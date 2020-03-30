Results are important, but when you get to the New York State championships, it’s the experience that matters more, especially for the young swimmers.
With four upperclassmen and six underclassmen between them, that couldn’t have been more on point for the teams from Scarsdale and Edgemont.
“It was, ‘Take a look around and see what you’ve done,’” said Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio. “I think next year is going to be even better. We left with a bit of excitement for next year. I’m glad the freshmen and the sophomores were there to get experience, even if it was just in the relays, getting used to that many great swimmers and the format, managing themselves. It’s an overall learning experience that will put us in a better position for the next few years.”
Scarsdale sent Aidan Lee and Liam Campbell from the freshman class.
“Liam was in all three relays and definitely got an understanding of states and swimming at that level,” DeNunzio said. “Aidan is the quiet one, so I don’t really know how excited he was, but he swam great. At that freshman level to be in the experience I think the next three years for them is going to be amazing.”
Sophomore David Zoota was a contender to qualify last year, but came up just short. This year he was the lone SHS underclassmen to make it in an individual event, the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“David is going to be exciting to watch, another kid who is growing and getting stronger each and every day,” DeNunzio said. “He has experience with big meets, which will help him along the way. He’s still learning all these little things and he’s got two more years of amazing stuff to look out for.”
Drew Hill also qualified as a sophomore. “Drew has just kind of tapped into what he can do in the water,” DeNunzio said. “Anything from here is going to be amazing. He told me he’s running track, too. He’s the type of kid who wants to get better all around. He plays soccer. The track will help soccer and swimming. It will all help him mentally. He’s going to be an all-around force. He’s going to keep growing and he’s 6-2 or something like that.”
Though he didn’t qualify as an individual this winter, DeNunzio believes junior Winick Rubin has “the capacity” to break through as a senior.
“He’s a great relay swimmer and a great teammate,” she said. “What he brings is amazing. He doesn’t swim year-round. He gets in shape and is still able to pull out 23s. It takes a lot to not swim at the level of these other kids and still be able to compete with them.”
Section 1 50 freestyle champion Justin DiSanto, a junior, chose to compete in other events at states, picking his old standards, the 200 and 500 freestyle. He was sixth in the state in the 200.
“He made six different state cuts,” DeNunzio said. “He missed three individual events, one being diving, and I’m pretty sure if he wanted to he could have had the fly and backstroke, too. He had his choices on what he wanted to swim…
“I think he did a great job choosing and he was absolutely shot by the end. He swam everything two times each and one was back to back against the 500. He definitely gave it his all for the team this year.”
The Raiders made state cuts in all three relays, and they were a small fraction of a second away from making it back to the second day in all three, too.
“The relays were amazing,” DeNunzio said. “I wish we were like .17 faster in the medley and we would have made it back in all three. But they did great. It was pretty much all best times. The finals were difficult for both Justin and David, but they came through in the relays. It was a tough meet, just exhausting and tiring and exciting and everything is coming to an end.”
Lone senior Brendan Lee made states as a sophomore, but last year’s team wasn’t deep enough to help him get back in the relays. This year was a big rebuilding year and Lee got to end his high school career with a bang.
“He was excited to be there, glad to be there, humble,” DeNunzio said. “He was helping out and he was the leader. He took his captainship all the way to states. He was helping out the younger kids, telling them to take it easy, back at the hotel he was instrumental. I know the younger guys were happy he was there.”
Scarsdale made great strides in the top division this year and was one of the top teams in the postseason. The team expects to only improve from here, as evidenced by states.
“I was emotionally, physically and mentally spent,” DeNunzio said. “I can’t even imagine how the kids felt. All the coaches couldn’t believe it was March and we’re still seeing all this great swimming going on. As exhausted as I was by the end, I was still jumping up and down for the 400 free relay.”
Panthers show promise
The Edgemont part of the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington team sent junior Justin Wong, sophomore Akira Lomvardas and freshman Christian Lee to states. Lee, who won a pair of Section 1 titles this year in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, was one of the top swimmers in the state. He placed fourth in the 200 I.M. and seventh in the 100 free.
“He was a little disappointed after his 200 I.M. because I think he wanted to do a lot better than he did, but one of the things he has to remember is that he’s a ninth-grader,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “He’s incredibly fast and he’s going to do amazing, amazing things. Not only that, he’s got to be so proud of himself to be able to say he’s fourth in the state. I love his determination of, ‘I want higher,’ because he’ll go back and want to work even harder to get better to place higher. Overall I’m just so proud of him with his performance and what he’s learned.”
Lee has been on the AHEDI team for three years, putting him halfway through his varsity career. The expectation is for him to get bigger and faster, and he’s already big and fast.
“We really haven’t talked too much,” Saracino said. “This takes a lot out of you and he was so exhausted when we got home. He was like, ‘Yep, bye, see ya.’ The next part will be, ‘Where are we going to take this?’ but I want to give him time to process this weekend. He did a fabulous job.”
Lomvardas was at states last year in the 100 butterfly. This year he added the 500 free and two relays.
“He is a workhorse,” Saracino said. “He is like a bull when he swims. He’s so determined. He took a very hard route at states. He decided to go with the 100 fly back to back with the 500, which only has the 100 free in between, and then the 200 free relay directly after that. His first day was extremely hard for him. It takes a lot of time out of you. You don’t have that recovery time, but I was so impressed with him.”
Lomvardas is a sophomore second-year AHEDI swimmer, so he’s ready to be unleashed next winter, too.
“Hopefully with Christian and Akira this was a great learning experience to take more out of it and really push for the next level next year,” Saracino said. “That’s why it’s important to get them at these bigger meets at a young age so they can really work on formulating the next couple of years for themselves.”
Wong, one of the most consistent swimmers on the team, made two relays in his state debut.
“He went a 22.24 and came back and swam a 22.25,” Saracino said of the medley relay. “Those are some of his fastest times, so he gave us absolutely everything he had. It’s so cool because his sister Kristi, who swam for me years ago, was there, so it was fun to see all the generations of the family coming together.”
Though Wong is a veteran and upperclassman, anchoring the relay at his first states was a big undertaking that he passed with flying colors.
“He was really relaxed and seemed to just enjoy all of it,” Saracino said. “The first year, that’s what I really want for all of them, to go there and have fun, to see what the experience is really like. He just had a smile on his face the entire time. He was excited to be there, to be a part of it and to help the team. He really did a great job.”
Like DeNunzio, Saracino was also spent, both having coached varsity swimming since August. They agreed it was worth the effort.
“It’s just fun to be a coach and watch these kids come in and really see the level of talent,” Saracino said. “There’s so many talented kids in Section 1 and beyond. It’s great to see them achieve these successes.”
