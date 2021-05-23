After what looked like a hot start to the season with an intense win over Edgemont, the Scarsdale boys tennis team has endured some struggles against recent opponents Harrison and Mamaroneck. With only two seniors on the team, both sophomores when there was last a varsity season in 2019, gaining experience for the young, mostly inexperienced core is emerging as a priority for coach Jennifer Roane.
For a program with a rich history of league championships and consistently dominating competition, this year is certainly bringing on new challenges for the Raiders. Dropping straight matches is a rare occurrence for this team, which is now 3-3, but the players are remaining optimistic about what the future holds.
Junior Jason Gans is among the players who have stepped up. Last playing high school tennis as a freshman on varsity, Gans is looking on the bright side of developments during recent practices and matches.
“The team has developed a lot more chemistry over the course of the season,” Gans said. “We have gotten a lot better at cheering each other on during matches and giving each other tips during matches and practices.”
Gans traditionally starts in the No. 2 singles spot. When senior Andrew Broom is absent, Gans will rise to the occasion and take on the challenging top spot against the top player from the opposing squad.
Another junior stepping up is Trevor Cohn, who plays doubles with senior Eric Rodriguez. They most previously played in the fourth doubles slot.
“Something that’s hurt us throughout this whole season is that we haven’t been able to have much time to practice,” Cohn said. “A lot of the games have been back to back, there’s been rain during practice or limited court time. We haven’t had a lot of time to do doubles work, but Coach Roane stressed that she wanted us to be better at the net and go over technique, but we just haven’t had a lot of time to do that.”
Though tennis is widely considered an individual sport, Gans and Cohn both believe the opposite. Having teammates cheer them on is what drives them to compete against tough opponents.
“I’ve noticed overall as a team that our teammates have a huge impact on each other,” Cohn said. “When they’re not playing their match, they’re cheering on their teammates and that gets everyone hyped up.”
With the likes of Rye and Horace Greeley coming up, the Raiders are confident they have what it takes to go in the right direction and up to the Scarsdale tennis standard.
Gans commented on the team’s fervor to avenge their previous loss against Horace Greeley in the coming days.
“We have a rematch against [Horace Greeley] and getting a win would give us a ton of momentum heading into the final matches of the season,” he said.
With Coach Roane’s history of putting the Raiders in a position to win, there’s no doubt these young players will get the team back on track, if not this year then next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.