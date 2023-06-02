Just days after capturing the Section 1 Division 1 team title, the Scarsdale boys’ tennis team headed upstate to Middletown and Binghamton for the subregional and regional matches with sights set on making it to the New York State Final Four. The Raiders took care of business, beating Cornwall and Ithaca and securing their spot at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center.
The Raiders had little time to celebrate their Section 1 title on May 21, as the team traveled the next day to compete in the subregional match.
“It was tough having to play a match right after winning sectionals,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “Mentally, [they didn’t] get to enjoy [the victory] for a day or two because the next day you’re right on a bus trying to get to the next level, so I wish there would’ve been a day or two where they could’ve really savored what they accomplished.”
Physically, Coach Roane noted that the Raiders have been dealing with some injuries because of the toll playing back-to-back days took on their bodies, but the team has been able to persevere. The team had also been working on drills with assistant coach Dr. Michael Kumaresan, who had them working “at the baseline, cross court stuff and net play,” according to Roane.
The Raiders’ first state tournament match was against Cornwall at Middletown High School on May 22. The Raiders dominated, winning 6-1. In singles, Sam Saeed lost to Gurv Suri 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, but the Raiders won the rest of the matches. Jack Reis beat Ryan Geller 6-1, 6-1; Sameer Kini beat Dev Patel 6-2, 6-0; and Hiroshi Hebner swept Chris Drake, winning 6-0, 6-0 to round out the singles play.
The strong sets of doubles players didn’t face much of a challenge. Michael Marks and Will Mishra beat Adam Greher and Gavin Pineiro 6-2, 6-0; J.P Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher nearly swept Don Conmy and Tyler Lane 6-1, 6-0; and Drew Bender and Jerry Jin beat Dan Bloom and Jeff Milton 6-0, 6-2.
“We got there very early, they had a nice time to warm up and relax after a [long] bus ride, [and] they were focused and dialed in, and played very well,” Roane said.
Three days later, the Raiders took on Ithaca in the Regional Tournament at the Binghamton University Tennis Center on May 25. The Raiders continued dominating, beating Ithaca 4-0 (the match ended once the Raiders won the majority of matches).
In singles, Reis beat Andrew Brown 6-0, 6-0 and Jin beat Aiden Xie 6-0, 6-0 to put the team hafway to victory. In doubles, Marks and Mishra beat Jasper Agarwal and Lynden Hess 6-0, 6-2 and Hyman and Hebner beat Cole Rudert and Mikko Livak 6-0, 6-1.
“Ithaca was a tough team,” Roane said. “I was surprised. They were a better team than I thought. It took us a little bit of time to warm up, but once we got warmed up, we did fantastic.”
All told, the Raiders only lost one match throughout subregionals and regionals. “This definitely boosted our confidence,” freshman Reis said. “We almost swept the region and we’re in states now.”
Senior Figueiredo credited the team’s depth with giving it a great chance at success all season in the power league, in tough crossovers and in the postseason. Throughout the section and state team tournaments, 13 of the 14 players on the team have seen action.
“Most teams that we have faced so far have some outstanding first few players, but the level [of talent] really drops off after that,” he said. “Our doubles teams are really interchangeable, which is a huge advantage because it guarantees that as the other team’s [talent level] goes down, our [talent] level stays the same.”
Though having a deep team allows the Raiders to win against teams that lack the same depth in their rosters, the depth of the Raiders’ roster also proves advantageous in being able to take the pressure off one another.
“On any given day, anyone could pick up the slack of any other person,” Figueiredo said. “So even if someone’s not firing on all cylinders, someone will be there to play well and we will get the four wins needed to win the match.”
The postseason competition is typically strongest within the section and then again for the state final four. Section 1 teams always fare well in tennis postseason play for singles, doubles and now for the second year the team tournament. Last year, after beating Scarsdale in the Section 1 finals, Mamaroneck went on to win the first-ever state title for large schools.
“Compared to a lot of the teams we faced in the regular season, these teams have a No. 1 player that is really good and the rest of the team is OK,” Reis said.
Figueiredo added, “Both of the teams we played were just not up to our level or the teams we played during the regular season. Still, it’s always good to get the nerves out with people that aren’t the toughest competition because this is a really high-stakes tournament.”
As the team begins preparing for the next level on June 9, the Raiders know they will be put to the test.
“There is going to be some tough competition, especially in the finals,” Figueiredo said. “There are some very good teams in Nassau County and we will be playing the best of those teams in the finals, so it’s going to be tough, but we’re prepared and we think we can win it all.”
