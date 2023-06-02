shs boys tennis box 6-2 issue.jpg

Just days after capturing the Section 1 Division 1 team title, the Scarsdale boys’ tennis team headed upstate to Middletown and Binghamton for the subregional and regional matches with sights set on making it to the New York State Final Four. The Raiders took care of business, beating Cornwall and Ithaca and securing their spot at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center.

The Raiders had little time to celebrate their Section 1 title on May 21, as the team traveled the next day to compete in the subregional match.

