With wins in 3 of 4 tiebreaks, the Scarsdale boys tennis team survived its first challenge of the season, topping Edgemont 5-2. Both teams came in with uncertainty — Scarsdale returning three players and Edgemont being without 2 of their top 3 players — and both teams showed they have what it takes to compete.
“It looks like I have a really nice group of kids,” Scarsdale coach Jennifer Roane said. “I’m still getting to know them because it’s only been a week and I took 10 new players. I’ve never ever in my 26 years taken that many new kids. One year I took five [talented] freshmen, but that was a lot and that was like 15 years ago. We’ll have to see. We’re going to have a pretty tight schedule and we’re playing tough teams.”
As usual teams were lining up to play Scarsdale, even some teams that don’t normally ask to play but have a strong player or two this year their coaches want to see tested. Roane said they probably didn’t realize that junior Jason Shuler isn’t playing high school this year because his USTA tournament schedule wouldn’t allow for him to do both and junior Ryan Gerson is playing golf. Shuler and Nikolay Sahakyan, who graduated in 2020 after not having a spring season, had been the defending New York State doubles champions.
Scarsdale graduated most of its lineup over the last two years, returning only senior Andrew Broom and juniors Jason Gans and Adin Lamport, who were all underclassmen in 2019.
“The circumstances are completely different and the team is brand new with three returning players, but I’m glad we have a new team to mold,” Broom said. “I hope they get used to the intensity. This team is brand new and I hope they start to get the spirit of it. I love this team and I love playing to represent my school. I’m hoping they can share that same sentiment in the future and carry us to success.”
Broom won at first singles against Edgemont senior Ryan Ho. Ho won the first set 2-6, but Broom won the next two 6-4, 10-6.
“It’s a boost of confidence for sure,” Broom said. “I’ve been training during the summer and it’s good to see that work finally pay off like that.”
Eric Rodriguez is the only other senior, so Roane only took 13 on the team so that next year it would give players a chance to move up with only two graduating and give herself wiggle room with the size of next year’s roster.
“As I said to the kids, who said they were nervous today, ‘This is your first varsity match, but not your first tennis match,’” Roane said. “I told them to get into their groove, but it will be a learning process, definitely.”
The Raiders are one match away from completing their team singles tournament and had just started doing the round robin doubles tournament to determine the lineup. Broom, Gans and Lamport are likely first through third singles, with freshman Michael Marks also in the mix.
Doubles is another beast as six of the 13 players have never played a high school match before, so they aren’t all that familiar with each other, which makes it tougher to come up with pairings when there was only a week of preseason before matches began.
“They don’t know each other,” Roane said. “This is territory I am not familiar with. Some have practiced together, but for the most part we had to go around and do an introduction of what grade you’re in and who you are.”
As always Roane wishes there was more time to do doubles clinics, which is not often something players work on as they are more focused on USTA singles play.
“As far as that technical part of the game that’s what they need,” she said.
Roane also noted under normal circumstances “it take a year to feel comfortable” on the varsity level, so it’s even more of a challenge this spring.
“We’re very excited to have a season and the rules are slightly different than they were in the girls season,” Roane said. “The singles players have to get on the court with the mask, but once they’re on the court they can take the mask off. The girls, we couldn’t do that. And instead of you having your tennis balls and me having mine, we can share the balls now. Small changes, but they make a big difference.”
Edgemont coach Mark Romney was having a blast watching all of the competitive matches knowing his team is always the underdog against the larger schools.
“It’s not my best lineup, but we’re hanging in here against Scarsdale and it could go either way,” he said. “We have an outstanding team, a really outstanding team for Edgemont.”
The Panthers were missing two top players in junior captain Will Mellis and freshman Ethan Wu, who are expected to help lead the team this year and into the future.
Even in a COVID-19 year, nothing changes, according to Romney.
“What I’m looking to do with this team is play a 16-match season, even with the situation this year,” he said. “Eight are league, eight nonleague and we go all out to try to win the league. We’ve won it five years running, not counting last year with no tennis, and we want to six-peat. To me that’s the tradition of Edgemont — we’ve got 28 league titles and we want No. 29.
“Jim San Marco started that and that’s what we do. Nonleague we just want the challenge against the best teams we can play. That’s why we’re here today, that’s why we’re going to play Mamaroneck twice, Harrison, Byram Hills and let the chips fall where they may.”
Romney took 19 players — he always takes a big roster and gets players in the lineup — and many of the top players are young, like his two freshmen, Wu and Nick Peng, who played second singles against Scarsdale and fell 5-7, 6-2, 10-6 to Gans.
“It’s a typical Edgemont team,” Romney said. “We’re quite deep. I’ve got seven doubles teams. I like to be inclusive and give kids a chance to play.”
Edgemont was fourth in the Section 1 team tournament in 2019 and though there won’t be a team tournament this year — just Section 1 singles (32 players) and doubles (64 teams) tournaments — Edgemont is looking to be among the best.
“A lot of our guys are a lot younger, which is good, and we have a lot of potential, so later on in the season we’ll definitely be a lot better,” Ho said. “We were also missing two of our best players today, so when they come back I think we’ll be in shape to win the league title again.”
Not having had a spring season last year, Ho was just excited to kick things off this week.
“It’s amazing to be here,” he said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a season and as a senior I definitely wanted to play again. It feels great to be back here for sure. Obviously a tough loss, but it was still fun.”
