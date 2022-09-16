The defending New York State girls tennis team champions have reloaded and are already dominating competition in and out of Section 1.
Playing six days in a row from Sept. 7-12, the Scarsdale Raiders topped Ursuline, Bronxville, Horace Greeley and Horace Mann, in addition to winning the Half Hollow Hills East tournament over the weekend.
“Coach [Jennifer] Roane is trying to play a lot of good teams and a lot of good teams want to play us,” senior Natalie Hu said. “It’s been a lot of good competition and we’ve won all of them.”
Scarsdale is using what it learned last fall to propel itself into this year.
“We have a lot of energy and motivation coming off last season,” senior Maya Cukierman said. “I feel like a lot of that energy carried into this season so far. We have a better idea of how good we are and I feel we’ve done a really good job of bonding and becoming friends off the court, too. That energy of being such good teammates carries onto the court.
“Postseason used to be individual so we didn’t have that team bonding, but now that we have this postseason as a team we stay closer much longer. Towards the end of the season we’re still motivated because we have such a big event to work towards.”
Though Roane called the early schedule “taxing,” she knew it was important to push her team against the best teams in the area. While last year was an unknown as there had never been a team state tournament before, the defending champs have a good idea of where they stand.
“Obviously we have a lot of confidence, but I also think there’s some sort of pressure and expectations, which is fine, but I think we’re just trying to take it as a new year and go through the process of the season,” Hu said. “We kinda know where we are in the state now and we’re excited because we feel like we can probably go far again.”
The Raiders graduated four seniors and three starters, but replaced them with three freshmen — Emma Ha, Katherine Kendall and Jalyn Ryu — and two sophomores — Carly Alin and Emily Hyman — all of whom have seen action and many of whom are in the starting lineup.
“I don’t want to use the word surprised because it looks like I don’t have confidence in the kids, but I am really pleased with who we took on the team,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “These three freshmen and two sophomores are killin’ it. They’re in the lineup and getting a lot of playing time.”
Scarsdale opened the season Sept. 7 with a 7-0 win over Ursuline. In singles, Hu won 6-0, 6-3, sophomore Giana Marks 6-1, 6-0 and Kendall 6-0, 6-0. The first three doubles teams, Cukierman and Ha, juniors Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan, and Carly Alin and sophomore Kay Cottrell, all won 6-0, 6-0. At fourth, junior Natasha Pereira and Hyman won 6-2, 6-1.
The next day, the Raiders swept Bronxville 7-0. Marks won 6-1, 6-1, Kendall 6-2, 6-0, Ryu 6-0, 6-4. Sahakyan and Vora, and Cottrell and Alin both won 6-1, 6-1. Pereira and Hyman won 6-0, 6-1 and seniors Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun won 6-2, 6-2.
For the third day in a row, the Raiders swept, this time against Horace Greeley. Hu won 6-2, 6-1, Marks 6-3, 6-3, Kendall 6-0, 6-0. Cukierman and Ha won 6-2, 6-2, Sahakyan and Vora 6-2, 7-5, Alin and Cottrell 6-4, 6-3, Pereira and Hyman 6-4, 6-1.
At the tournament, the Raiders, playing eight- or 10-point pro sets, dropped only one doubles match and were named champs as they were unable to reschedule to finish their match against Port Washington. Hu was named tournament MVP.
The Raiders beat the host team 6-0, with Hu winning 10-0, Marks and Kendall each 10-1, Cukierman and Ha 10-2, Vora and Sahakyan 10-6, and Alin and Cottrell 10-4.
The Raiders topped Hackley 5-1. Hu won 10-3, Marks 10-7, Cukierman and Ha 10-5, Pereira and Hyman 10-3. Kendall won by forfeit at third singles. At second doubles, Alin and Ryu lost 10-6.
The next day, the Raiders beat Harrison 6-0. Hu won 8-1, Marks 8-4, Ryu 8-3, Kendall and Ha 8-2, Vora and Sahakyan 8-3, Cottrell and Alin 6-5.
The match against Port Washington was not complete, but Hu was up 2-0, Marks and Kendall each 3-0, and Ha and Sahakyan 3-0.
Back from Long Island, the Raiders were in action again Monday, Sept. 12 and topped Horace Mann 6-1. Hu won 6-0, 6-1, Marks 6-0, 6-0, Kendall 6-2, 6-0. Cukierman and Ha won 6-4, 6-2, Sahakyan and Vora 6-2, 6-4. At third, Cottrell and Alin lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. Pereira and Hyman won 6-3, 6-2.
Captains Hu, Cukierman and Campbell Alin have been getting things done on and off the court with snack charts, a four uniform rotation and welcoming newcomers to the team. They even bought their coach a stunning bouquet of flowers after her father died just prior to the start of the preseason.
“One of the moms asked about the flowers on the table at our match,” Roane said. “They didn’t tell their parents, they just did it on their own. Sometimes you get a group that really just gets it. We’ve got a lot of underclassmen and even the kids who aren’t captains have really welcomed them into the team. I feel very lucky I have a team of girls that are nice and also excellent tennis players. Whatever happens down the road, whether we’re back in the state tournament or not, I think we’re going to have a phenomenal season.”
The Raiders have upcoming challenges from Byram Hills, Harrison and Mamaroneck to look forward to.
“We’re not out of the woods yet by any means, but I can’t be more pleased with their attitude,” Roane said. “The captains are really setting a great culture.”
Roane even introduced them to singing sensation Claire Roane on YouTube to perhaps show them how a true voice sounds after a loud mini bus ride to and from Horace Mann that left her ready for some quiet.
“We were having fun and they have a really good sense of humor,” Roane said. “When they get on the court I tell them I don’t want to suck the fun out of the sport, but it’s business. I don’t care if your boyfriend’s here, your girlfriend’s here, your parents are here — we have to always play at this level. So far we have.”
