Natalie Hu in singles and Laura Mendes and Campbell Alin in doubles each came a win away from making the New York State championships for Scarsdale girls tennis this week.
Junior Hu needed to place in the top four, but fell in the quarterfinals, while senior Mendes and junior Alin needed a top three finish, but lost in both the semifinals and the third-place match. All three players earned All-Section honors and will look to help the Raiders capture the Section 1 team championship, which began Thursday, Oct. 14.
In the regular season, the Raiders were the dominant force in Section 1, going 11-0 and winning the league title, while dropping only three individual matches, all to Horace Greeley in 6-1 and 5-2 victories. The Raiders came close to their 2019 performance when they only dropped one match in a nearly perfect season.
“I’m happy and I’m sure the kids were ecstatic about our season,” coach Jennifer Roane said.
Building off a stellar regular season, Roane sent her singles lineup and her top two doubles teams to individual sectionals at Harrison, where the competition was “stiff” once you hit the quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Hu, who teamed with then-senior Zoe Tucker last fall to win the Section 1 Large Schools Southern Westchester doubles title and likely would have made states if there was a full tournament — they were eighth in the state in 2019 — had a bye in the round of 64, won by default in the round of 32 and cruised to victory over Byram Hills in the round of 16.
Hu’s tournament came to a tough ending in three sets against Brewster’s Mia Palladino. Hu won the first set 6-4, but Palladino won the next two 6-2, 10-7 to advance to the semifinals.
“She was definitely focused,” Roane said. “She practices a lot of hours outside of school, but not so much where she gets burnt out. She has a lot of confidence, but she’s not cocky by any means, which is good, and she knows anything can happen. She’s always ready. She really wanted to make it to states this year.”
Freshman Giana Marks won her first two matches before falling 6-1, 6-0 to the top seed in the quarterfinals.
“She’s definitely a solid player and she definitely deserves to be here,” Roane said. “Even when she has some competition she holds it together. Being a freshman who has tournament experience, she’s solid on the court.”
Marks spent the season learning about the competition throughout the section and got to see even more at sectionals. She’ll have a much better idea of what she’ll be up against next fall.
“Going into this season I didn’t know how good each school was, but now I have a sense and that helps,” she said. “When I looked at the draw I knew I wanted to get to the quarters. When my brother did doubles last year he made it that far and I wanted to match that.”
Marks knew that the top seed was likely ahead, but she knew she had “nothing to lose” and said, “I actually like playing higher seeds. I like being the underdog.”
After a rough first set falling 6-1, junior Maya Cukierman battled in the second set, but fell 7-6 (2) in the round of 32. Cukierman was up 6-5, but lost in the tiebreaker.
“I’m sure she’s going to use that match as a learning experience,” Roane said. “I’ve said many times to the kids that tennis is your ability, your skills, but it’s also the mental part of the game and I think it will make her a little stronger mentally the next time she’s put into that position. Maybe she’ll be able to put it to use in the team tournament.”
Fourth seed Mendes and Alin cruised through to the semifinals. There they fell to the top seed from Rye before losing to the third seed from Harrison in the third-place match.
“Laura has a lot of experience playing with her sister for two years and with Anya [Kornfeld] last year and they finished third,” Roane said. “Campbell, this was her first rodeo, but she handled her mental game and she was very calm and easy on the court. She doesn’t get rattled. They high five and Laura is the cheerleader. They work well together. They only started playing together this season and look how far they came.”
Mendes is a four-year postseason qualifier and has had strong partners each year. She’s learned the importance of staying calm, not getting frustrated, straying consistent, not playing down and stepping up her game with each passing round.
Having the regular season to get to know each other was good preparation for Mendes and Alin in their postseason run. “Playing with Campbell for the first time now we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so we can build off each other,” Mendes said. “It prepared me and especially her really well.”
Alin played two years on the varsity B team and was No. 1 singles last year as a sophomore, which prepared her to make a smooth transition to the varsity team this year. Playing with veteran Mendes helped her adjust to the higher level of play.
“I trust her during the matches and we’ve built off each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Alin said. “She’s been through this for four years and even though this is my first I feel comfortable knowing she’s by my side because she’s had experience.”
Sophomores Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora won their first three matches, including twice in three sets, before being eliminated by the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals.
“This year they decided to team up again, so they know each other and where they are on the court,” Roane said. “I told them they can’t just be comfortable because anything can happen in a point. They’re doing well and they can be more aggressive at the net. Maya has got a great forehand.”
The duo played together last year as freshmen and built on the communication they established last year. This year they were undefeated in the regular season. “We won all our matches and we persisted even through the tough ones,” Sahakyan said, noting how “stressful” the postseason tiebreakers were.
Vora said each match was exciting, even though nerves set in when the matches were tight.
“It gets harder and harder as you go on and teams are getting eliminated,” she said. “You’re playing stronger teams, maybe girls that have been to this kind of tournament before. We’ve never been before and we had to keep on pushing. You’ve got to stay strong.”
