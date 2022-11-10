Sc tennis 1111 Natasha Pereira.jpg
Despite all of the success of her program both historically and recently, Scarsdale tennis coach Jennifer Roane was shocked to learn her team is on a 62-match winning streak dating back to the final match of the 2018 season. The last time Scarsdale lost was 4-3 to Rye on Oct. 1, 2018.

The Raiders went 15-0 in 2019, 7-0 in 2020 and, in winning back-to-back Section 1 and New York State team championships, 19-0 in 2021 and 20-0 this fall.

