No. 3 Mamaroneck set the tone early in the Section 1 Division 1 boys tennis finals, jumping to several leads against No. 1 Scarsdale throughout the seven courts at Harrison High School on Wednesday night, May 25. Five of the matches were played to completion, and Mamaroneck won the necessary four to take the title 4-1, after having lost to rival Scarsdale 4-3 during the regular season.
“They were a little flat in the beginning and I don’t know if it was the nerves that got to them, but it took them a while to get warmed up and when you’re at this level we don’t have that luxury of time,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “I feel for them, I really do.”
Scarsdale’s lone win in the finals came at third doubles from junior Ben Hyman and sophomore Hiroshi Hebner in a super tiebreaker.
“They were down in the first set, lost the first set and won the second set and the super tiebreaker,” Roane said. “That was a great win for them today.”
Hyman and Hebner had been the deciding win in the 4-3 win over Mamo in the regular season.
“It was fun to get here,” Hebner said. “We won the other matches pretty soundly, but we knew this was going to be pretty hard. Everyone did really well. I’m not disappointed with the way the team played. I’m just disappointed we can’t play together as a team because it’s the end of the season now. It’s just a good group of people.”
Senior Jason Shuler won his first set in singles, but struggled in the second set. The match did not finish. Neither did the second doubles match featuring juniors J.P. Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher.
“Even though they’re sad, there are a lot of other teams who would have loved to get to this point,” Roane said. “I just thought it would be a little closer. It was 4-1, but it could have been 4-3. We did end them early, so you don’t know what was going to happen.”
Both Division 1 semifinals were played on Tuesday at White Plains and the Raiders watched Mamo beat Horace Greeley 4-3, so they knew the finals were going to be a battle. It was the third straight Section 1 final the Raiders lost to their main all-sport rival as boys soccer and field hockey both lost to Mamo in the fall. (Boys lacrosse last beat Mamo in the finals last spring and has a rematch on Friday).
“We were really excited about our draw, but when we were playing Clarkstown we saw Mamaroneck and Greeley playing and we knew we were going to have to battle today,” Hyman said. “I think we all supported each other. Teammates were cheering each other on during their own matches. We were cheering for Coby and J.P. on the next court. We were trying to keep our spirits high.”
The previous three rounds, which all ended at 4-0 against Harrison, Eastchester and Clarkstown South, were not overly competitive and the Raiders, who won their league and only lost to eventual Division 2 runner-up Edgemont and Horace Mann in the regular season, cruised to the finals as the top seed.
“They came in with a lot of confidence and a real game plan in those first three rounds and that’s what we wanted to do today and it just wasn’t in the cards,” Roane said. “Mamaroneck is a strong team. We even talked on the bus how it wasn’t going to be easy, but it wasn’t going to be impossible either. They knew that going in. I told them as long as they walk off the court and don’t have any regrets then it was all we can ask. I think they did give it their best.”
What was great for Roane about the early rounds was getting in players who didn’t see as much action this spring. Seniors Trevor Cohn and Aditya Menon and junior Dean Buonagurio saw action in the team tournament and contributed to the wins, which is the same thing Roane had done in the fall when the girls team won the first-ever state team title.
“I was very happy I was able to give everybody a little bit of experience in the team tournament,” Roane said. “[Senior] Kenny [Xu] had something with senior options, but other than that everybody got to play.”
It wasn’t a typical Scarsdale tennis year with a lot of 7-0 and 6-1 wins. There were a lot of 4-3 and 5-2 matches.
“This year we played Horace Mann, Mamaroneck, Edgemont and Rye and we were supposed to play Bronxville,” Roane said. “I wanted to show them the different levels of talent outside of the league because once you get to a position like this you’re playing all these other schools and you need to know how to play them.”
This followed last year’s 6-5 season in which the team struggled, so this was a quick turn back around for the program.
“I feel like this year we had a lot more energy and confidence,” Hyman said. “Last year we had a pretty young team, so we used to go out and look at our past scores and try to improve them. Like a 6-1 you want to get to a 6-3. That’s how me and Sameer as underclassmen would do it. This year everyone came out ready to win. We had a really strong lineup and mindset.”
Shuler was the Section 1 runner-up in singles after nearly making a comeback playing injured and Gans and Lamport took fourth in doubles, but when the third-place team from Horace Greeley withdrew from states, they bumped up into the spot. The trio will compete at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center next week.
The Raiders graduate three singles starters in Shuler, Gans and Lamport, along with Cohn, Menon and Xu, so both the singles and doubles lineups will be revamped in 2023.
“I was good friends with some of the seniors and they’re good people,” Hebner said. “I’m going to miss talking to those guys. Jason Shuler is an amazing player, so I’m going to miss watching him play. Next year is going to be exciting because we’re going to get some new players. I’m the only sophomore, so hopefully some of my sophomore friends will make it. Ben and J.P. are going to be captains and that’s exciting.”
Hyman is also excited for the future. “We’re just looking forward to carrying this energy into next season,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have another successful tournament.”
