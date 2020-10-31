Wednesday, Oct. 21, was a difficult day for the Scarsdale girls tennis team. They didn’t quite know how to react to winning 6 of the 7 matches against Fox Lane by scores 8-0.
“The competition this year is not as strong as it’s been and that doesn’t take away from our success and talent,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “We want to play the Horace Manns and teams like Bronxville and Edgemont and I think Rye will be our toughest competition. No matter what, we need to go out and play our tennis and if the match score is 8-0, then it’s 8-0. As long as you’re playing your tennis it’s OK. I am very proud of them and I know it’s difficult.”
Sweeps came from Natalie Hu, Zoe Tucker and Emilyanne Tsai at first through third singles, Laura Mendes/Anya Kornfeld at first doubles, Anna Cho/Katherine Rolfe at third doubles and Megan Niu/Natalie Schonfeld at fourth doubles.
The singles players are all 2-0 this season as are Mendes/Kornfeld, Niu/Schonfeld and Maya Vora/Yelena Sahakyan.
The team improved to 2-0 with the win, but have not played a match since as school was athletics was shut down Thursday and Friday last week and Tuesday and Wednesday this week for contact tracing due to three new positive COVID-19 cases at the high school. As a result, Ursuline asked to reschedule its Monday match vs. Scarsdale and then it rained on Thursday.
Roane has set up several matches for next week. “We’re going to try to salvage something because always in the back of my mind and in the back of their minds is this could get shut down at any time,” she said.
Senior day on Wednesday against Byram Hills to honor the team’s nine seniors, Cho, Devin Goldman, Kornfeld, Niu, Katherine Rolfe, Natalie Schonfeld, Sabrina Siegel, Tsai and Tucker.
“They’re very excited to play,” Roane said. “[Tuesday] at 3 when I was told no after school sports I was like, ‘I have a match against Mamaroneck,’ and I had done all this work to get matches for next week and to also do makeup matches, so I was frustrated. I had a Zoom with my team and I let them know we’re going to do the best we can to try and get the season complete but it’s a day-by-day thing. It’s changing constantly. One of my captains said, ‘Be safe. We want to play, so just make smart choices and be safe.’”
The proposed singles and doubles tournaments for this coming weekend were shot down by Section 1. Instead Roane believes there will be smaller “regional” tournaments — not to be confused with the state regionals for team sports that were already canceled — throughout the section the weekend of Nov. 7. While no official sectional champions will be crowned, it will offer a greater opportunity for more players to qualify for postseason play. “We don’t know where or who,” Roane said.
