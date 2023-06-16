IMG_9337 gantcher figueiredo.jpg
Coby Gantcher and J.P. Figueiredo

 Todd Sliss Photo

One year after ending its season in the Section 1 Division 1 team finals, the Scarsdale boys’ tennis team ended its season in the New York State finals. Despite a 5-2 loss to Syosset, the Raiders were proud of what they had achieved this spring.

“After a tough loss last year in the section finals, ever since then we wanted to get here,” senior Michael Marks said. “We won the section and then kept winning. As we kept winning our team got closer. In the beginning I was worried about how connected we’d be because we have a lot of new freshmen and a lot of seniors. We got closer all season and I’m proud of how our team progressed. No matter what, it’s a successful season.”

IMG_9357 roane jerry jin.jpg
Coach Jennifer Roane and Jerry Jin
IMG_9537 mishra.jpg
Will Mishra
IMG_9422 hyman.jpg
Ben Hyman

