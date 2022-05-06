The Scarsdale boys tennis team found the perfect way to rebound from their 4-3 loss to Edgemont, by topping rival Horace Greeley in their next match by a 4-3 score.
While all four of Scarsdale’s wins on April 28 were key, it was Sameer Kini’s third singles comeback win over Matthew Wallis that gave the third doubles team of Michael Marks and Samuel Saeed the chance to clinch the win in the final match on the court.
Kini trailed Wallis 5-love in the first set and though he lost the set 7-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker, he continued his hot play and won the second set 6-2 and the super tiebreaker 10-6.
Coach Jennifer Roane called Kini “The Comeback Kid,” because it wasn’t his first time bouncing back.
“To come back and then lose sometimes you feel defeated, but he’s very steady,” Roane said. “He doesn’t really show his emotion on the court. He doesn’t throw rackets or mutter to himself. Sometimes I can’t get a read on him, but I told him I was so impressed. And he’s done that before. He’s been down and he’s come back and put pressure on the other person.”
Kini fought through the “unpredictable” swirling wind. Scarsdale didn’t have time to warm up once they got to Greeley, so the match started right away and it took him time to adjust. “For the first few games I couldn’t get into my rhythm because the wind was so bad and they had the advantage there,” Kini said.
When the two teams first met early in the season, Wallis had defeated Kini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-7. For the rematch, Kini thought about a speaker his English teacher brought in to talk about dealing with anxiety.
“Obviously juniors face a lot of that,” Kini said. “He talked about most of the things that stop you from doing what you want are self-created inhibitions. Especially in a game like tennis, 90% of it is mental, your own mentality to the game. I thought about that as the game was progressing and I realized the match could hang in the balance. I felt the pressure come on as the games were close. I wanted to play like I play in practice. I played well and pushed through.”
With Jason Shuler winning 6-1, 6-3 at first singles to keep his perfect season going and the second doubles team of Benjamin Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner toughing out a 6-4, 6-3 win, the Raiders were in the hunt.
“They have on days and off days and they happened to be on against Greeley,” Roane said of Hyman and Hebner. “They work very well together. They could be a little more aggressive at the net, but they’re very steady. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Marks and Saeed, who started the season at first doubles, had a chance to deliver the victory.
“One of the Greeley kids asked me if their team got on one of the empty courts to watch and if my group wanted to get on the other side of an empty court and watch and I said it was OK,” Roane said. “The home coach said it was fine, so for the end of that last match they were all there and it added to the drama and the excitement. They made some mistakes, but they did well.”
Marks and Saeed beat Elvin Lo and Andrew Seidman in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 with the pressure on.
“Sam, for a ninth grader, is very good,” Roane said. “He really knows the game. He’s a bit of a firecracker on the court, which is nice to see from a ninth grader. Michael gets to everything and he’s the opposite, being more laidback. Their personalities work out in that regard and they are going to challenge Ben and Hiroshi on Friday to move back up.”
Saeed was happy to see his match help bring back the team’s morale following the loss to Edgemont.
“It was a big win for us because it was very tight overall in the score,” Saeed said. “We didn’t know if our match was going to end up counting, but once we saw other players were doing well in their matches our energy went up and we were playing well. It was a very energetic moment when we won with everyone watching.”
Being involved in such a crucial match as a freshman was fun for Saeed, who said he and Marks handled the pressure and playing with a crosswind well. “We did a good job controlling the ball and grinding it out,” Saeed said. “I’ve never played on a team and experienced the kind of energy and support we had. It was a big moment and it helped motivate us.”
The first time the two teams met the Raiders won 5-2, but Greeley was without second singles player Jason Wei, who picked up a victory over Jason Gans, 6-3, 6-1 this time around. The Raiders also had another tight match at fourth singles as Adin Lamport fell 6-4, 2-6, 10-8. Greeley dominated first singles, as J.P. Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher lost 6-0, 6-0 to Adam Fink and Evan Gold.
“That was a nail-biter,” coach Jennifer Roane said of the entire match. “Adin was in a tiebreaker, which was very exciting and he played well.”
In the team’s next match, Scarsdale finally won its first shutout of the season, beating Fox Lane 7-0 on May 3, which was also senior night and saw all six seniors in the lineup. Senior Shuler won 6-0, 6-1; senior Gans 6-0, 4-6, 10-7; Kini 6-1, 4-0 default; senior Lamport 6-1, 6-0; Hyman and Hebner 6-4, 6-1; Dean Buonagurio and senior Trevor Cohn 6-0, 6-4; and seniors Kenneth Xu and Aditya Menon 6-1, 6-2.
The 7-1 Raiders have New Rochelle twice and Horace Mann left before postseason kicks off next weekend. “We are trying to get as many wins as we can so we go in confident for the tournament,” Saeed said.
Scarsdale’s lone loss is to Edgemont and since Horace Mann is out of section it won’t count for seeding, so the Raiders should get the top seed for large schools in the team tournament, where their top competition will be Greeley and Mamaroneck. The first round for the team draw falls on prom May 19 and the Raiders have three key seniors in the singles lineup — Shuler, Gans and Lamport — who might have a big decision to make. “I hope it rains,” Roane said.
