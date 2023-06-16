One year after ending its season in the Section 1 Division 1 team finals, the Scarsdale boys’ tennis team ended its season in the New York State finals. Despite a 5-2 loss to Syosset, the Raiders were proud of what they had achieved this spring.
“After a tough loss last year in the section finals, ever since then we wanted to get here,” senior Michael Marks said. “We won the section and then kept winning. As we kept winning our team got closer. In the beginning I was worried about how connected we’d be because we have a lot of new freshmen and a lot of seniors. We got closer all season and I’m proud of how our team progressed. No matter what, it’s a successful season.”
In the finals, Scarsdale put up a fight at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center Friday, June 9.
“I’ve come to the U.S. Open pretty much every year,” senior Sameer Kini said. “I’ve seen these courts but every time, we’re in the stands cheering for someone we see on TV. Now we’re in the stands cheering for our own players. We ourselves are playing on the courts and it’s an amazing feeling to have that opportunity.”
Syosset took a 3-2 lead. Scarsdale got wins from freshman Jack Reis at second singles and Marks and sophomore Will Mishra at first doubles.
Having lost the other three singles matches, the Raiders needed to win at second and third doubles.
Senior captain Ben Hyman and junior Hiroshi Hebner lost the first set 6-4, but won the second 6-4 at second doubles, while senior captain J.P. Figueiredo and senior Coby Gantcher also split sets, losing 6-4 and winning 6-3. Hyman and Hebner couldn’t hold on in a tight third set and lost 7-6 (7-3), and with the team match determined, Gantcher and Figueiredo ended up losing a 10-6 supertiebreaker.
“We were close,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “We were very close. And I know it wasn’t a lack of effort. Ben and Hiroshi played out of their minds in the finals. It was probably the best match I ever saw Hiroshi play… Even though they lost, to have those types of memories was wonderful.”
Roane believes Gantcher and Figueiredo would have given Scarsdale a shot to win if it was a 3-3 match.
The Raiders topped 6-1 Shaker in the state semifinals at the tennis center.
“When we got to the tennis center there was a mindset to get to the finals and when we played Shaker our kids were just really, really focused,” Roane said. “A few of our players had done some research on Syosset. In football you watch film, but in tennis you look at the UTRs from the tournaments and invitationals they’ve done. I even went over to their coach and said, ‘It’s going to be a battle,’ and he goes, ‘I don’t expect anything less.’”
Playing at the tennis center gave the Raiders a boost.
“I come here every year as a fan and I’ve never stepped on these courts,” Figueiredo said. “It feels pretty amazing. I feel like I made it even though it’s high school tennis.”
The seniors had no freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no team tournament sophomore year when the team was on the younger side.
“Now that we’ve kind of matured and got to play a lot of tennis in the off-season and gotten to know each other better — I’ve practiced with Coby or J.P. just for fun —now that we’re here it all feels surreal because we knew where we started,” Hyman said.
As all of the postseason matches were required to be played out to completion — as opposed to stopping once a team reaches four wins — the Raiders were often faced with playing meaningless matches.
“When me and Hiroshi went on the court Jerry was one game away from finishing his match and that was our fourth win, so we really just focused on playing a good, clean match, not having too many deuces, winning all our serve games just so that going into the final we didn’t have any mistakes to worry about,” Hyman said. “We were just focusing on ourselves and our game.”
Playing at the tennis center was a dream come true for the seniors.
“It’s amazing,” Hyman said. “Hiroshi hit a slam — he spiked it out of the stands — and I just said to him, ‘You just spiked a ball out of the stadium at the U.S. Open.’ I couldn’t even believe it. Every once in a while I would just stop and look. I watched matches here in the grandstand when I was a kid. It’s just crazy.”
Hyman also enjoyed connecting with the next generation of players on and off the court.
“I feel like they bring a lot to the team chemistry,” he said. “They were really fun on the trip we took to Binghamton, and at the same time they’re super useful on the court. We can always count on Jack and Sam to put up an amazing effort and play a great match. Even though they’re the youngest, when they comment on anyone’s game we always listen because we know that they know their stuff.”
After graduating No. 1 singles player Jason Shuler, whom the team considered an automatic win, they weren’t so sure they’d be able to contend for the championship this spring.
“It was sad losing Shuler, an 11.8 UTR,” Roane said. “But I have to say the returning players have really stepped up. I’m really impressed with them. And the freshmen, you never know how it’s going to work out maturity-wise, on the court, bonding with the team and to have 2 of the 3 to be starters in a singles position is really nice.”
After beating Horace Greeley in the Section 1 quarterfinals, the Raiders cruised in the semifinals and finals of the section and through the first three rounds of states to reach the finals.
“I knew what the journey was going to be because I was with the girls the last two years, but the boys did not,” Roane said.
Playing in Section 1 prepared Scarsdale for the road ahead in postseason.
