With a monstrous doubles tennis bracket for all leagues and conferences in Section 1, reaching the round of 16 was the equivalent of qualifying for sectionals during a typical year. Two of the three Scarsdale teams made it that far, one all the way to the quarterfinals.
It was a long, busy two-day tournament for the rounds of 64, 32 and 16 at Harrison June 5 and 6, with the quarterfinals being held Monday and, due to rain, the champions were finally crowned late Wednesday.
The round of 64 doubles matches were Saturday night under the lights, which created some issues, while with the daytime play the heat was “an equalizing factor,” according to coach Jennifer Roane, who said everyone was playing under the same conditions.
“We were playing at night, so under the lights was kind of cool, but there were bugs everywhere on you and all over,” Roane said. “Also when you’re doing the lobs and you look up it’s worse than the sun, because there’s only one sun. With the lights there’s more. That was an adjustment.”
Roane entered teams she believed would be truly competitive in the draw and she was right about sophomores Ben Hyman/Sameer Kini, sophomores J.P. Figueiredo/Coby Gantcher and junior Jason Gans/sophomore Michael Marks.
“For all the kids, except for Jason, of the six kids, five — this is their first time in a postseason tournament and this is the only one — there’s no league, there’s no conference — so I told them to go out there, play their best tennis and enjoy the ride, to be competitive, but take a breather and smile,” Roane said. “This is really a big deal for them. Both unseeded teams were a little nervous in their first matches, but they got a few games under their belts and they really started to find out what their opponents were like.”
No. 7 seed Gans and Marks made the quarterfinals after an easy win over Ardsley and a tight win over Rye. In the quarters they met their match in No. 2 seed Jack Wei and Jason Wei of Horace Greeley, who won 6-2, 6-1.
Gans played second singles this spring, while Marks partnered at first doubles with Hiroshi Hebner, a freshman who got injured. While Marks and Hebner were a strong pair, Marks was thrilled to have Gans as his postseason partner. Roane said that Marks was the fourth player she had try out for singles this year in addition to Gans and the other returning singles players, senior Andrew Broom and junior Adin Lamport.
“I would have played with Hiroshi, but he broke his finger, so he was out,” Marks said. “I got lucky to be able to team up with Jason. Both of us are consistent enough, we both have good hands at the net, we both complement the other well.”
Gans and Marks did have a little edge as they do practice together throughout the year. Making the top 16 — and then advancing even farther — was a big deal for the duo.
“It means a lot because we both have been putting in a ton of work,” Gans said. “It’s really exciting. Everyone here is very good and it’s definitely more fun.”
Hyman and Kini had a strong tournament and had the unfortunate draw of facing the top seeded Griff brothers, Connor and David of Harrison, in the round of 16. They lost 0-0 after having won handily in the first two rounds against Carmel and Ardsley.
They’re a young team with great promise for next spring.
“Ben and Samir don’t talk as much — they’re a little less vocal — but they kind of know where the other one is,” Roane said. “There’s very few times where half of the court is wide open. I think they’re friends from years and years ago, and they’ve always been first doubles. Even when they’ve been challenged they held on to their position.”
Figueiredo and Gantcher opened with a tight 6-3, 7-6(5) win over Blind Brook before falling 6-2, 6-4 to Rye in the round of 32. They got in two competitive matches. “We gave them a run, which shows how good Scarsdale is if we’re the third doubles team,” Figueiredo said.
The new experience was eye opening in many ways both as far as what the competition is like, but also how deep Scarsdale’s team is this year.
“I thought it was a good learning experience because I’ve never played in the tournament and we’ve never played as a team in a tournament,” Gantcher said. “Them being 1 and 2 singles for Rye showed us what we can do because we played third doubles.”
Gantcher and Figueiredo moved up to second doubles when Hebner got hurt. “Their communication was really good,” Roane said. “JP has a really good forehand and Coby is really good at the net.”
This was their first time teaming up this season and neither had any experience with doubles at all. “It was kind of a learning curve from the beginning of the season and we really progressed,” Figueiredo said. “We started off pretty poorly and we kept getting better. I feel like we got much better. We improved poaching and volleys a lot and his serving got much better.”
With a 6-5 regular season record and only seniors Broom and Eric Rodriguez graduating, the Raiders expect to be much improved next year with a year of tough competition under their belts.
“They’ve had a good year,” Roane said. “It’s a good experience. My team is so young. We’re really just getting started.”
