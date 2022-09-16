The defending New York State girls tennis team champions have reloaded and are already dominating competition in and out of Section 1.

Playing six days in a row from Sept. 7-12, the Scarsdale Raiders topped Ursuline, Bronxville, Horace Greeley and Horace Mann, in addition to winning the Half Hollow Hills East tournament over the weekend.

0916 Sc girls tennis Emily Hyman.jpg
Emily Hyman
0916 Sc girls tennis Natalie Hu 3.jpg
Natalie Hu

