After cancellations of matches and practices piled up due to COVID-19 contact tracing and rain, the Scarsdale girls tennis team returned to the courts Monday, Nov. 2, for the third time since the competitive season kicked off. Since it was only the third match to go with zero in-season practices, the Raiders were thrilled to be on the courts together.
“I really hadn’t seen my team in a week and it is wild, but when we saw each other for our match Monday against Ursuline they were stoked,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “They had their new sweatshirts, they had their Raider masks with ‘Ders Tennis’ and their sweatpants. It was super to see.”
Captains Zoe Tucker and Devin Goldman had ordered all the swag and it came at a time when the girls needed that extra morale boost.
Roane also had some handwarmers in the medical kit, but the girls noted recently some of them were duds, so Roane restocked.
“I bought more hand warmers and toe warmers and body warmers,” she said. “Usually I’m buying granola bars. It’s new for everybody and they have their gripes, but they’re excited. Zoe and Devin ordered the merch and even though it’s freezing and they can’t feel their hands they would take that over no season at all.”
Scarsdale had its second sweep of the season, topping Ursuline 7-0 with a slightly altered lineup. Though it wasn’t senior night, Roane made sure to focus on her nine seniors — Anna Cho, Goldman, Anya Kornfeld, Megan Niu, Katherine Rolfe, Natalie Schoenfeld, Sabrina Siegel, Emilyanne Tsai and Tucker — and she also wanted to get in one younger player who came off a 14-day quarantine. She left Tucker and Tsai at singles and put in sophomore Maya Cukierman into the third singles slot, where she won her debut 8-2.
“I really wanted to put the seniors in because at any time we could be shut down and then the nine seniors their season would be over,” she said. “I’m all about winning and competition, but in the meantime I really had to think about the seniors and that this could be their last match. If the school district shuts down, that’s it.”
It went against Roane’s competitive nature, but after seeing her own daughter lose her spring sports season due to the pandemic and the boys team in the spring, she knows how fragile the situation has been. “Now with this whole COVID thing I have a little more humanity,” she joked.
On Wednesday, the Raiders had their first in-season practice. They were supposed to have senior day, but Byram Hills canceled, so senior day will be Friday against powerhouse Rye.
“We have all the posters, glitter, flowers, balloons — whole big thing,” Roane said. “Rye is unbelievable. It’s going to be our toughest match of the season.”
The Raiders were scheduled to play Mamaroneck Thursday, Rye Friday, Mamaroneck Monday, Greeley Tuesday, Byram Hills Wednesday and Fox Lane Thursday.
“Four in a row, which I’m not a big fan of, but since I have 15 players on the team I can move them around and they can get a break,” Roane said. “We’re glad we have a season and we’re flexible.”
That’s in addition to Sunday’s first day of postseason tournament. Earlier in the week Roane said she planned to enter five returning sectional players into the regional postseason tournament: singles player Tsai and the doubles teams of Mendes/Kornfeld and Tucker/Hu. Tucker and Hu were eighth in New York State last fall.
“I didn’t even finish my doubles tournament to see who was two, three and four,” Roane said. “Zoe and Natalie went to states and Laura went to sectionals with her sister last year and Anya was a singles player. And Emilyanne and Maggie Akuetey went to sectionals last year. All five I am bringing have seen sectional play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.