“I think our section is one of the most competitive sections other than Long Island,” Hebner said. “I think we had a really strong team, really deep, really good doubles and there was a lot more team chemistry than previous years. It was challenging, but this is the best team I’d have wanted to do this with.”
Saeed and Reis made the Section 1 doubles quarterfinals and were one win away from qualifying for states. While Roane has brought singles players and doubles teams to state for many years, having the team tournament — the girls are 2 for 2 winning state titles — falls more in line with what her team is about.
“I think they’re both big accomplishments, but to do it as a team because there’s so many different variables I’m going to say it’s a little sweeter when it’s the entire team,” Roane said. “We’re in the finals of the team tournament and we didn’t have anyone make it to states. That’s how strong we are and how strong our section is.”
Of the 14 players on the roster, the only one who didn’t get to play in the team tournament was injured sophomore Leo Umansky.
“It’s always a goal of mine because it is a team sport,” Roane said. “It is a little tricky when you don’t know who you’re playing and their skill level. But no matter how it turns out today I want everyone on the team to feel they contributed in some way. I feel successful that I was able to do that.”
This was Roane’s first year in over 20 years coaching the girls and boys that she had an assistant coach, Dr. Michael Kumaresan, who teaches STEAM and math at the high school. Roane called Kumaresan, a Scarsdale graduate who also coaches girls’ junior varsity soccer, “a godsend.”
“Really it’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s another pair of fresh eyes, another voice that the kids here. He knows his tennis and is very even-keeled. He’s not quiet, but he’s not yelling or anything like that.
“During the postseason Dr. K and I did a lot of drills with them like tiebreaker drills, no ad scoring drills, up at the net, things of that nature to build up their confidence and have them ready for the big matches.”
The player appreciated everything the coaches brought to the program.
“Coach Roane is always very supportive,” Hebner said. “There are some coaches that are always yelling at their players, but Coach Roane is always giving good advice. She’s never yelled at us. Dr. K. is very organized. He sets up a lot of drills and gives us good advice. He’s also a very good tennis player. They’re good coaches, but most importantly they’re supportive. That’s been really important.”
Meet the Raiders
• Sophomore Sam Saeed played first and second singles.
“He’s very respectful on the court,” Roane said. “He takes his time in warmups. He hangs in there in every match. He’s good in tiebreakers, he’s good under pressure and he’s only a 10th grader, so hopefully Scarsdale tennis will be here again next year.”
Saeed credited the veterans with leading the team all season and they took the pressure off the underclassmen.
“I was a little nervous going into the semifinals match, but everyone was next to me and we were all giving our best effort,” Saeed said. “It was a great feeling winning. It’s great just walking around being part of the experience.”
• Reis played first and second singles.
“As a freshman he’s a great player,” Roane said. “He’s just too nice. There have been times the ball has been out and he hasn’t called it. I say, ‘Be nice off the court, not on the court.’ You’re not cheating, you’re just being fair. But he’s a very good player who moves players around, he’s got a nice drop shot and as a freshman he’s a complete player.”
Reis was surprised to play so high up in the singles lineup this season.
“I definitely learned to be a team player,” he said. “Tennis is not so much an individual sport when you’re playing on a team and helping everyone out. In tough situations you learn to settle down a lot and not get stressed as much in clutch moments.”
After winning the semifinals, Reis knew he’d be matched up against his friend from Syosset, Evan Lee. The two had played two times before, with Lee winning more often than Reis. This time around, Reis won 6-4, 6-0.
• Freshman Jerry Jin played third and fourth singles when Umansky went down with an injury early in the season.
“Jerry is very quiet and he doesn’t really show emotion on the court, but he keeps it together for a freshman” Roane said. “He has a really, really solid backhand and he can really rip a forehand.”
Jin noted how important the team’s depth has been. He and his teammates have all contributed this season.
“It’s pretty amazing,” he said of clinching the semifinals win. “I never thought I was going to make it this far. It feels really good to win my match. It was really tiring, but it worked out. I had to hit shots into the court often and hitting it hard.”
• Kini played third and fourth singles.
“He’s very technical on the court,” Roane said. “He’s got that analytical side and he has a great forehand. He brings a maturity on the court. Being a senior it’s not his first rodeo.”
Kini called making the state finals “vindication.”
“I just think we’ve shown a lot of determination, a lot of stamina,” he said. “Usually the season ends mid-May, but now we’re approaching mid-June playing all these extra matches, including the state finals. Most other students are getting ready for the summer, but we’ve been maintaining our focus on finishing the season strong.”
Traveling to various venues throughout the state during postseason was a perfect way to continue building the team’s bond.
“Most of the time when you think of a sport you think of a lot of togetherness and gameplay,” Kini said. “Most sports are like that, but tennis is an individual sport. There is less of that game bonding because everyone plays individually, but being able to travel with the team and stay overnight, that experience brings us together and makes us a lot stronger.”
