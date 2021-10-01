It took half the season, but an opponent finally won against Scarsdale tennis. As a team, however, the Raiders are still undefeated at 6-0.
The Raiders are 41-1 in singles and doubles this season. Horace Greeley took that lone match at third doubles Tuesday, Sept. 28. Seniors Madison Lee and Daphne Luttrell fought hard, but lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. As a team, Scarsdale won 6-1 coming off five straight 7-0 sweeps.
In the fall of 2019, Scarsdale was 11-0 overall, with a 76-1 record in singles and doubles matches, with the lone loss coming at first singles to private school Horace Mann. Both that year and this year, coach Jennifer Roane was surprised at how dominant her team was. Even some of her great teams from the late 1990s and early 2000s would take home 5-2 and 4-3 wins.
Junior captain Natalie Hu, who plays first singles, and senior captain Laura Mendes, who plays first doubles, were a major part of both teams. In both cases, according to Roane, especially this year with a very new lineup, it’s a mix of Scarsdale performing better than expected and other teams not being as strong as they have been in the past.
“It’s a combination of us being surprisingly good and some of the talent not out there,” Roane said. “Some of these schools go up and down and I’m either up or not down, but steady. I told them, ‘Ladies, we are winning 7-0, but you still need to become a better tennis player.’”
Singles players Hu, freshman Giana Marks and junior Maya Cukierman remain undefeated at 6-0, as do the doubles teams of junior Campbell Alin and Mendes (5-0) at first doubles, sophomores Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora (6-0) at second doubles, plus the opening match at first, and freshman Kay Cottrell and sophomore Natasha Pereira (5-0) at third and fourth doubles.
“I took a lot of new kids, so I’m surprised,” Roane said. “In singles, Natalie is a constant and I had no worries there. Maya didn’t play singles last year and she really improved and she’s doing really well, and Giana as a ninth grader is a big surprise. She’s won all her matches and she only lost one game through five matches. She’s 60-1. That’s amazing as a freshman. She has a great serve and she has a very deep and powerful forehand.”
Marks, a lefty, doesn’t remember a time in her life when she didn’t have a racket in her hand. It’s a family sport and she’s been playing at Sportime Lake Isle for many years. She’s enjoyed focusing on varsity this fall.
“It’s really different,” Marks said. “I think it’s really cool being a freshman on the team. Everyone’s older, but you get to be friends with everyone. And since tennis is an individual sport this is new because I’ve never really been on a competitive team for tennis. We do team bonding and match our outfits. I love it.”
Knowing many of the girls from Lake Isle and tournament play, Marks expected to make varsity and play second singles, but was still “really nervous” at tryouts. Once she got settled she played her game in the challenge matches and has kept that up throughout the season.
“I’m serving really well lately, so a lot of aces and strong serves have really helped me,” she said. “I feel like even though the people I play against in tournaments are at a high level, this is actually helping me more because it’s different and it’s helping me develop some more skills.”
Alin and Mendes got a late start in the team’s doubles seeding tournament with Mendes trying out for singles first. But once the new team formed, they were able to sweep their way through the tournament, adding Alin’s “good sense of the court” to Mendes’ experience. In addition to their skills, they also communicate extremely well together.
Sahakyan and Vora played together freshman year and not only were they the clear No. 2 team, but Roane has seen great improvement this season.
“I don’t like to see someone make the team and just stay stagnant,” Roane said. “I like them to change up their serve or try something different to improve. They have definitely done that. Maya played very well [against Edgemont]. She really attacked the ball. Yelena has a nice, deep serve and a nice forehand and she’s a lefty.”
Luttrell and Lee came onto varsity from the B team and are now getting used to covering the court better to put points away.
“Our girls were hitting the ball and it was coming back to them and they were stuck at the baseline or in no-man’s land,” Roane said of the match against Edgemont. “I told them they can smack the ball but if it’s not doing anything you have to play smarter, not harder. I am always repeating that. It’s a learning experience. It was 6-4 in the first and then they won 6-1.”
Following sweeps against Fox Lane, Ursuline, Mamaroneck and John Jay-Cross River, the Raiders extended their streak with a 7-0 win over shutout against Edgemont on Sept. 22. Hu topped Dani Friedman 6-3, 6-0, Marks won 6-0, 6-0 over Nishka Daga, Cukierman won 6-1, 6-0 over Kimberly Krasner, Alin and Mendes beat Lora Tikvanska and Ally Vickery 6-4, 6-4, Sahakyan and Vora won 6-0, 6-1 against Lina Hoef and Gabriella O’Reilly, Luttrell and Lee topped Olivia Lee and Brinda Roy 6-4, 6-1 and Cottrell and Pereira won 6-1, 6-1 vs. Isabella Mauskopf and Shivi Jain.
Scarsdale again swept singles against Horace Greeley, with Hu winning 6-3, 6-1, Marks 6-1, 6-2, Cukierman 6-0, 6-0. Mendes and Alin won first doubles 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), Sahakyan and Vora 6-2, 6-2 at second and Pereira and Cottrell 6-3, 6-1 at fourth.
Roane prefers her teams to be challenged and hopes the second half of the season will bring more wins against better competition, in part so her Raiders don’t get complacent as the team and individual sectionals aren’t that far off.
“I saw us playing down to the level of their opponent,” Roane said. “I told them they can’t do that. You’re not a bad person if you’re smacking the ball. One of the girls hit two overheads — and they were beautiful shots — and pegged the net player twice. She apologized and it was great sportsmanship and I encourage that, but then she started second-guessing herself. I told her she can’t do that. You need to be playing the right way constantly.”
So far Roane has no complaints. “I expect the best, but I also realize that some are coming from middle school, from JV, from varsity B, so I’m happy,” Roane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.