals, including Section 1 50 freestyle champ Justin DiSanto, who took home his first title as a junior.
“We focused more on relays and our younger kids got in more consolations and we have our better events like 50 free with two people, 100 back two people, 100 breast two people,” coach Inga DeNunzio said. “Getting more in helps.”
DiSanto was surprised to be a contender in preliminaries, so he prepared himself with a good mindset for finals and was again surprised with the win.
“Coming into the year I wanted to win something, but it just depended what event I picked to swim,” he said. “I wanted to swim all three relays, help the team and get to states and the 50 was the perfect spot and I knew I had a shot to win it, so I went with that.”
In putting the team first to get relay points and an extra relay team to states, DiSanto got rewarded all the way.
“We wanted to place high this year and I knew we had a chance to place high in all three relays and I thought me contributing to all three would give us a shot,” he said.
DiSanto’s win made for some extra excitement within the team. “I think David [Zoota] needs to wear pants for a day now,” DeNunzio said. “David is a shorts guy. I think I’ve seen him once in pants and I think they made a bet that if Justin won David would have to wear pants one day.”
As of divisionals this was going to be the second time senior Brendan Lee didn’t make states as an upperclassman until the team qualified a third relay for states at sectionals.
“It means a lot to me to see him work as hard as he has, to not have a year-round team, not having that practice that a lot of these other guys are getting, and still do as well as he has,” DeNunzio said. “It shows how much he desires to do well and whatever he needs to do he does. It made me happy yesterday to get to check him off.”
After taking two to states last year, the Raiders are taking seven this year, five for the first time: junior Winick Rubin, sophomores Drew Hill and sophomore David Zoota, and freshmen Liam Campbell and Aidan Lee. DiSanto and Brendan Lee are past qualifiers.
Brendan was just as excited about his personal achievement as he is about leaving the team in good hands, with yet another Lee brother, Aidan, to help lead the way.
“It’s really exciting,” Brendan said. “My brother is a freshman, Liam is a freshman, Harrison [Lambert] is a freshman and I remember when I was a freshman looking at all the older guys and now I feel like I’m the senior looking at this group and the abundance is in this freshman and sophomore group, which is crazy. It's really exciting to know that when I leave I’m leaving something that’s going upwards.”
Two years before Brendan joined the team, Scarsdale won its first Section 1 team title in the sport with a loaded team. He had to help rebuild the team after some lean years and now he leaves on a high note.
“My [older] brother [Ryan] was a freshman when they won and Evan Moretti was here and they were on top,” Brendan said. “When I was a freshman the first thing we did was we lost the first meet and it was a shock to the program. We were the ones to go through the push and now next year or the year after they have a chance to take the section at some point.”
When asked what relay he’d be in and who he’d be swimming with, Brendan said with a big smile, “Anywhere Coach wants me.”
DeNunzio came into the sectional finals full of excitement and left even more “jazzed up” as her team is full of young talent that made all the difference.
“I’m just looking at the future of this and coming out of preliminaries we have a lot to go on,” she said. “I really think the next couple of years we will be a No. 1 or 2 team. I think it could happen. I’m just excited about that. I’m just kind of realizing that.
“I’ve known we have talent and you can know everything, but once you realize it I’m looking at Aidan in the top eight in backstroke as a freshman, Harrison in the top 16 as a freshman in the 500, Liam in the top eight in the freestyle events. It really makes me kind of excited for the next three years.”
The Raiders also had freshman diver Haochen Liu excel, placing fifth at sectionals with 412.45 points.
“He’s an amazing diver, a freshman and 1 of 2 freshmen in the top seven,” DeNunzio said. “He is definitely going to grow into an amazing athlete. That was his first 11-dive meet and he did amazing. It’s a learning curve for me because I have to learn a lot more about diving. And the rules in diving are difficult. And that will make me step up more. It’s a challenge and I like those.”
Among the sectional finalists, Brendan Lee and Lucas Figueiredo are graduating.
“We’ll miss some good seniors like Brendan and Lucas, but all three relays we have are all returning next year,” DiSanto said. “We have a really bright future. Next year we could have a shot at winning the section.”
That’s something DiSanto never would have dreamed of when he joined the team. “As a freshman we had Jack [Callahan] and Haofeng [Liu] and I only knew Aidan below me, but I didn’t know we’d have all the kids we have now.”
Since only Brendan Lee will be graduating among the state qualifiers, the experience of sectionals and states is a great way for the rest of the Raiders to prepare for the future.
“I told the freshmen coming into this meet that regardless of how they finish to take what they can from it because they’ll be here the next three years,” DeNunzio said. “The better the knowledge they can grab the better they will be.”
