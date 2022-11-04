Tennis Sc Maya Cukierman 2.jpg
In one of the most competitive opening round matches at the New York State doubles tennis tournament, Brighton prevailed against Scarsdale in what was a tough draw for both teams.

The last thing Brighton, which lost to Scarsdale in the team state semifinals last fall, wanted to see, despite being the No. 4 seed, was a team from Scarsdale. In the end, Brighton’s Elizabeth Norris and Kylie Mariano won 7-6 (4), 7-5 over Scarsdale senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha, who had placed third in Section 1.

SHS girls tennis box 11-4
Tennis Sc Emma Ha 2.jpg