• Marks and Mishra played their way up to first doubles.
“They’re new to each other,” Roane said. “Michael is all over the place on the court and he will get to everything. Will is coming into his own as a really good tennis player. His net game in the beginning wasn’t as good, but now he has much more confidence and I think it’s because his partner is a senior and it gives him a little more confidence.”
Mishra played singles on varsity B last year and used that experience playing strong players coming onto varsity this spring. He had to adjust to playing doubles and had a great partner in Marks.
“Michael has been playing doubles for a long time, so he kind of knew everything,” Mishra said. “I hadn’t played doubles except once a long time ago. At first it was hard because I really didn’t know what to do. It’s a completely different game between singles and doubles. I thought he was a good mentor.
• Hyman and Hebner played together last year.
“Ben is really good at the net and Hiroshi’s size and stature he does very well at the baseline,” Roane said. “They don’t communicate a lot — they could a little better — but they’re such a good team.”
• Gantcher and Figueiredo also played together last year.
“J.P. has a really good serve and he’s really good at the net,” Roane said. “Coby is very athletic and gets to a lot. They communicate very well. Being seniors and having played together before helps.”
Figueiredo remembers leaving the Section 1 finals empty-handed last spring and was thrilled to see the team reload this time around, including three freshmen.
“They’ve shown some great potential,” Figueiredo said. “Dylan is playing doubles four, but he’s incredible and next year no doubt he’s going to be amazing. Jerry just took the fourth win to send us to the finals. And Jack plays singles, too, and he’s amazing. The team has an amazing future.”
Gantcher likes the depth and interchangeable nature of the lineup.
“We’re equally skilled and the team chemistry this year has been amazing,” he said. “We’ve been doing activities, hanging out together. We’ve really worked together to improve as a team and that’s what has led to all our success this year.
“I think it’s really great what we’ve done this year and it’s extremely unexpected. I never thought this year without Jason Shuler or the superstars from last year we’d get to this spot, but we did. I think it’s been a great experience and to end senior year off with a bang is great.”
• Umansky started strong in the singles lineup.
“He did pretty well, but I think he just had some overuse with his injuries,” Roane said, noting she looks forward to him returning next spring.
Umansky strained a muscle five days before tryouts in March and got through five matches before developing a stress fracture.
“It was so much fun,” he said of his time in the singles lineup. “The atmosphere is so cool just to be with everyone. The singles players normally warm up on the same court, so we’re out there having fun. And now today we’re all having a blast. I’m obviously jealous they’re playing on the U.S. Open courts and I’m watching, but we’re all here doing well and having fun.”
• Senior Dean Buonagurio played fourth doubles with freshman Dylan Pai.
“Everybody loves Dean,” Roane said. “He gets to everything on the court. Literally gets to everything. He was voted Most Improved as a player and he really has improved. He’s very communicative on the court. His partner Dylan Pai is a freshman. In the beginning Dylan didn’t really know where he was going and Dean worked with him and was very supportive. You want that in a doubles partner.
“Dylan’s confidence at the net is there and his doubles strategy has improved. A lot of them are singles players and to come to this level of tennis in that short amount of time he’s really improved his doubles game.”
Buonagurio was in his second year on the team as a senior.
“We’re all part of something that’s bigger than ourselves,” he said. “We’re just working to a goal and I’m happy everyone gets to get in. Sometimes I’m not in, but it doesn’t matter because we’re all a team and I’m just rooting for us as a team, not as individuals. I think that’s how we’ve all approached this.”
Buonagurio hopes to see the team spirit and chemistry that was built this year translate into success next year.
“I’m really excited for the future of Scarsdale tennis,” he said. “Our singles one is a sophomore, our singles two is a freshman and we have three underclassmen out of four singles. I believe in us. I think we’re a good team. Even though we’re young they’re amazing players.”
Pai said playing for a team is a new experience.
“You have to be into it,” he said. “You have to cheer on your teammates. You have to be there for them and always support them when they’re playing. There’s pressure, but it’s an experience I’ll always remember. It’s been fun.”
• Junior Drew Bender played on varsity B last year and was partners with Jin before he moved into singles.
“He’s a good player, too,” Roane said. “Drew’s groundstrokes are very good and his net game has also improved.”
Bender played in the subregional match at Middletown.
“Coach has so much confidence in us and we all feel confident seeing any one of us out there,” he said. “It’s a great team environment and it’s contributed to the success.”
On and off the court the Raiders had a season to remember.
“It’s been an amazing experience with the team,” Bender said. “We’ve come really far in the section and going to Binghamton with the team was really great. We bonded as a team and obviously tenniswise we’ve had great success. It’s like we’ve got this collective mindset that’s helped us in all these matches. It’s a deep team, so I haven’t gotten that much playing time, but practicing with them I get better every day.”
