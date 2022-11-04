In one of the most competitive opening round matches at the New York State doubles tennis tournament, Brighton prevailed against Scarsdale in what was a tough draw for both teams.
The last thing Brighton, which lost to Scarsdale in the team state semifinals last fall, wanted to see, despite being the No. 4 seed, was a team from Scarsdale. In the end, Brighton’s Elizabeth Norris and Kylie Mariano won 7-6 (4), 7-5 over Scarsdale senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha, who had placed third in Section 1.
“Both teams were grinding it out,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “The other courts got on after us and finished before us and the tennis was atrocious. I look over at the Brighton coach and go, ‘I’d love to play a team like that.’ He goes, ‘Me too.’ This was like a semifinal, at least a quarterfinal match.”
Scarsdale led 3-0 in the first set, but couldn’t maintain the lead.
“We did have a tough match and it was tight, very close and the other team was really good,” Ha said. “I think we played OK and if we played a little bit better and stepped up our game we could have beaten them. The loss was a little bit disappointing. Losing is always disappointing, but it was a good experience.”
Brighton went on to make the quarterfinals, where they lost in three sets.
“Maya is a senior, so there was a little bit of an emotional component to that,” Roane said. “She was all pumped up. She was laying it all on the line. She made a few mistakes here and there, but nobody has a perfect match.
“Emma was hitting good shots at the net, but they weren’t winners and the girl on the other side of the net was picking them and just putting them back pretty tough. I told her when you do a net shot you’ve got to put it away.
Roane was proud of her team for fighting to the end.
“It’s a credit to my girls that their timing might have been off or they just might not have been gelling on that particular day, but they had the skills and they went toe-to-toe and did the best they could on that day,” Roane said. “It really could have gone either way. We really could have won.”
The last time a Scarsdale team lost in the first round was 1999 when Eavan Kennedy and Diana Dreyfus went on to win the consolation tournament. (They also went on to win the main draw the following year.) There is no longer a consolation draw, so teams are no longer guaranteed two matches.
“If you lose your first match you have to go home,” Roane said. “I like the consolation. They would get at least two matches and make the trip worth more.”
Cukierman and Ha were unique compared to most of the teams at states in that they played doubles together all season, as opposed to the majority made up of top singles players.
“Having coaches congratulate us on that had us feeling pretty good going in,” Cukierman said. “I was personally a little nervous, but once I got on the court and was able to play it helped alleviate my nerves. Emma was also definitely nervous and as her partner I don’t know if I had seen her as nervous as she was at that point. I just think there were a lot of people watching, it was an important match and going to the states as a freshman is a big accomplishment. If it was me as a freshman I don’t think I would have been prepared for that.”
Cukierman has been on varsity for three years, has grown into a leader on the team and is a captain. “She and Emily Hyman, a freshman, brings the boom box and either Emily or Maya does the DJing and it’s nice because each captain takes a different role,” Roane said. “Maya’s role is to pump up the team. She’s gotten better and better. This year she could have tried out for singles, but this year she said she wanted to play doubles.”
Ha has a bright future. Roane said she’s “a very technical player” who has “great hands at the net,” reminding her of former players Laura Mendes and David Goldberg.
“As a freshman I’m very impressed with her skills and her composure on the court,” Roane said. “When they were losing she was like stone-faced and you have to give her credit. Sometimes ninth graders can be a little immature and put their emotions out there. She didn’t do that, but we really want to harness some nervous energy into a positive force on the court.”
Cukierman played singles last year, but wanted to be No. 1 doubles this year and found a partner in newcomer Ha. The two held their spot all season and ended up beating the No. 2 team, teammates Kay Cottrell and Campbell Alin for third place in the section to qualify for states.
When Cukierman and Ha teamed up there was an adjustment period.
“For the most part we’re both singles players, so there needed to be a lot of adjustments when we were first playing,” Cukierman said. “We both played very individualistic game styles, so there was a lot in the first few matches where we were learning to communicate and how to use each other as an asset.”
Ha was proud to make varsity after playing tennis since kindergarten and training hard in recent years. She liked being with friends and making new friends, including Cukierman.
“Playing with Maya is nice and I’m really glad we were able to make it to states,” Ha said. “Going as a freshman was really exciting and I’m hoping to come back the next few years. I think we play pretty well together. She’s a really good player, so it’s fun playing with her.”
This week the Raiders got back together as a full team for practices and a scrimmage to prepare for states.
“The girls are so pumped and so excited they’re so focused,” Roane said. “I really believe in them and I really want to repeat what we did last year — it was really magical — but we have to take it one match at a time.”
Ha hopes to use the experience to help in the team tournament Friday, Nov. 4, when the Raiders play in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. and hopefully the finals at 4 p.m. at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center.
“I think losing on Thursday gave us more of a sense of what we need to do better to win,” Ha said. “We can have some better communication, maybe plan some better strategies beforehand and execute them before the match. I’m very excited and I hope we can win. I can’t wait.”
Cukierman sees the completion of the team tournament as a second chance for her and Ha.
“Emma and I were a little shaken up after that match, so getting to play together this week and a scrimmage match against Byram Hills will hopefully prepare us,” Cukierman said. “We’re all really excited. For Emma and I it’s like round two — we’re ready for revenge.”
