With veterans and new talent finding their way, the Scarsdale girls swim and dive team had its best performance of the season with an 85-85 tie against Lakeland/Panas on Oct. 5. This followed two losses and a season in which the team hasn’t had a home pool.
As usual, the Raiders started their preseason at the Scarsdale municipal pool and were expecting to return to Westchester Community College this fall after not having access last school year. Swimming in the fall 2 (early spring) season, the girls had practices and virtual meets at the White Plains YWCA. While they have been able to practice last week and this week at the YWCA, they have moved meets to later in the season and to the road as they await the reopening of WCC.
In addition, coach Barney Foltman has had the team doing dryland workouts at the high school’s fitness center when no pool has been available.
“In the water we’re working on all of our different strokes and trying to build up yardage and fine-tuning turns and starts,” Foltman said. “Out of the water we’ve been concentrating working on core exercises and team bonding, getting to know everybody.”
Since about three-quarters of the team swims club, they are able to get in their workouts.
“It’s not that they aren’t getting their time in the water, but it’s just extraordinarily frustrating because we’d like to have our meets when we’re supposed to have them,” Foltman said. “The season is actually nearing the end. The end of October is it because the beginning of November is sections.”
Graduating one of the best senior classes in school history, the Raiders are in a rebuilding year.
“The senior class has been doing a wonderful job stepping up this fall during the transition,” senior Talia Levenson said. “All of the seniors have been very flexible and adaptable to the adversity we have been facing this season. They are all motivating the underclassmen to come to practice and do their best at the meets. It has been so nice spending time with them and having the semi-normal season that we wanted.”
Among the eight freshmen, Caterina Fogli and Joy Kang made their mark against Lakeland/Panas. Late addition Kang made her season debut and won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, while swimming on the team’s runner-up 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Fogli won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly. She was on the runner-up 200 medley relay and the third-place 200 freestyle relay.
“They’re very talented and they’re going to add a lot to our program, that’s for sure,” Foltman said.
Freshman Charlotte Aldridge, sophomores Fiona Kantor and Serena Wu, junior Abigail Gurden, and seniors Claire Kassabian, Talia Levenson and Claire Kaufman also had strong results in the meet.
“The kids swam well and we were competitive,” Foltman said. “That’s what we wanted. I don’t often get a tie. I think I’ve only had one other one. I felt like it was a win, to be perfectly honest. It was a good meet and the kids were all very supportive of each other. It was a lot of fun.”
The Raiders and Rebels went back and forth with several lead changes throughout the 11 events.
L/P took an 8-6 lead after the 200 medley relay. Kang, Gurden, Kantor and Fogli took second in 2:01.74, while Kassabian, Kaufman, Wu and freshman Sophia Dugan were third in 2:06.27. Levinson, senior Ariella Pevzner, senior Betsy Harris and freshman Reese Muntner were fifth in 2:23.51. The Raiders grabbed the lead at 16-14 as Kantor and Kassabian went one-two in 2:21.24 and 2:12.63, respectively, battling each other for first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.22 and with a fourth-place finish in 2:34.30, Gurden helped the team keep the two-point lead.
In the 50 freestyle, L/P went one-two and grabbed a 32-30 lead. Scarsdale went three-four-five in the 50 free with Kaufman in 30.09, Levenson in 30.48 and Harris in 31.28.
Fogli took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.94, Wu third in 1:09.48, Kantor fourth in 1:13.22 to tie the meet at 39-all. In the 100 freestyle, Kaufman was third in 107.64, junior Andrea Rodriguez fourth in 1:14.96 as L/P took the first big lead of the meet at 50-44.
Fogli and Kassabian had a big race to go one-two in the 500 freestyle and get the Raiders to within two points of L/P. Fogli won in 5:41.07, with Kassabian the runner-up in 5:57.52.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Wu, Gurden, Kang and Kantor were second in 1:58.47; Levenson, Fogli, Aldridge and freshman Kate Kattan third in 2:05.19, Wu, Harrison, Pevzner and sophomore Deanna Matula-Osterman fifth in 2:26.67. L/P led 64-60.
With a sweep of the top three spots in the 100 backstroke, the Raiders took a 73-67 lead. Kang won in 1:05.60, followed by Wu second in 1:08.67 and Dugan third in 1:10.94.
The Raiders held the six-point lead after the 100 breaststroke with Gurden taking second in 1:17.67, Aldridge third in 1:26.92 and Pevzner fifth in 1:30.94.
By taking first and third in the 400 freestyle relay, L/P made up the deficit and earned the tie. Levinson, Kaufman, Kassabian and Aldridge took second in 4:45.78, while L/P cruised to first place in 4:16.28.
Scarsdale had another meet scheduled for this week and will swim the bulk of its season before sectionals in early November. Foltman will be pleased as long as the girls get in a full season in order to put up their best times prior to postseason.
“With the busy month ahead I expect our times to drop and as we work together more as a team in a competitive environment hopefully it will motivate us in the postseason,” Levinson said.
